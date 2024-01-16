MC's Garage - East Bethel 21383 NE Ulysses St NE
FOOD
Appetizers
- Curds Traditional$12.00
Served with berry ketchup.
- Curds Garlic Toast$13.00
Served with marinara sauce.
- Bavarian Pretzels$13.00
Garlic buttered Bavarian soft pretzels served with bacon beer cheese sauce.
- Walking Taco Nachos$15.00
Nacho cheese Doritos topped with beef taco meat, queso blanco cheese sauce, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and sliced jalapeños. Served with sour cream & salsa.
- Fried Pickle Fries$12.00
Battered and golden fried, served with ranch dressing.
- Bacon Cheeseburger Poppers$15.00
Ground beef, chopped bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, American cheese, chopped pickles, ketchup and mustard all stuffed in pizza dough and baked to perfection.
- Southwest Egg Rolls$13.00
Stuffed with chicken, corn, black beans and peppers. Served with baja sauce.
- Fried Ravioli$14.00
Italian sausage and cheese stuffed ravioli, lightly breaded and crispy fried. Served with marinara dipping sauce.
- Traditional Wings$9.00
6 bone-in wings with your choice of sauce.
- Boneless Wings$9.00
6 piece boneless chicken wings with your choice of sauce.
- Basket Of Fries$9.00
Served with seasoned sour cream
- Basket Of Dilly Fries$10.00
Our house fries tossed in dilly ranch dry seasoning
- Basket Of Buffalo Ranch Fries$10.00
Our house fries with our signature buffalo ranch dry seasoning.
- Tortilla Chips And Queso$10.00
Freshly fried tortilla chips and our house queso dip.
- Tortilla Chips And Salsa$7.00
- Rachel's Onion Chips$6.00
Burgers
- BYO Burger$12.00
- Curd Burger$15.00
Two burger patties, bacon, roasted garlic aioli, grilled cheese curds on our house bun.
- Elvis Burger$15.00
Two burger patties, bacon, roasted garlic aioli, house pickles, cheddar, peanut butter on our house bun.
- BBQ Bacon Burger$16.00
Two burger patties, cheddar cheese, bacon, blackberry BBQ sauce, crispy fried onion strings on our house bun.
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger$14.00
Two burger patties, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, poutine gravy on our house bun.
- Bacon Beer Cheese Burger$15.00
Two burger patties, sliced bacon, bacon beer cheese sauce, crispy fried onion strings on a pretzel bun.
- Olive You Burger$14.00
Two burger patties, cream cheese and green olives on our house bun.
- Chipotle Cheddar Burger$15.00
Two burger patties, cheddar cheese, bacon, sautéed onions and chipotle mayo, on our house bun.
- Jalepeno Burger$15.00
Two burger patties, pepper-jack cheese, thick sliced bacon, crispy fried jalapeno & banana peppers, and Crybaby Craigs aioli, served on a pub bun.
- French Dip Burger$16.00
One burger patty, thin sliced prime rib, grilled onions, swiss cheese, roasted garlic aioli, on our house bun. Served with Au Jus.
- Mac Attack Burger$15.00
Two burger patties, grilled mac & cheese, bacon, Crybaby Craig’s aioli on our house bun.
- Philly Burger$17.00
One burger patty, thin sliced prime rib, grilled peppers & onions, cheese sauce on our house bun.
- Mickey Dee's Burger$15.00
Two burger patties, American Cheese, house pickles, grilled onions, shredded lettuce, special sauce on our house bun.
- Spicy Dill Burger$14.00
Two burger patties, spicy dill seasoned burger, cream cheese, fried pickles, banana peppers, pub bun.
- Patty Melt$14.00
Two burger patties, swiss, american cheese, grilled onions on grilled white Pullman bread.
Salads & Soup
- Chopped Salad$16.00
Fresh chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, craisins, diced chicken and red onions all tossed together with a sweet and creamy TB dressing.
- Cobb Salad$16.00
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, cheddar cheese and chopped bacon. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Mixed greens topped with chopped bacon, chopped eggs, bleu cheese crumbles and boneless chicken wings tossed in our buffalo sauce.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with creamy caesar dressing, shredded parmesan and homemade croutons.
- Side Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, shredded cheddar cheese, and croutons.
- Side Caesar$6.00
- Chicken Wild Rice (Cup)$6.00
- Chicken Wild Rice (Bowl)$9.00
Chicken & Mac
Sandwiches
- Chicken Sandwich$13.00
A boneless skinless chicken breast dipped in our house breading and crispy fried. Served on a pub bun with shredded lettuce, sliced tomato and mayo.
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
A boneless skinless chicken breast dipped in our house breading and crispy fried, tossed in our spicy chicken rub and topped with pepper-jack cheese, shredded lettuce and Crybaby Craig’s aioli. Served on a pub bun.
- Pulled Pork$14.00
Slow smoked pork butt pulled and tossed in our blackberry BBQ served on a pub bun with crispy fried onions and Tillamook cheddar cheese.
