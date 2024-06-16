Skip to Main content
Mazzy's Grill & shakes 617 9th avenue
617 9th avenue, New York, NY 10036
Chopped Cheese Sandwiches
Ciabatta Specialty Sandwiches
Healthy Platters
Wings
Battata Harra
Milk shakes
Beverages
Smoothies
Chopped Cheese Sandwiches
Chopped Cheese
$9.99
Chopped Chicken
$10.99
Mazzylicious
$12.99
Glazing' Bacon
$11.99
Scotty's Way
$12.99
Ciabatta Specialty Sandwiches
Casablanca Supreme
$11.99
Grilled Chicken
$10.99
Chipotle Chicken
$12.99
Philly Steak
$10.99
Flamin' Chicken
$10.99
Healthy Platters
Chicken Over rice
$11.99
Lamb Over Rice
$11.99
Kofta Over Rice
$11.99
Choose any 2 Protein
$14.99
Wings
Small
$9.99
Medium
$15.99
Large
$21.99
Battata Harra
Classic Way fries
$5.99
Loaded Pleasure
$7.99
Mazzy Cajun Way
$8.99
Milk shakes
Vanilla Milkshake
$7.99
Strawberry Milkshake
$7.99
Oreo Milkshake
$7.99
Reese's Milkshake
$7.99
Chocolate Milkshake
$7.99
Beverages
Soda Can
$2.00
Calypso
$3.00
Poland spring
$2.00
Essential 20oz
$3.00
Electrolit
$4.00
Smoothies
Strawberry, Banana & PB
$7.99
Banana, Blueberry & Sspinach
$7.99
Mango, Pineapple & Orange
$7.99
Mazzy's Grill & shakes 617 9th avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(929) 472-4975
617 9th avenue, New York, NY 10036
Closed
• Opens Monday at 9AM
All hours
