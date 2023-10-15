Maya Indian Bar & Grill 33 Tuttle Street
APPETIZER
Vegetable Samosa
Crispy pastry stuffed with spiced potatoes & peas.
Lamb Samosa
Crispy pastry stuffed with minced lamb.
Vegetable Pakoras
Fritters cooked with a seasoned chickpea flour batter.
Paneer (Cheese) Pakoras
Fritters cooked with a seasoned chickpea flour batter.
Chicken Pakoras
Fritters cooked with a seasoned chickpea flour batter.
Kale Fritters(Hariyali Bhajia)
Fritters made with organic kale, baby spinach, red onion, fennel, & chickpea flour.
Gobi Manchurian
Crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a mild hot & sweet chili garlic sauce & spring onion.
Chicken 777
Chicken tender strips tossed in a southern spicy sauce.
Chicken 65
Maya Special Wings (GF)
Marinated chicken wings cooked in a Tandoori clay oven. Served with mint yogurt dip.
Fish Koliwada
Veg Manchurian
Veg balls tossed in a mild hot & sweet chili garlic sauce & spring onion.
FROM THE GRILL
Tandoori Vegetables
Flame-broiled seasonal vegetables marinated with fresh herbs & spices.
Paneer Tikka
Fresh Indian cheese marinated & grilled in Tandoori oven.
Chicken Tikka
Yogurt marinade, Tandoor spices, & roasted cumin.
Chicken Malai Tikka
Cream cheese & nuts, marinated with Tandoor spices.
Tandoori Chicken
Half chicken on the bone, yogurt marinade, & roasted cumin cooked in the Tandoor.
Lamb Chops Peshwari
Lollipop lamb chops with Peshwari spice, cooked in Tandoor.
Malai Shrimp Tikka
Shrimp, fresh mint, cream cheese, & cilantro.
Chicken Hariyali Tikka
Fresh spinach and mint marinade with Tandoor spices.
CHICKEN ENTRÉES
Chicken Tikka Masala (Gluten Free)
Chicken tikka boneless cooked in a creamy tomato sauce flavored with methi leaf. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Korma (Gluten Free) Contains Nuts
Chicken cooked in a mild almond and cashew cream sauce flavored with a touch of saffron. Served with basamati rice. *Contains nuts.
Chicken Saag (Gluten Free)
Chicken cooked in a sauce made with fresh Spinach, garlic, roasted cumin, mildly spiced and flavored with fenugreek. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Moilee (Gluten Free) (Dairy Free)
Chicken cooked with turmeric, ginger, coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Chettinadu (Gluten Free)
Chicken cooked in South Indian Curry made with Chettinadu spices, Pepper corns, tomatoes & Curry leaves
Chicken Karahi (Gluten Free)
Chicken cooked in robust sauce made from tasty blend of flavorings and pan juices in a cast iron pan, onions and bell peppers. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Vindaloo (Gluten Free)
Chicken cooked in fiery combination of ginger, spices, chili peppers, vinegar from Goa Coastal region. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Madras (Gluten Free)
Chicken simmered in tropical medium to hot flavored curry, home ground spices, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Rogan Josh (Gluten Free)
Chicken curry cooked with aromatic spices, red chilli peppers, tomatoes and yogurt from Kashmir
Chicken Maya Special Mango (Gluten Free)
A delicious sauce made with tropical Mango puree and mild spices
LAMB ENTREES
Lamb Tikka Masala (Gluten Free)
Lamb cooked in a creamy tomato sauce flavored with methi leaf. Served with basmati rice.
Lamb Korma (Gluten Free) Contains Nuts
Lamb cooked in a mild almond and cashew cream sauce flavored with a touch of saffron. Served with basmati rice. *Contains nuts.
Lamb Saag (Gluten Free)
Lamb cooked in a sauce made with fresh Spinach, garlic, roasted cumin, mildly spiced and flavored with fenugreek. Served with basmati rice.
Lamb Moilee (Gluten Free) (Dairy Free)
Lamb cooked with turmeric, ginger, coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.
Lamb Karahi (Gluten Free)
Lamb cooked in robust sauce made from tasty blend of flavorings and pan juices in a cast iron pan, onions and bell peppers. Served with basmati rice.
Lamb Vindaloo (Gluten Free)
Lamb cooked in fiery combination of ginger, spices, chili peppers, vinegar from Goa Coastal region. Served with basmati rice.
Lamb Madras Curry(Gluten Free)
Lamb simmered in tropical medium to hot flavored curry, home ground spices, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.
Lamb Chettinadu (Gluten Free)
Lamb cooked in South Indian Curry made with Chettinadu spices, Pepper corns, tomatoes & Curry leaves
Lamb Rogan Josh (Gluten Free)
Lamb cooked with aromatic spices, red chilli peppers, tomatoes and yogurt from Kashmir
Lamb Maya Special Mango (Gluten Free)
Lamb cooked with tropical Mango puree and mild spices
GOAT ENTREES
Goat Tikka Masala (Gluten Free)
Goat tikka boneless cooked in a creamy tomato sauce flavored with methi leaf. Served with basmati rice.