- French Dip$16.00
Thin sliced sirloin topped with melted Swiss cheese on a toasted french roll. Served with au jus.
- Philly Cheese Steak$18.00
Sautéed peppers, onions and mushrooms, provolone cheese.
- Chicken Philly$18.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$15.00
Shredded lettuce with chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato and a grilled chicken breast, all tossed with ranch dressing.
Carbone's Pizza
- LARGE PIZZA$13.00
- Large Veggie Lovers$21.00
- Large Meatlovers Delight$21.00
- Large Island Pizza$21.00
- Large Margarita Pizza$20.00
- Large House Special$21.00
- Large Cheeseburger Pizza$21.00
- Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$21.00
- Large BBQ Chicken Pizza$21.00
- Large Super Pie$25.00
- SMALL PIZZA$9.50
- Small Veggie Lovers$16.00
- Small Meatlovers Delight$16.00
- Small Island Pizza$16.00
- Small Margarita Pizza$15.00
- Small House Special$16.00
- Small Cheeseburger Pizza$16.00
- Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.00
- Small BBQ Chicken Pizza$16.00
Italian Specialties
Desserts
- Double Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet Sundae$13.00
Topped with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, caramel sauce, whipped cream and a cherry.
- Liftbridge Rootbeer Float$6.00
Vanilla ice cream with Lift Bridge root beer.
- Liftbridge Black Cherry Float$6.00
Vanilla ice cream with Lift Bridge Black Cherry soda.
- Mini Doughnuts$8.00
- Mini Doughnuts Sundae Style$12.00
- 1 Scoop of Ice Cream$2.00
- 2 Scoops of Ice Cream$4.00
Sides
- Alabama White Sauce$0.75
- Au Jus$1.50
- Bacon Beer Cheese$0.75
- Baja$0.75
- BBQ$0.75
- Beer Cheese$0.75
- Berry Ketchup$0.75
- Black Berry Habenero$0.75
- Blue Cheese$0.75
- Buffalo Sauce$0.75
- Chipotle Mayo$0.75
- Cry Baby Craig's Aioli$0.75
- Dry Rubs
- Firecracker Orange$0.75
- Garlic Aioli$0.75
- Horseradish Sauce$0.75
- Large Side Queso$3.00
- Marinara$1.00
- Mayo$0.75
- Peanut Butter$0.75
- Ranch$0.75
- Salsa$0.75
- Seasoned Sour Cream$1.50
- Side Of Cajun Dry Rub$0.75
- Side of Hollandaise sauce$0.75
- Side Of Spicy Dill$0.75
- Small Side Queso$1.50
- Sour Cream$0.75
- Special Sauce$0.75
- Thai Chili Sauce$0.75
- Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.75
- French$0.75
- Ranch$0.75
- Blue Cheese$0.75
- TB$0.75
- 1000 Island$0.75
- Caesar$0.75
- Side of Kettle Chips$3.00
- Bowl of Kettle Chips$6.00
- Side of Fries$4.00
- Side of Dilly Fries$5.00
- Side of Buffalo Ranch Fries$5.00
- Side of JoJo's$4.00
- Side of Mashed Potaoes$4.00
- Side of Onion Rings$5.00
- Side of Cheese Curds$6.00
- Side of Mac & Cheese$6.00
- Side of Cottage Cheese$6.00
- Side of Fruit$6.00
- Side Of Celery$2.00
- Large Bowl Tortilla Chip$6.00
- Side Tortilla Chips$4.00
Kids
- Kids Grilled Cheese$5.99
All children's items come with your choice of fries, or apple sauce and a small dessert.
- Kids Corn Dog$5.99
All children's items come with your choice of fries, or apple sauce and a small dessert.
- Kids Cheese Burger$5.99
- Kids Hamburger$5.99
All children's items come with your choice of fries, or apple sauce and a small dessert.
- Kids Chicken Strips$5.99
All children's items come with your choice of fries, or apple sauce and a small dessert.
- Kids Mac & Cheese$5.99
All children's items come with your choice of fries, or apple sauce and a small dessert.
- Kids Pizza$5.99
All children's items come with your choice of fries, or apple sauce and a small dessert.
- Kids Sundae$3.99
NA BEVERAGE
NA Beverages
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$2.75
- Coffee$2.75
- Coke$2.75
- Cherry Coke$2.75
- Diet Coke$2.75
- Decaf Coffee$2.75
- Employee Red Bull$2.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Ginger Ale$2.75
- Ginger Beer$3.50
- Iced Tea$2.75
- Lemonade$2.75
- Lift Bridge Cherry$3.50
- Lift Bridge Rootbeer$3.50
- Mello Yello$2.75
- Milk$2.75
- Chocolate Milk$2.75
- Mocktail$5.00
- Mr Pibb$2.75
- Orange$2.75
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Red Bull$4.50
- Soda Water$2.75
- Sprite$2.75
- Tonic Water$2.75
- Water
- Tomato Juice Can$3.00
- Coffee Refill$1.00