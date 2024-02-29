Matty's 313 S. 13th St
Breakfast Plate
Omelette
A La Carte
Sandwiches
- Darren's 2/3rd Club$9.99
mayo, ham, turkey, ham, cheddar, lettuce, bacon, & tomato on toasted bread
- Turkey Melt$9.99
turkey, monterey jack cheese, swiss cheese, tomato, bacon on toasted sourdough
- Chicken Salad Sandwiich$9.99
chicken salad, lettuce, tomato on a croissant
- Reuben$9.99
cornbeef, saurekraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing on marble rye
Soup/Salad
Hot Meal
Sides
KIDS
Dessert
Matty's 313 S. 13th St Location and Ordering Hours
(813) 833-2524
Closed