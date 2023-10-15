APPETIZER

Vegetable Samosa

Vegetable Samosa

$6.00

Crispy pastry stuffed with spiced potatoes & peas.

Lamb Samosa

Lamb Samosa

$9.00

Crispy pastry stuffed with minced lamb.

Vegetable Pakoras

Vegetable Pakoras

$7.00

Fritters cooked with a seasoned chickpea flour batter.

Paneer (Cheese) Pakoras

Paneer (Cheese) Pakoras

$8.00

Fritters cooked with a seasoned chickpea flour batter.

Chicken Pakoras

Chicken Pakoras

$8.00

Fritters cooked with a seasoned chickpea flour batter.

Kale Fritters(Hariyali Bhajia)

Kale Fritters(Hariyali Bhajia)

$11.00

Fritters made with organic kale, baby spinach, red onion, fennel, & chickpea flour.

Gobi Manchurian

Gobi Manchurian

$10.00

Crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a mild hot & sweet chili garlic sauce & spring onion.

Chicken 777

Chicken 777

$11.00

Chicken tender strips tossed in a southern spicy sauce.

Chicken 65

$10.00
Maya Special Wings (GF)

Maya Special Wings (GF)

$11.00

Marinated chicken wings cooked in a Tandoori clay oven. Served with mint yogurt dip.

Fish Koliwada

Fish Koliwada

$10.00

Veg Manchurian

$10.00

Veg balls tossed in a mild hot & sweet chili garlic sauce & spring onion.

FROM THE GRILL

Tandoori Vegetables

Tandoori Vegetables

$14.00

Flame-broiled seasonal vegetables marinated with fresh herbs & spices.

Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka

$15.00

Fresh Indian cheese marinated & grilled in Tandoori oven.

Chicken Tikka

Chicken Tikka

$17.00

Yogurt marinade, Tandoor spices, & roasted cumin.

Chicken Malai Tikka

Chicken Malai Tikka

$18.00

Cream cheese & nuts, marinated with Tandoor spices.

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$16.00

Half chicken on the bone, yogurt marinade, & roasted cumin cooked in the Tandoor.

Lamb Chops Peshwari

Lamb Chops Peshwari

$24.00

Lollipop lamb chops with Peshwari spice, cooked in Tandoor.

Malai Shrimp Tikka

Malai Shrimp Tikka

$20.00

Shrimp, fresh mint, cream cheese, & cilantro.

Chicken Hariyali Tikka

Chicken Hariyali Tikka

$18.00

Fresh spinach and mint marinade with Tandoor spices.

CHICKEN ENTRÉES

Chicken Tikka Masala (Gluten Free)

Chicken Tikka Masala (Gluten Free)

$17.00

Chicken tikka boneless cooked in a creamy tomato sauce flavored with methi leaf. Served with basmati rice.

Chicken Korma (Gluten Free) Contains Nuts

Chicken Korma (Gluten Free) Contains Nuts

$17.00

Chicken cooked in a mild almond and cashew cream sauce flavored with a touch of saffron. Served with basamati rice. *Contains nuts.

Chicken Saag (Gluten Free)

Chicken Saag (Gluten Free)

$17.00

Chicken cooked in a sauce made with fresh Spinach, garlic, roasted cumin, mildly spiced and flavored with fenugreek. Served with basmati rice.

Chicken Moilee (Gluten Free) (Dairy Free)

Chicken Moilee (Gluten Free) (Dairy Free)

$17.00

Chicken cooked with turmeric, ginger, coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.

Chicken Chettinadu (Gluten Free)

$17.00

Chicken cooked in South Indian Curry made with Chettinadu spices, Pepper corns, tomatoes & Curry leaves

Chicken Karahi (Gluten Free)

Chicken Karahi (Gluten Free)

$17.00

Chicken cooked in robust sauce made from tasty blend of flavorings and pan juices in a cast iron pan, onions and bell peppers. Served with basmati rice.

Chicken Vindaloo (Gluten Free)

Chicken Vindaloo (Gluten Free)

$17.00

Chicken cooked in fiery combination of ginger, spices, chili peppers, vinegar from Goa Coastal region. Served with basmati rice.

Chicken Madras (Gluten Free)

$17.00

Chicken simmered in tropical medium to hot flavored curry, home ground spices, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.

Chicken Rogan Josh (Gluten Free)

Chicken Rogan Josh (Gluten Free)

$17.00

Chicken curry cooked with aromatic spices, red chilli peppers, tomatoes and yogurt from Kashmir

Chicken Maya Special Mango (Gluten Free)

Chicken Maya Special Mango (Gluten Free)

$17.00

A delicious sauce made with tropical Mango puree and mild spices

LAMB ENTREES

Lamb Tikka Masala (Gluten Free)

$20.00

Lamb cooked in a creamy tomato sauce flavored with methi leaf. Served with basmati rice.

