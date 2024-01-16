Mayan Restaurant 1400 Main St
Appetizers
Birria
- Tacos de Birria$12.99
3 Delicious Birria tacos served in corn tortillas topped with cilantro and onions.
- Queso Taco$13.99
3 Tacos with double corn tortillas, cheese, cilantro, and onions Served with consome.
- Quesabirrias$14.99
4 Delicious Birria quesadillas with cilantro and onions served with birria broth.
- Ramen Birria$11.99
Not your ordinary Ramen noodle soup. Served with 2 of our signature Quesabirrias!
- Torta Birria$11.99
Fresh Mexican bread stuffed with our delicious birria, cilantro, and onions served with our signature birria broth.
- Pizza Birria Individual$13.99
- Pizza Birria Familias$23.99
- Combo Birria$14.99
Taste a platter of our birria dishes including 1 Quesabirria, 1 Taco Birria, and 1 birria mulita.
- Nachos Birria$14.99
- Burro Birria$12.99
- Mulitas De Birria$14.99
- Consome$5.00
- Taco Birria Pieza$4.00
- Quesabirria Pieza$4.00
Breakfast
- Chilaquiles$12.99
Fried Tortillas, Covered in your choice of sauce and choice of meat. Add a fried egg on top!
- Bacon Egg & Cheese$5.50
- Eggs & Ham Platter/ Huevos Con Jamon$11.99
Scrambled eggs and ham served with beans, fresh cheese, sour cream, and avocado.
- Mexican Style Egg Platter/Huevos a la mexicana$11.99
Scrambled eggs, Jalapenos, tomato, and onion served with beans, fresh cheese, sour cream, and avocado.
- Scramble eggs & Chorizo Platter/Huevos C/Chorizo$11.99
Scrambled eggs and Mexican sausage served with beans, fresh Mexican cheese, sour cream, and avocado.
- Scramble eggs & Sausage Platter$11.99
Scrambled eggs and Frankfurters served with beans, fresh Mexican cheese, sour cream, and avocado.
- Huevos Rancheros$9.99
3 corn tortillas topped with fried egg, choice of sauce, fresh Mexican cheese, sour cream, and avocado.
- Breakfast Burrito$12.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat and sauce.
- Mexican Tamal$2.50
Delicious Tamales!!
- Guatemalan Tamal$3.00
- Torta Cubana$12.99
Torta stuffed with Egg, chorizo, breaded beef, ham, frankfurters, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and chipotle peppers.
- Chicken cutlet Torta$9.00
Our Delicious Chicken Cutlet Torta!
- Beef Cutlet Torta$9.00
Delicious Breaded Beef Torta!
- Grilled Chicken Torta$9.00
- Spicy Pork Torta$9.00
- Torta "El Chavo"$9.00
Ham, Oaxaca Cheese, avocado, lettuce, pickled jalapenos, and onions.