Goat Korma (Gluten Free) Contains Nuts
Goat cooked in a mild almond and cashew cream sauce flavored with a touch of saffron. Served with basamati rice. *Contains nuts.
Goat Saag (Gluten Free)
Goat cooked in a sauce made with fresh Spinach, garlic, roasted cumin, mildly spiced and flavored with fenugreek. Served with basmati rice.
Goat Moilee (Gluten Free) (Dairy Free)
Goat cooked with turmeric, ginger, coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.
Goat Chettinadu (Gluten Free)
Goat cooked in South Indian Curry made with Chettinadu spices, Pepper corns, tomatoes & Curry leaves
Goat Karahi (Gluten Free)
Goat cooked in robust sauce made from tasty blend of flavorings and pan juices in a cast iron pan, onions and bell peppers. Served with basmati rice.
Goat Vindaloo (Gluten Free)
Goat cooked in fiery combination of ginger, spices, chili peppers, vinegar from Goa Coastal region. Served with basmati rice.
Goat Madras Curry (Gluten Free)
Goat cubes simmered in tropical medium to hot flavored curry, home ground spices, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.
Goat Rogan Josh (Gluten Free)
Goat cooked with aromatic spices, red chilli peppers, tomatoes and yogurt from Kashmir
Goat Maya Special Mango (Gluten Free)
Goat cooked with tropical Mango puree and mild spices
SEAFOOD ENTREES
Fish Tikka Masala (Gluten Free)
Fish tikka boneless cooked in a creamy tomato sauce flavored with methi leaf. Served with basmati rice
Fish Korma (Gluten Free) Contains Nuts
Fish cooked in a mild almond and cashew cream sauce flavored with a touch of saffron. Served with basamati rice. *Contains nuts.
Fish Saag (Gluten Free)
Fish cooked in a sauce made with fresh Spinach, garlic, roasted cumin, mildly spiced and flavored with fenugreek. Served with basmati rice.
Fish Moilee (Gluten Free) (Dairy Free)
Fish cooked with turmeric, ginger, coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.
Fish Chettinadu (Gluten Free)
Fish cooked in South Indian Curry made with Chettinadu spices, Pepper corns, tomatoes & Curry leaves
Fish Karahi (Gluten Free)
Fish cooked in robust sauce made from tasty blend of flavorings and pan juices in a cast iron pan, onions and bell peppers. Served with basmati rice.
Fish Vindaloo (Gluten Free)
Fish cooked in fiery combination of ginger, spices, chili peppers, vinegar from Goa Coastal region. Served with basmati rice.
Fish Madras Curry (Gluten Free)
Fish simmered in tropical medium to hot flavored curry, home ground spices, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.
Fish Rogan Josh (Gluten Free)
Fish cooked with aromatic spices, red chilli peppers, tomatoes and yogurt from Kashmir
Fish Maya Special Mango (Gluten Free)
Fish cooked with tropical Mango puree and mild spices
Shrimp Tikka Masala (Gluten Free)
Shrimp cooked in a creamy tomato sauce flavored with methi leaf. Served with basmati rice.
Shrimp Korma (Gluten Free) Contains Nuts
Shrimp cooked in a mild almond and cashew cream sauce flavored with a touch of saffron. Served with basamati rice. *Contains nuts.
Shrimp Saag (Gluten Free)
Shrimp cooked in a sauce made with fresh Spinach, garlic, roasted cumin, mildly spiced and flavored with fenugreek. Served with basmati rice.
Shrimp Moilee (Gluten Free) (Dairy Free)
Shrimp with turmeric, ginger, coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.
Shrimp Chettinadu (Gluten Free)
Shrimp cooked in South Indian Curry made with Chettinadu spices, Pepper corns, tomatoes & Curry leaves
Shrimp Karahi (Gluten Free)
Shrimp cooked in robust sauce made from tasty blend of flavorings and pan juices in a cast iron pan, onions and bell peppers. Served with basmati rice.
Shrimp Vindaloo (Gluten Free)
Shrimp cooked in fiery combination of ginger, spices, chili peppers, vinegar from Goa Coastal region. Served with basmati rice.
Shrimp Madras (Gluten Free)
Shrimp simmered in tropical medium to hot flavored curry, home ground spices, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.
Shrimp Rogan Josh (Gluten Free)
Shrimp cooked with aromatic spices, red chilli peppers, tomatoes and yogurt from Kashmir
Shrimp Maya Special Mango (Gluten Free)
Shrimp cooked with tropical Mango puree and mild spices
PANEER &CHEESE ENTREES
Paneer Tikka Masala (Gluten Free)
Paneer cheese cooked in a creamy tomato sauce flavored with methi leaf. Served with basmati rice.
Paneer Korma (Gluten Free) Contains Nuts
Paneer cooked in a mild almond and cashew cream sauce flavored with a touch of saffron. Served with basamati rice. *Contains nuts.
