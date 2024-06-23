Skip to Main content
353 Williamsburg Rd
353 Williamsburg Rd, Sandston, VA 23150
Breakfast
Dessert
Sides
Breakfast
Birria Omelette
$14.99
Chilaquiles
$10.99
Chorizo Avocado Burrito
$9.99
Breakfast Fajita Taco
$11.99
Huevos Rancheros
$14.99
Dessert
Flan
$8.99
Tres Leches
$8.99
Churros
$5.99
Sides
Rice
$1.99
Beans
$1.99
Salad
$3.99
Gucamole
$3.99
Cheese Dip
$3.99
Fries
$2.99
Maya Latin Kitchen - Sandston 353 Williamsburg Rd Location and Ordering Hours
(804) 480-3061
353 Williamsburg Rd, Sandston, VA 23150
Open now
• Closes at 9PM
All hours