Lamb Korma (Gluten Free) Contains Nuts

$20.00

Lamb cooked in a mild almond and cashew cream sauce flavored with a touch of saffron. Served with basmati rice. *Contains nuts.

Lamb Saag (Gluten Free)

$20.00

Lamb cooked in a sauce made with fresh Spinach, garlic, roasted cumin, mildly spiced and flavored with fenugreek. Served with basmati rice.

Lamb Moilee (Gluten Free) (Dairy Free)

$20.00

Lamb cooked with turmeric, ginger, coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.

Lamb Karahi (Gluten Free)

$20.00

Lamb cooked in robust sauce made from tasty blend of flavorings and pan juices in a cast iron pan, onions and bell peppers. Served with basmati rice.

Lamb Vindaloo (Gluten Free)

$20.00

Lamb cooked in fiery combination of ginger, spices, chili peppers, vinegar from Goa Coastal region. Served with basmati rice.

Lamb Madras Curry(Gluten Free)

$20.00

Lamb simmered in tropical medium to hot flavored curry, home ground spices, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.

Lamb Chettinadu (Gluten Free)

$20.00

Lamb cooked in South Indian Curry made with Chettinadu spices, Pepper corns, tomatoes & Curry leaves

Lamb Rogan Josh (Gluten Free)

$20.00

Lamb cooked with aromatic spices, red chilli peppers, tomatoes and yogurt from Kashmir

Lamb Maya Special Mango (Gluten Free)

$20.00

Lamb cooked with tropical Mango puree and mild spices

GOAT ENTREES

Goat Tikka Masala (Gluten Free)

$19.00

Goat tikka boneless cooked in a creamy tomato sauce flavored with methi leaf. Served with basmati rice.

Goat Korma (Gluten Free) Contains Nuts

$19.00

Goat cooked in a mild almond and cashew cream sauce flavored with a touch of saffron. Served with basamati rice. *Contains nuts.

Goat Saag (Gluten Free)

$19.00

Goat cooked in a sauce made with fresh Spinach, garlic, roasted cumin, mildly spiced and flavored with fenugreek. Served with basmati rice.

Goat Moilee (Gluten Free) (Dairy Free)

$19.00

Goat cooked with turmeric, ginger, coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.

Goat Chettinadu (Gluten Free)

$19.00

Goat cooked in South Indian Curry made with Chettinadu spices, Pepper corns, tomatoes & Curry leaves

Goat Karahi (Gluten Free)

$19.00

Goat cooked in robust sauce made from tasty blend of flavorings and pan juices in a cast iron pan, onions and bell peppers. Served with basmati rice.

Goat Vindaloo (Gluten Free)

$19.00

Goat cooked in fiery combination of ginger, spices, chili peppers, vinegar from Goa Coastal region. Served with basmati rice.

Goat Madras Curry (Gluten Free)

$19.00

Goat cubes simmered in tropical medium to hot flavored curry, home ground spices, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.

Goat Rogan Josh (Gluten Free)

$19.00

Goat cooked with aromatic spices, red chilli peppers, tomatoes and yogurt from Kashmir

Goat Maya Special Mango (Gluten Free)

$19.00

Goat cooked with tropical Mango puree and mild spices

SEAFOOD ENTREES

Fish Tikka Masala (Gluten Free)

$18.00

Fish tikka boneless cooked in a creamy tomato sauce flavored with methi leaf. Served with basmati rice

Fish Korma (Gluten Free) Contains Nuts

$18.00

Fish cooked in a mild almond and cashew cream sauce flavored with a touch of saffron. Served with basamati rice. *Contains nuts.

Fish Saag (Gluten Free)

$18.00

Fish cooked in a sauce made with fresh Spinach, garlic, roasted cumin, mildly spiced and flavored with fenugreek. Served with basmati rice.

Fish Moilee (Gluten Free) (Dairy Free)

$18.00

Fish cooked with turmeric, ginger, coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.

Fish Chettinadu (Gluten Free)

$18.00

Fish cooked in South Indian Curry made with Chettinadu spices, Pepper corns, tomatoes & Curry leaves

Fish Karahi (Gluten Free)

$18.00

Fish cooked in robust sauce made from tasty blend of flavorings and pan juices in a cast iron pan, onions and bell peppers. Served with basmati rice.

Fish Vindaloo (Gluten Free)

$18.00

Fish cooked in fiery combination of ginger, spices, chili peppers, vinegar from Goa Coastal region. Served with basmati rice.

Fish Madras Curry (Gluten Free)

$18.00

Fish simmered in tropical medium to hot flavored curry, home ground spices, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.

