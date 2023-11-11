Black Sheep Pub
SALADS
- HOUSE SALAD$11.99
- CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD$12.99
Crisp romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, house-made Caesar dressing
- CHOP CHOP SALAD$14.99
Chopped grilled chicken, mixed greens, cherry tomato, cucumber, avocado, hard egg, goat cheese, ranch dressing
- COBB SALAD$15.99
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomato, bacon, egg, blue cheese, avocado, house-made lemon poppy vinaigrette
- SIDE HOUSE SALAD$4.99
Spring mix, tomato, cucumber, red onion, blue cheese, champagne vinaigrette
- SIDE CAESAR SALAD$4.99
Crisp romaine, parmigiana, garlic croutons, house-made Caesar dressing
APPETIZERS
- DUFF DUFF SHRIMP$10.99
- SOUTHWEST EGG ROLLS$9.99
- QUESADILLA$14.99
- PARM TRUFFLE FRIES$9.99
- MCDUFF'S SIGNATURE NACHOS$13.99
Crispy chicken tossed in our signature wing sauce, served over tortilla chips with cheese, banana peppers, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
- BAVARIAN PRETZEL$11.99
An oversized salted Bavarian pretzel served with our house-made porter and cheese dip
- ONION RINGS$9.99
A tower of onion rings served with our house-made campfire sauce and ranch
- MOZZERELLA TRIANGLES$7.99
Panko breaded and fried, served with our signature marinara
- PICKLE FRIES$8.99
- MCDUFF'S FRIES$7.99
Hand-cut and crispy house fries
POUTINE
WINGS
- TRADITIONAL WINGS - DOZEN$17.99
Traditional Bone-In Wings
- TRADITIONAL WINGS - HALF DOZEN$8.99
Traditional Bone-In Wings
- BONELESS WINGS - DOZEN$14.99
Boneless Wings
- BONELESS WINGS - HALF DOZEN$7.99
Boneless Wings
- VEGETARIAN WINGS - DOZEN$15.99
Vegetarian Wings
- VEGETARIAN WINGS - HALF DOZEN$8.99
Vegetarian Wings
- EXTRA SIDE OF BLUE CHEESE$2.00
House-made blue cheese dressing
- EXTRA SIDE OF RANCH$1.00
Ranch Dressing
MAINS
- FISH/STEAK TACOS SPECIAL$14.99
- FISH AND CHIPS SPECIAL$18.99
Fresh cod battered and fried in-house, served over hand-cut fries with our signature red cabbage slaw and house tartar
- BODHI BURGER$16.99
Local beef, Irish cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, arugula, avocado ranch sauce
- BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$13.99
Crispy buffalo chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomato with your choice of house-made blue cheese or ranch
- COWBOY BURGER$16.99
Local beef, sweet chili rub, tabasco fried onions, aged cheddar, bbq ranch
- GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.99
Grilled thyme marinated chicken breast with bacon, provolone, mushrooms, lettuce and tomato, served with tarragon mayo
- MCDUFF'S SIGNATURE BURGER$15.99
Local beef, bacon, aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion
- MCDUFF'S SIGNATURE REUBEN$14.99
House-braised corned beef, grilled marble rye, swiss, sauerkraut, house russian dressing
- MUSHROOM BURGER$16.99
Local beef, grilled portabella mushroom cap, sautéed white mushrooms, truffle aioli and swiss