Maxine’s On Green
Sandwiches
A1 Peppercorn Panini
Thinly sliced roast beef toasted on ciabatta bread with spinach, red onion and provolone cheese dressed with our signature A1 Peppercorn sauce.
Avocado Egg Salad
Hard boiled egg, mayonnaise, avocado, seasonings, leaf lettuce, on toasted wheat.
BLT
Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, wheat.
Catch
Fresh sauteed Mahi Mahi (blackened or plain), tomato, red onion, lettuce, pickles, tartar sauce, bun.
Cheesesteak
Shaved ribeye steak, grilled mushrooms, onions, green peppers, provolone, french roll.
Chic-O-Phily
Shaved chicken breast with mushrooms, onion, green peppers, provolone, french roll.
Chicken Salad Croissant
Chicken breast, mayo, celery, grapes, lettuce, croissant.
Chickwich
Grilled chicken, monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, mayo, bun.
Cubano
Oven roasted pork loin, ham, swiss, dijon mustard, pickles, mustard, ciabatta.
Gourmet Grilled Cheese
Gouda, pepperjack, provolone, swiss, monterey jack, ciabatta.
Ham & Swiss
Ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato, dijon mustard, wheat
Hoosier
Panko breaded fried pork loin lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, bun.
Italian
Genoa, Pepperoni, Ham, provolone, basil pesto, ciabatta.
Italian Beef
Juicy shaved beef dipped in au jus, with giardiniera peppers mix on a toasted french roll.
Kickin' Buffalo
Panko breaded fried chicken breast dipped in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, bun.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
American, wheat.
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Rachel
Turkey, swiss, sauerkraut, remoulade, rye.
Reuben
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, remoulade, rye.
Roast Beef
Roast beef, monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, dijon mustard, mayonnaise, wheat.
Turkey Bravo
Turkey, applewood bacon, gouda, bravo sauce, avocado, ciabatta.
Turkey Club
Turkey, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, wheat.
Turkey Melt
Turkey breast, bacon, pepperjack cheese, chipotle mayo, avocado, ciabatta.
Vegetarian Cheesesteak
Portobello mushrooms, red and green peppers, onions, provolone, french roll.
Wraps
Apple & Blue Cheese Wrap
ham, apple, bleu cheese, red onion, mayonnaise, mustard
BBQ Chicken Wrap
chicken, romaine, bbq, ranch, corn, black beans, cheddar
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
chicken, ranch, romaine, hot sauce, cheddar.
Caesar Wrap
romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, chicken.
California Turkey Club Wrap
Turkey, bacon, tomato, romaine, avocado spread, mayonnaise
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
romaine, chicken, bacon, chipotle ranch, cheddar, tomatoes.
Cobb Wrap
romaine, egg, tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon, chicken, bleu cheese dressing.
Greek Wrap
roast beef, feta, olives, red onions, spinach, tzatziki sauce.
Hummus & Veggie Wrap
hummus, feta, green pepper, red onions, tomatoes.
Italian Chicken Wrap
pesto, spinach, chicken, provolone, tomatoes, red onion, olives, balsamic glaze.
Salads
Asian Zing
carrots, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, corn, and chicken sauteed in sweet thai chili sauce.
BBQ Salad
chicken, black beans, corn, avocado, bbq sauce, ranch and croutons on romaine.
Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan, croutons, and chicken.
Chef Salad
carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, cheddar, ham, turkey, bacon, croutons and egg.
Cobb Salad
bacon, hard boiled egg, chicken, tomatoes, red onion, bleu cheese on romaine.
Greek Salad
feta, olives, balsamic glaze, chicken breast, red onion, tomatoes, green peppers on mixed greens.
House Salad
carrots, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
Southwestern Salad
tomatoes, green peppers, red onion, black beans, corn, cheddar, avocado and chicken.
Spinach Salad
cranberries, roasted red onions, pecans, feta, egg, and bacon on spinach.
Strawberry Salad
strawberries, bacon, red onions, feta and egg on spinach.
Waldorf Salad
celery, apples, grapes, bleu cheese, candied walnuts, chicken.
You Pick Two
A La Carte
Fresh Fruit
French Fries
Pasta Salad
Cup of Daily Soup
Bowl of Daily Soup
Cup of Weekly Soup
Bowl of Weekly Soup
Potato Salad
Chips-Sea Salt
Chips-Jalapeno Heat
Chips- Mesquite BBQ
Chips- Sriracha Honey
Chips- Salt & Vinegar
Chips- Maui Onion
Chips- Funky Fusion
Chips- Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt
Chips- Sour Cream & Onion
Side House Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Drinks
Specials
Boscoe Burger
8oz of hand pattied seasoned ground beef, topped with our made from scratch Belgian Wheat Aged Cheddar Beer Cheese, bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, hand cut and battered onion rings, pickles and a roasted garlic aioli.
Jamaican Jerk Fries
Slow roasted jamaican jerk bbq pork, scallions, mango-pineapple salsa, red onion, tomato, cheddar with a kickin jerk aioli.