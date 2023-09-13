May The Smoke Be With You May The Smoke Be With You
Baked Potatoes
Build A Spud
Mixed with salt, pepper, butter and cheese
Cajun Shrimp Spud
Comes with grilled shrimp
Chicken Bacon Ranch Spud
Mac & Cheese Spud
Comes with Butter, Cheese, Salt & Pepper topped with Mac & Cheese
Philly Spud
Philly cheesesteak, with grilled onions, bell peppers and Cheese
Popcorn Chicken Spud
Butter, Salt & Pepper with Popcorn Chicken. And your choice of sauce
Simple Spud
Just Cheese, Butter, Salt & Pepper
Texas Spud
Butter, Brisket, BBQ Sauce, Cheese & Sour Cream
The Western Spud
Comes with Salt, Pepper, Butter and Cheese. Topped with Brisket, Sausage and onion rings. With BBQ Sauce
Ultimate Spud
Ham, Bacon, Cheese, Black Olives, Onions
Barbeque Plates
1 Meat Plate
Choice of one slow-smoked meat served with two sides and Texas Toast
2 Meat Plate
Choose your favorite combination of two slow-smoked meats served with two sides with Texas Toast
3 Meat Plate
Choose your favorite combination of three slow-smoked meats served with two sides with Texas Toast.
Brisket Sandwich
Served with Pickle
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Served With Pickle Spear
Rib Plate
Comes with 6 ribs with two sides and Texas Toast
Sausage Sandwich
Sides
Baked Potato Casserole
Brisket Baked Beans
Mozzarella Sticks
Deep Fried mozzarella sticks. Served with your choice of Dip.
Churro Bites
Coleslaw
Cruncheros Chicken, Cheese & Hatch Chile Rolled Tacos
This 2 oz. battered rolled taco is ready-to-eat and filled seasoned chicken, Hatch green chiles, and jalapeño cheddar cheese. The freshly made flour tortilla is coated in a seasoned batter and filled end-to-end with the delicious filling.
Four Southwestern Egg Rolls
4 Crispy flour tortillas, chicken, black beans, corn, jalapeño Jack cheese, red peppers, spinach.
Fried Okra
Mac & Cheese
Popcorn Chicken
Potato Kegs
Potato Salad
Texas Toast
Three Philly Cheese Steak Egg Roll
3 Philly Cheese Steak Egg Rolls
Meat By Weight
Chicken Tenders
Family Packs
Texas Brisket Party Pack
Get 4lbs. of Brisket, your choice of 2 large sides, slices of toast, relish and sauce.
Pulled Pork Party Pack
Dig in to 4 lbs. of Pulled Pork, large Coleslaw, large Barbecue Beans, Baked Potato Casserole, slices of toast, relish and sauce
Original Big Yellow Box
Enjoy 2 lbs. of Pulled Pork, 2 lbs. of Sliced Brisket, large Coleslaw, large Barbecue Beans, large Potato Casserole, slices of toast, relish and sauce
Family Pack
Includes a choice of 2 meats (1 lb. each), your choice of sauce, Texas Toast, and 3 sides.
Fries
Brisket Fries
Cheese Fries Topped with Brisket
Buffalo Ranch Fries
Fries topped with Buffalo and Ranch
Cajun Fries
Topped with Cajun Seasoning
Cheese Fries
Gold old Cheese Fries.. Yummy!!!
Hot Fries
Hot Seasoned Fries
Nashville Hot Fries
Fries Covered with Cheese, Chicken Tenders, Hot Sauce And Ranch
Philly Cheesesteak Fries
It's a Philly on top of fries
Seasoned Fries
Topped with our House Seasoning