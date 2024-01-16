Max & T's Good Eatz LLC
Food
- Daily 1/2 Chicken Dinner Special 12pm-3pm$14.99
1/2 Chicken golden fried and sauced, 2 sides of choice, 16 oz drink & dessert of the day and sliced bread.
- Chicken Dinner$16.99
1/2 Chicken golden fried and sauced, 2 sides of choice and sliced bread.
- Side Dishes$4.00
Variety of daily home cooked classics, served hot and fresh.
- St. Louis Style Rib Dinner w/ 2 sides and cornbread$20.00
- Chicken Special$12.00
1/2 chicken fried and smothered in your choice of either Boss Sauce H/M or Country Sweet H/M, 2 sides of choice and bread.
- Special Chicken & Waffle$12.00
3 whole golden fried wings, and a thick fluffy Belgium Waffle with honey butter and 100% Pure Maple Syrup. (No alcohol added) Infused Syrup additional .75
- Haddock Fish Fry Dinner (Fri only)$17.00
12 oz Haddock Fillet fried to golden perfection, your choice of 2 sides, tarter sauce and bread.
- Escovitch Fish (Fried only)$20.00
Hand seasoned fried Red Snapper topped with a bevy of tangy peppers, onions, and carrots, any 2 sides of choice and bread.
- Desserts$5.00+
Homemade cakes, cookies and various baked goods.