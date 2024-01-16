Maui Waui Cafe 117 East Brodway Street
Grinders
- Maui Waui$12.00
Spam . Provolone . Pineapple . Red Onion . Spinach . Maui Sauce
- White Rhino$12.00
Chicken . Bacon . Mozzarella . Mushrooms . Rhino Sauce
- Mad Creeper$12.00
Chicken . Bacon . Vermont Cheddar . Red Onion . Spinach . Creeper Sauce
- Cuban Lynx$12.00
Hard Salami . Tavern Ham . Vermont Cheddar . Pickles . Red Onion . Spinach . Lynx Sauce
- King Tut$12.00
Chicken . Bacon . Mozzarella . Sun Dried Tomato . Spinach . Tut Sauce
- Hard Knox$12.00
Beef . BBQ Sauce . Vermont Cheddar . Pickles . Cabbage . Knox Sauce
- Acapulco Gold$12.00
Beef . Mozzarella . Avocado . Mango . Red Onion . Cilantro . Gold Sauce
- Cali Kush$12.00
Red Pepper Hummus . Cheddar . Avocado . Mango . Pineapple . Red Onion . Spinach
- Hippie Crippler$12.00
Spring Mix Salad With Traditional Hummus . Avocado . Mango . Pineapple . Red Onion
- Gooey Toast$6.00
Provolone . Vermont Cheddar . Mozzarella
- Sticky Toast$6.00
Peanut Butter . Strawberry Jam
Drinks
Boylan Bottled Sodas
- Cane Cola$3.00
Made with Cane Sugar
- Diet Cane Cola$3.00
- Birch Beer$3.00
Made with Cane Sugar
- Creamy Red Birch Beer$3.00
Made with Cane Sugar
- Creme$3.00
Made with Cane Sugar
- Gingerale$3.00
Made with Cane Sugar
- Orange$3.00
Made with Cane Sugar
- Grape$3.00
Made with Cane Sugar
- Sparking Lemonade$3.00
Made with Cane Sugar
- Shirley Temple$3.00
Made with Cane Sugar
- Black Cherry$3.00
Made with Cane Sugar
Unity Energy
Bottled Spring Water
Specialty Drinks
Unity
- Blackberry Tea$6.00
Subtley Flavored Tea Containing CBD . Ashwagandha . Ginko Biloba . Rhodiola Rosea - IN STORE ONLY
- Blood Orange Hibiscus$6.00
Subtley Flavored Tea Containing CBD . Ashwagandha . Ginko Biloba . Rhodiola Rosea - IN STORE ONLY
- Strawberry Lemonade$6.00
Subtley Flavored Tea Containing CBD . Ashwagandha . Ginko Biloba . Rhodiola Rosea - IN STORE ONLY
- Elderflower Rose$6.00
Subtley Flavored Tea Containing CBD . Ashwagandha . Ginko Biloba . Rhodiola Rosea - IN STORE ONLY
- Ginger Lemonade$6.00
Subtley Flavored Tea Containing CBD . Ashwagandha . Ginko Biloba . Rhodiola Rosea - IN STORE ONLY
Better Than Booze
- Ginger Mule$6.00
Hold The Booze, Keep The Buzz . Contains CBD - IN STORE ONLY
- Gin and Tonic$6.00
Hold The Booze, Keep The Buzz . Contains CBD - IN STORE ONLY
- Grapefruit Paloma$6.00
Hold The Booze, Keep The Buzz . Contains CBD - IN STORE ONLY
- Mint Mojito with Lime$6.00
Hold The Booze, Keep The Buzz . Contains CBD - IN STORE ONLY