Paneer Saag (Gluten Free)
Paneer cheese cooked in a sauce made with fresh spinach, garlic, roasted cumin, mildly spiced and flavored with fenugreek. Served with basmati rice.
Paneer Moilee (Gluten Free) (Dairy Free)
Paneer cooked with turmeric, ginger, coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.
Paneer Chettinadu (Gluten Free)
Paneer cooked in South Indian Curry made with Chettinadu spices, Pepper corns, tomatoes & Curry leaves
Paneer Karahi (Gluten Free)
Paneer cheese cooked in robust sauce made from tasty blend of flavorings and pan juices in a cast iron pan, onions and bell peppers. Served with basmati rice.
Paneer Vindaloo (Gluten Free)
Paneer cheese cooked in fiery combination of ginger, spices, chili peppers, vinegar from Goa Coastal region. Served with basmati rice.
Paneer Madras (Gluten Free)
Paneer cheese simmered in tropical medium to hot flavored curry, home-ground spices, mustard seeds, and curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.
Paneer Rogan Josh (Gluten Free)
Paneer cheese cooked with aromatic spices, red chilli peppers, tomatoes and yogurt from Kashmir.
Paneer Maya Special Mango (Gluten Free)
Paneer cheese cooked cooked with tropical Mango puree and mild spices.
VEGETARIAN ENTREES
Vegetable Tikka Masala (Gluten Free)
Vegetable cooked in a creamy tomato sauce flavored with methi leaf. Served with basmati rice.
Vegetable Korma (Gluten Free) Contains Nuts
Vegetable cooked in a mild almond and cashew cream sauce flavored with a touch of saffron. Served with basamati rice. *Contains nuts.
Vegetable Saag (Gluten Free)
Vegetable cooked in a sauce made with fresh Spinach, garlic, roasted cumin, mildly spiced and flavored with fenugreek. Served with basmati rice.
Vegetable Moilee (Gluten Free) (Dairy Free)
Vegetable cooked with turmeric, ginger, coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.
Vegetable Chettinadu (Gluten Free)
Vegetable cooked in South Indian Curry made with Chettinadu spices, Pepper corns, tomatoes & Curry leaves
Vegetable Karahi (Gluten Free)
Vegetable cooked in robust sauce made from tasty blend of flavorings and pan juices in a cast iron pan, onions and bell peppers. Served with basmati rice.
Vegetable Vindaloo (Gluten Free)
Vegetable cooked in fiery combination of ginger, spices, chili peppers, vinegar from Goa Coastal region. Served with basmati rice.
Vegetable Madras Curry (Gluten Free)
Vegetable simmered in tropical medium to hot flavored curry, home ground spices, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.
Vegetable Rogan Josh (Gluten Free)
Vegetable cooked with aromatic spices, red chilli peppers, tomatoes and yogurt from Kashmir
Vegetable Maya Special Mango (Gluten Free)
Vegetable cooked with tropical Mango puree and mild spices
SPECIAL VEGETARIAN CURRY
Daal Fry
Medley of yellow lentils stewed slowly and tempered with turmeric, mustard seeds, curry leaves. Served with basmati rice.
Chana Masala
Chickpeas gently cooked with onion tomatoes and chef’s tangy spice. Served with basmati rice
Daal Makhani
Black lentils, red kidney beans, onion, tomato, garlic, and spices simmered to perfection. Served with basmati rice.
Maya Paneer Pasanda
Pan-seared paneer cheese slices stuffed with creamy spinach masala simmered in a creamy almond sauce, cardamom. Served with basmati rice. *Contains nuts.
Malai Kofta
Croquettes made with paneer cheese and vegetable cooked in a creamy mild spiced sauce, home ground spices, Fenugreek leaf. Served with basmati rice.
Baingan Bharta
Eggplant roasted and mushed, gently tossed in onion tomato sauce. Served with basmati rice.
Bhindi Masala (Okra)
Okra cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, and tangy masala. Served with basmati rice.
Aloo Gobi Masala (Potato & Cauliflower)
Potato and cauliflower cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, and green peas. Served with basmati rice.
Navratan Korma
Vegetable and Paneer cheese cooked in a mild almond and cashew cream sauce flavored with a touch of saffron. Served with basmati rice. *Contains nuts.
RICE
Basmati Rice
Saffron Rice
Saffron-flavored basmati rice.
Veg Briyani
Medium Spicy* A medieval Indian dish, made with world famous basmati rice & flavored with Indian herbs & spices. Cooked with meat or vegetables.
Chicken Briyani
A medieval Indian dish, made with world-famous basmati rice & flavored with Indian herbs & spices. Cooked with Chicken. *Medium Spicy*
Goat ( Bone - In ) Briyani
A medieval Indian dish, made with world-famous basmati rice & flavored with Indian herbs & spices. Cooked with Goat.
Lamb Briyani
A medieval Indian dish, made with world-famous basmati rice & flavored with Indian herbs & spices. Cooked with Lamb.
Shrimp Briyani
A medieval Indian dish, made with world-famous basmati rice & flavored with Indian herbs & spices. Cooked with Shrimp.