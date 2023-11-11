McFlamingo - Beach Blvd 13799-1 Beach Blvd
Food
SIGNATURE SALADS
- Gobble Gobble$22.45
- Salmon Sweet Potato Blueberry$23.81
Salmon, sweet potato, tomato, blueberry, cotija cheese, avocado, with balsamic dressing
- Red White and Blue$20.16
Chicken, Tomato, Jicama, Red Onion, Smoked Almond, Craisin, Blue Cheese Dressing
- Raisin Coconuts$18.00
Lentil Patty, Carrot, Red Onion, Tomato, Cashews, Coconut, Raisins, Hemp, Chia, Tarragon, Puffed Grains, Cashew Turmeric Dressing
- Godzilla$16.75
1/2 Avocado, Green Tomato, Cucumber, Goat Cheese, Scallion, Broccoli, Pumpkin Seeds, Chia, Vegan Almond Ranch Dressing
- Chicken Hommus Salad$21.89
Chicken, Hommus, Onion, Tomato, Beets, Mango, Pumpkin Seeds, Cilantro, Puffed Grains, Dried Mango, Tahini Lemon Dressing
- Thai Shrimp Salad$23.12
Shrimp, Jicama, Scallion, Green Papaya, Tomato, Cilantro, Basil, Almond, Puffed Grains, Nam Plam Prik Thai Dressing
- Gorgonzola Portobello$18.21
Portobello, Sweet Potato, Carrot, Cucumber, Apple, Spiced Almonds, Gorgonzola Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Curried Cauliflower$18.95
Curried Cauliflower, Mango, Citrus, Dates, Dried Mango, Cashews, Tarragon, Puffed Grains, Cashew Turmeric Dressing
- Extra Dressing
ENTREES
- MAHI MANGO GINGER RICE$23.00
Grilled Mahi, Mango, Dried Mango, Coconut, Scallion, Carrots, Sesame, Carrot Ginger Dressing, over Rice
- LENTIL PATTY AND TAHINI$16.75
Two Lentil Patties, Tomato, Parsley, Cilantro and Garlic, Red Onion with Tahini Sauce over Rice
- CHICKEN AND BROCCOLI$21.15
Chicken, Broccoli, Scallion Ginger Sauce Over Rice
- SHRIMP CASHEW CURRY$22.00
Shrimp, Tomato, Cucumber, Sweet Potato, Red Onion, Puffed Grains, Cashews, and Herbs Over Rice
- DIY CHICKEN TACO$20.62
Grilled Chicken, served in Bowl on Rice with 5 Corn Tortillas, Cilantro, Onion, Pickled Jalapeno, Tomatoes, Avocado, Cotija Cheese, Wedge of Lime with Green Salsa
HOMMUS
- HOMMUS & JALAPENO$7.58
Garbanzo Puree with Tahini, Jalapeno, Chili Crunch, and Cilantro
- HOMMUS WITH SPICY SHRIMP$12.00
Garbanzo Puree with Tahini, Grilled Shrimp, Cherry Tomato and Jalapeno, Chili Crunch and Cilantro
- HOMMUS WITH SPICY CHICKEN$12.00
Garbanzo Puree with Tahini, Grilled Blackened Ground Chicken, Tomato, Scallions, Red Onion, Chili Crunch and Cilantro
- HOMMUS WITH AVOCADO$8.50
Garbanzo Puree with Tahini Sauce, Avocado, Tomato, Cilantro, Lime Squeeze
SANDWICHES
- Double Double$13.59
Fresh Ground Chicken Breast, Double Patty with Two Slices American, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Green Tomato, on GF Bun
- Chicken Pickles$11.92
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Green Tomato, on GF Bun
- Salmon Fishin Pickles$15.30
Grilled Salmon Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Green Tomato, on GF Bun
- Lentil Burger$8.60
Lentil Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Green Tomato, Tahini Sauce on GF Bun
- Portobello Burger$10.90
Balsamic Marinated Portobello Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Green Tomato, Basil Pesto on GF Bun
SNACKS & SIDES
- SWEET POTATOES$7.29
Almond Ranch, Grapes, Pickled Chili, Scallion
- BROCCOLI$7.21
Grilled Broccoli, Garlic, Parsley, And Lemon
- TAKOYAKI POTATOES$7.20
Mayo, Sweet Soy, Bonito Flakes, Nori
- BRUSSEL SPROUTS$8.60
Grilled Brussel Sprouts, Tamarind, Date, Crema, Crispy Grains, Cilantro
- SMASHED CUCUMBERS$6.76
Cucumber, Cilantro, Sweet Soy, Peanuts, Chili Crunch
- CAULIFLOWER AND TAHINI$9.25
Grilled Cauliflower, Tahini Sauce, Chili Crunch, Crispy Grains, Sesame Seeds,
- SIDE RICE$3.50
- SIDE QUINOA$3.50
- Chips$4.00
Gluten free chips
DESIGN YOUR OWN SALAD
DESSERT
CHICK FOOD
- Baby Hommus and Chips$4.50
- Grilled Cheese & Grapes$7.00
Grilled Cheese and Grapes
- Lentil Cheeseburger and Sweet Potato$8.00
- Grilled Chicken Strips, Almond Ranch, & Apple Slices$8.00
- Grilled Salmon and Broccoli$16.00
- Chicken Cheeseburger for kids$10.00
Gf bun, one fresh ground chicken patty, one slice American cheese and ketchup
Beverages
Alcohol Bottles & Cans
NA BEV
Draft Wine & Cider
- Tap Wine Prosecco$7.50
Bubbles from Tap
- Tap Cider Congaree and Penn Cider$5.50
In 2016, Congaree and Penn began juicing seasonal fruit from local farms to produce shrubs, our nod to a Colonial era pastime. As we expand our orchard and pressing and milling operations, Congaree and Penn continues to innovate and introduce new produce and products.