Fish Rogan Josh (Gluten Free)

$18.00

Fish cooked with aromatic spices, red chilli peppers, tomatoes and yogurt from Kashmir

Fish Maya Special Mango (Gluten Free)

$18.00

Fish cooked with tropical Mango puree and mild spices

Shrimp Tikka Masala (Gluten Free)

$20.00

Shrimp cooked in a creamy tomato sauce flavored with methi leaf. Served with basmati rice.

Shrimp Korma (Gluten Free) Contains Nuts

$20.00

Shrimp cooked in a mild almond and cashew cream sauce flavored with a touch of saffron. Served with basamati rice. *Contains nuts.

Shrimp Saag (Gluten Free)

$20.00

Shrimp cooked in a sauce made with fresh Spinach, garlic, roasted cumin, mildly spiced and flavored with fenugreek. Served with basmati rice.

Shrimp Moilee (Gluten Free) (Dairy Free)

$20.00

Shrimp with turmeric, ginger, coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.

Shrimp Chettinadu (Gluten Free)

$20.00

Shrimp cooked in South Indian Curry made with Chettinadu spices, Pepper corns, tomatoes & Curry leaves

Shrimp Karahi (Gluten Free)

$20.00

Shrimp cooked in robust sauce made from tasty blend of flavorings and pan juices in a cast iron pan, onions and bell peppers. Served with basmati rice.

Shrimp Vindaloo (Gluten Free)

$20.00

Shrimp cooked in fiery combination of ginger, spices, chili peppers, vinegar from Goa Coastal region. Served with basmati rice.

Shrimp Madras (Gluten Free)

$20.00

Shrimp simmered in tropical medium to hot flavored curry, home ground spices, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.

Shrimp Rogan Josh (Gluten Free)

$20.00

Shrimp cooked with aromatic spices, red chilli peppers, tomatoes and yogurt from Kashmir

Shrimp Maya Special Mango (Gluten Free)

$20.00

Shrimp cooked with tropical Mango puree and mild spices

PANEER &CHEESE ENTREES

Paneer Tikka Masala (Gluten Free)

Paneer Tikka Masala (Gluten Free)

$16.00

Paneer cheese cooked in a creamy tomato sauce flavored with methi leaf. Served with basmati rice.

Paneer Korma (Gluten Free) Contains Nuts

$16.00

Paneer cooked in a mild almond and cashew cream sauce flavored with a touch of saffron. Served with basamati rice. *Contains nuts.

Paneer Saag (Gluten Free)

Paneer Saag (Gluten Free)

$16.00

Paneer cheese cooked in a sauce made with fresh spinach, garlic, roasted cumin, mildly spiced and flavored with fenugreek. Served with basmati rice.

Paneer Moilee (Gluten Free) (Dairy Free)

$16.00

Paneer cooked with turmeric, ginger, coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.

Paneer Chettinadu (Gluten Free)

$16.00

Paneer cooked in South Indian Curry made with Chettinadu spices, Pepper corns, tomatoes & Curry leaves

Paneer Karahi (Gluten Free)

Paneer Karahi (Gluten Free)

$16.00

Paneer cheese cooked in robust sauce made from tasty blend of flavorings and pan juices in a cast iron pan, onions and bell peppers. Served with basmati rice.

Paneer Vindaloo (Gluten Free)

$16.00

Paneer cheese cooked in fiery combination of ginger, spices, chili peppers, vinegar from Goa Coastal region. Served with basmati rice.

Paneer Madras (Gluten Free)

$16.00

Paneer cheese simmered in tropical medium to hot flavored curry, home-ground spices, mustard seeds, and curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.

Paneer Rogan Josh (Gluten Free)

$16.00

Paneer cheese cooked with aromatic spices, red chilli peppers, tomatoes and yogurt from Kashmir.

Paneer Maya Special Mango (Gluten Free)

$16.00

Paneer cheese cooked cooked with tropical Mango puree and mild spices.

VEGETARIAN ENTREES

Vegetable Tikka Masala (Gluten Free)

Vegetable Tikka Masala (Gluten Free)

$14.00

Vegetable cooked in a creamy tomato sauce flavored with methi leaf. Served with basmati rice.

Vegetable Korma (Gluten Free) Contains Nuts

$14.00

Vegetable cooked in a mild almond and cashew cream sauce flavored with a touch of saffron. Served with basamati rice. *Contains nuts.

Vegetable Saag (Gluten Free)

$14.00

Vegetable cooked in a sauce made with fresh Spinach, garlic, roasted cumin, mildly spiced and flavored with fenugreek. Served with basmati rice.

Vegetable Moilee (Gluten Free) (Dairy Free)

$14.00

Vegetable cooked with turmeric, ginger, coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.

