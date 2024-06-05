2x points for loyalty members
Maverick Jack's San Mateo
Food
Specials
- The Texan
6oz Painted Hills beef patty with pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapenos, bread & butter pickles, with American style slaw, and sweet BBQ on an American bun$19.50
- Texas BBQ Chicken Salad
BBQ chicken filet served on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy BBQ-Ranch dressing topped with roast corn, black beans, fresh jalapenos, shredded Jack cheese, avocado & crispy onion strings$19.50
Main
- Maverick's Classic Hamburger
Sea salt & black pepper, iceberg lettuce, kosher dill pickle, red onion, tomatoes, Mavericks Burger Sauce served on an American bun! Served with a side salad with dressing or Crispy kettle fried potato chips$16.95
- Impossible Burger
The Impossible® Patty made entirely from plants, sea salt & black pepper, iceberg lettuce, kosher dill pickle, red onion, tomatoes, Mavericks Burger Sauce on an American bun! Add cheese: American, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack or Blue Cheese. Served with a side salad with dressing or Crispy kettle fried potato chips$19.95
- Bacon Ultimatum
Cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, tomato, iceberg lettuce, maple bacon mayo on an American Bun$19.95
- Blue Ribbon
Blue cheese, crispy onion strings, mixed greens, tomatoes, kosher dill pickles, roasted garlic aioli on an American Bun$18.45
- Beermeister
Jack cheese, sautéed mushrooms, deep-fried pickles, iceberg lettuce, Sierra Nevada Pale Ale mustard on an American Bun$18.45
- Outlaw
Pepper jack cheese, hickory smoked bacon, crispy onion strings, jalapeños, red onion, BBQ sauce & Chipotle mayo on an American Bun$19.95
- Runaway Freight
Cheddar cheese, bourbon glazed mushrooms, crispy onion strings, Mavericks Burger Sauce.$18.45
- Monterey Express
Monterey Jack cheese, hickory smoked bacon, mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, roasted garlic aioli on an American Bun$19.95
- Teriyaki Chicken
Teriyaki glazed filet topped with jack cheese, sautéed onions, iceberg lettuce, Mavericks burger sauce on an American bun$18.95
- Soprano Chicken
Garlic & herb seasoned chicken filet, fresh mozzarella, mixed greens, tomatoes, basil pesto mayo served on a parmesan dusted wheat bun$18.95
- Southwest Veggie Burger
House made black bean veggie patty, topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, red onion, mixed greens, tortilla strips, chipotle mayo served on a wheat bun$15.95
- Jacked Up Crispy Chicken
Buttermilk chicken filet seasoned & deep-fried til' crispy, bread & butter pickles,iceberg lettuce, roasted garlic aioli on an American bun$17.45
- Napa Valley Turkey
Turkey patty topped with jack cheese, cabernet/balsamic onions, sautéed mushrooms, mixed greens. tomatoes, Mavericks Burger sauce served on a wheat bun$17.95
- Chicken Strips
Four tender chicken strips fried up to perfection & served with Ranch on the side.$15.00
Meal Salads
- Texacali
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken filet, black beans roasted corn, avocado, tortilla strips, and home made salsa served with house made Chipotle Vinaigrette dressing.$18.95
- San Fransokyo
Mix of romaine and slaw, with a teriyaki glazed chicken filet, crispy wontons & rice noodles, avocado, pickled ginger, green onions, and sesame seeds with an Asian-style dressing$18.95
- Chicken Caesar Supreme
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken filet, cherry tomatoes, avocado, fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons$18.95
- Jack's Cobb
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken filet, bacon, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, avocado served with Ranch dressing$19.95
Apps
- Maverick's Fries
Maverick's crisp french fries!$5.95
- Parmesan Garlic Fries
French fries tossed in Gilroy garlic-parsley butter, finished with fresh grated parmesan cheese$7.45
- Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potato fries dusted in our unique seasoning and served with house made Tiger Ranch dressing$7.45
- Maverick's Tots
Mavericks tots deep fried until perfectly crisp$7.45
- Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings salted and served with ranch dressing on the side$7.95
- Fried Pickles
Beer battered deep fried pickles served with ranch dressing on the side$8.95
- Side Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomato & red onions$4.00
- Sub Caesar
Romaine lettuce, fresh grated parmesan & house made croutons$4.00
- Nacho Fries$8.95
Shakes
Shakes
- Chocolate Shake$8.50
- Vanilla Shake$8.50
- Black & White Shake$8.50
- Coffee Shake$8.50
- Mint Chocolate Chip Shake$8.50
- Strawberry Shake$8.50
- Blonde Bombshell Shake$9.50
- Cookies & Cream$9.50
- Mint & Cookies$9.50
- Neapolitan$9.50
- Chocolate Peanut Butter$9.50
- Mocha Chip$9.50
- Caramel Macchiato
Double 8 Dairy soft serve blended with real Peet's coffee, and sweet caramel, finished with a caramel swirl.$9.50
- Berry Shake
Vanilla milkshake with a mixed berry swirl$9.50
- Kids Berry Shake$7.00
Kids Shakes
- Kids Vanilla Shake$6.00
- Kids Chocolate Shake$6.00
- Kids Strawberry Shake$6.00
- Kids Mint Chocolate Chip Shake$6.00
- Kids Black&White Shake$6.00
- Kids Coffee Shake$6.00
- Kids Cookies&Cream Shake$6.50
- Kids Blonde Bombshell Shake$6.50
- Kids Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake$6.00
- Kids Mocha Chip Shake$6.00
- Kids Mint&Cookies Shake$6.50
- Kids Neapolitan Shake$6.00
- Kids Caramel Macchiato
Double 8 Dairy soft serve blended with real Peet's coffee, and sweet caramel, finished with a caramel swirl.$6.00
Kids
MEALS
- Sliders NO Cheese
All kids meals are served with fries and and apple juice. You can substitute the fries or beverage. Please note: beverage is NOT included with ADULT portioned kids meals. If selected it will not be included.$9.45
- Sliders With Cheese
All kids meals are served with fries and and apple juice. You can substitute the fries or beverage. Please note: beverage is NOT included with ADULT portioned kids meals. If selected it will not be included.$9.45
- Grilled Cheese
All kids meals are served with fries and and apple juice. You can substitute the fries or beverage. Please note: beverage is NOT included with ADULT portioned kids meals. If selected it will not be included.$9.45
- Hot Dog
All kids meals are served with fries and and apple juice. You can substitute the fries or beverage. Please note: beverage is NOT included with ADULT portioned kids meals. If selected it will not be included.$9.45
- Chicken Fingers
All kids meals are served with fries and and apple juice. You can substitute the fries or beverage. Please note: beverage is NOT included with ADULT portioned kids meals. If selected it will not be included.$9.45
- Mini-Bites Box
Party Box : 10 hot dogs, 10 beef sliders & 20 chicken tenders served with Ketchup, Mustard & Ranch$200.00