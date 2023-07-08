Maxy's Mexican Restaurant 192 Jonesboro Road
Appetizers
Sides
Tacos
Kids
Kids Mac n Cheese
Kids French Fries
Kids Chicken Nuggets
served with rice and beans or fries
Kids Chicken Tenders
served with rice and beans or fries
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
served with rice and beans or fries
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
served with rice and beans or fries
Kids Chicken Tacos
served with rice and beans or fries
Soups
House Specailties
Chile relleno
served with rice and beans
Pollo Asado
served with rice and beans
Carne Asada Taco
served with rice and beans
Fajitas
served with rice and beans and salad
Mixto
Enchiladas
served with sour cream cheese and salad. Pick red or green sauce
Mole
Pieces of chicken cooked with our homamde mole. Served with rice.
Seafood
Mojarra Frita
served with rice and beans or salad
Mojarra al Vapor
served with rice and beans or salad
Mojara a la Diabla
served with rice and beans or salad
Mojarra al mojo de Ajo
served with rice and beans or salad
Mojarra Rellena
served with rice and beans or salad
Pescado Ceviche
served with tostadas and sliced avocado, cilantro and onions
Pulpo Ceviche
served with tostadas and sliced avocado, cilantro and onions
Camaron Ceviche
served with tostadas and sliced avocado, cilantro and onions
Mixto Ceviche
served with tostadas and sliced avocado, cilantro and onions
Camarones a la Diabla
tender grilled shrimp covered in our specialty spicy sauce, served with rice and salad
Taco Salad
Pollo Taco Salad
served in a bowl of fried tortilla. Inlcudes lettuce, tomato, sour cream and pico.
Res Taco Salad
served in a bowl of fried tortilla. Inlcudes lettuce, tomato, sour cream and pico.
Carne Asada Taco Salad
served in a bowl of fried tortilla. Inlcudes lettuce, tomato, sour cream and pico.
Breakfast
Fried Plantain
served with condensed milk or plain
Huevo Rancheros
two fried tortillas served with scrambled eggs and your choice of red or green sauce
Huevos Revueltos
scrambled eggs cooked with onions and ham
Huevos a la Mexicana
scrambled eggs cooked with onions tomato and jalapeño. Served with rice bean and tortillas
Huevos Estrellados
sunny side up eggs served with rice and beans
Huevos Divorciados
two fried eggs served on top of red and green salsa
Dasayuno Tipico Salvadoreño
two eggs cooked any way, your choice of chicken or steak, served with refriend beans, fried plantains, and csour cream
Chilaquiles
squares of corn tortillas, choice of chicken or steak, served with cheese, lettuce, pico and red or green salsa
Gordita
thick corn tortilla stuffed with choice of meat, served with green or red salsa
Sopes
thick corn tortilla, served with choice of meat, lettuce and tomato
Chicken Burrito
flour tortilla, served with rice beans and salad
Asada Burrito
flour tortilla, served with rice beans and salad