Vegetable Chettinadu (Gluten Free)

$14.00

Vegetable cooked in South Indian Curry made with Chettinadu spices, Pepper corns, tomatoes & Curry leaves

Vegetable Karahi (Gluten Free)

$14.00

Vegetable cooked in robust sauce made from tasty blend of flavorings and pan juices in a cast iron pan, onions and bell peppers. Served with basmati rice.

Vegetable Vindaloo (Gluten Free)

$14.00

Vegetable cooked in fiery combination of ginger, spices, chili peppers, vinegar from Goa Coastal region. Served with basmati rice.

Vegetable Madras Curry (Gluten Free)

$14.00

Vegetable simmered in tropical medium to hot flavored curry, home ground spices, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.

Vegetable Rogan Josh (Gluten Free)

$14.00

Vegetable cooked with aromatic spices, red chilli peppers, tomatoes and yogurt from Kashmir

Vegetable Maya Special Mango (Gluten Free)

$14.00

Vegetable cooked with tropical Mango puree and mild spices

SPECIAL VEGETARIAN CURRY

Daal Fry

Daal Fry

$14.00

Medley of yellow lentils stewed slowly and tempered with turmeric, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.

Chana Masala

Chana Masala

$14.00

Chickpeas gently cooked with onion tomatoes and chef’s tangy spice. Served with basmati rice

Daal Makhani

Daal Makhani

$14.00

Black lentils, red kidney beans, onion, tomato, garlic, and spices simmered to perfection. Served with basmati rice.

Maya Paneer Pasanda

Maya Paneer Pasanda

$14.00

Pan-seared paneer cheese slices stuffed with creamy spinach masala simmered in a creamy almond sauce, cardamom. Served with basmati rice. *Contains nuts.

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$14.00

Croquettes made with paneer cheese and vegetable cooked in a creamy mild spiced sauce, home ground spices, Fenugreek leaf. Served with basmati rice.

Baingan Bharta

Baingan Bharta

$14.00

Eggplant roasted and mushed, gently tossed in onion tomato sauce. Served with basmati rice.

Bhindi Masala (Okra)

Bhindi Masala (Okra)

$15.00

Okra cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, and tangy masala. Served with basmati rice.

Aloo Gobi Masala (Potato & Cauliflower)

Aloo Gobi Masala (Potato & Cauliflower)

$15.00

Potato and cauliflower cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, and green peas. Served with basmati rice.

Navratan Korma

Navratan Korma

$15.00

Vegetable and Paneer cheese cooked in a mild almond and cashew cream sauce flavored with a touch of saffron. Served with basmati rice. *Contains nuts.

RICE

Basmati Rice

Basmati Rice

$3.00
Saffron Rice

Saffron Rice

$5.00

Saffron-flavored basmati rice.

Veg Briyani

Veg Briyani

$14.00

Medium Spicy* A medieval Indian dish, made with world famous basmati rice & flavored with Indian herbs & spices. Cooked with meat or vegetables.

Chicken Briyani

Chicken Briyani

$16.00

A medieval Indian dish, made with world-famous basmati rice & flavored with Indian herbs & spices. Cooked with Chicken. *Medium Spicy*

Goat ( Bone - In ) Briyani

Goat ( Bone - In ) Briyani

$18.00

A medieval Indian dish, made with world-famous basmati rice & flavored with Indian herbs & spices. Cooked with Goat.

Lamb Briyani

$20.00

A medieval Indian dish, made with world-famous basmati rice & flavored with Indian herbs & spices. Cooked with Lamb.

Shrimp Briyani

$20.00

A medieval Indian dish, made with world-famous basmati rice & flavored with Indian herbs & spices. Cooked with Shrimp.

BREADS

Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$3.00
Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$4.00
Rosemary Naan

Rosemary Naan

$4.00

Onion Seed Naan

$4.00
Chili Cilantro Naan

Chili Cilantro Naan

$4.00

Ginger-Mint Naan

$4.00
Peshawari Naan

Peshawari Naan

$5.00
Onion Kulcha

Onion Kulcha

$5.00
Paneer Kulcha

Paneer Kulcha

$5.00
Tandoori Roti

Tandoori Roti

$3.00

Cheese Naan

$5.00

SIDES

Raitha

Raitha

$3.00
Onion Chutney

Onion Chutney

$2.00
Mango Chutney

Mango Chutney

$3.00
Papad

Papad

$3.00
Mixed Pickle

Mixed Pickle

$2.00

DESSERT

Rasamalai

$4.00

Soft cheese dumplings simmered in a cardamom-flavored condensed milk with nuts.

Gulab Jamun

$4.00

Soft milk balls soaked in a rose-scented syrup.

DRINKS

Mango Lassi

$4.00

Water

$1.00

Coke

$2.00

Spirite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

KIDS MENU

Chicken tenders & fries

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00