- Tap Beer GF Strawberry Orange Mimosa$6.00
Gluten Free beer on tap
- Tap Beer GF Peach Bellini$6.00
Wine by the Bottle or Glass
Catering
Our Signature Salads Sized for 5 People Each
- Sweet Potato Blueberry for 5 (Deep Copy)$85.00
Usually paired with Salmon, sweet potato, tomato, blueberry, cotija cheese, avocado, with balsamic dressing
- Red White and Blue For 5 (Deep Copy)$80.00
Typically Served with Chicken, Tomato, Jicama, Red Onion, Smoked Almond Craisin, Blue Cheese Dressing
- Raisin Coconuts For 5 People (Deep Copy)$80.00
Typically Served with Lentil Patty, Carrot, Red Onion, Tomato, Coconut, Raisins, Hemp, Chia, Tarragon, Puffed Quinoa, Cashew Turmeric Dressing
- Godzilla For 5 (Deep Copy)$80.00
Avocado, Green Tomato, Cucumber, Goat Cheese, Scallion, Broccoli, Pumpkin Seeds, Chia, Ranch Dressing
- Hommus Salad for 5 (Deep Copy)$85.00
Typically Sold with Chicken, Hommus, Onion, Tomato, Beets, Mango, Pumpkin Seeds, Cilantro, Puff Grains, Tahini Lemon Dressing
- Thai Salad for 5 (Deep Copy)$80.00
Typically served with Premium Topping Shrimp, Jicama, Scallion, Green Papaya, Tomato, Almond, Puffed Grains Nam Plam Prik Thai Dressing
- Gorgonzola Portobello for 5 (Deep Copy)$85.00
Portobello, Squash, Carrot, Cucumber, Apple, Almond, Gorgonzola, Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Curried Cauliflower for 5 (Deep Copy)$85.00
Curried Cauliflower, Mango, Citrus, Dates, Tarragon, Puff Grains, Cashew Turmeric Dressing
Vegetable Party Platters
- BROCCOLI PARTY PLATTER$45.00
Grilled Broccoli served Chilled with Garlic, Parsley, And Lemon, served with Almond Ranch to Dip
- BRUSSEL SPROUT PARTY PLATTER$45.00
Grilled Brussel Sprouts tossed in Tamarind Date Dressing served chilled with Dipping Sauce of Cashew Turmeric Dressing
- CAULIFLOWER AND TAHINI PARTY PLATTER$45.00
Grilled Cauliflower served chilled with Dipping Sauce of Tahini Sauce, Chili Crunch, Crispy Grains, Sesame Seeds,
Sandwich Box Lunch
- Double Double Box Lunch$24.00
Fresh Ground Chicken Breast, Double Patty with Two Slices American, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Green Tomato, on GF Bun. Please choose pair of snack and dessert.
- Chicken Pickles Box Lunch$24.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Green Tomato, on GF Bun. Please choose pair of snack and dessert.
- Fishin Pickles Box Lunch$24.00
Grilled Salmon or Mahi (+2), Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Green Tomato, on GF Bun. Please choose pair of snack and dessert.
- Lentil Burger Box Lunch$24.00
Lentil Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Green Tomato, Tahini Sauce on GF Bun. Please choose pair of snack and dessert.
- Portobello Burger Box Lunch$24.00
Balsamic Marinated Portobello Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Green Tomato, Basil Pesto on GF Bun. Please choose pair of snack and dessert.
Party Size Hommus
- HOMMUS & JALAPENO FOR 5$35.00
Garbanzo Puree with Tahini and Jalapeno, Chili Crunch, and Cilantro
- HOMMUS WITH SPICY SHRIMP FOR 5$65.00
Garbanzo Puree with Tahini and Grilled Shrimp, Cherry Tomato, Jalapeno, Chili Crunch, and Cilantro
- HOMMUS WITH SPICY CHICKEN FOR 5$65.00
Garbanzo Puree with Tahini and Blackened Ground Chicken, Tomato, Scallions, Chili Crunch
- HOMMUS WITH AVOCADO FOR 5$45.00
Garbanzo Puree with Tahini Sauce and Avocado, Tomato, Cilantro, Lime Squeeze