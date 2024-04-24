McGarity's Restaurant & Saloon ® - Eureka Springs www.mcgaritysrestaurant.com
Starters
- Fried Calamari$15.95
lightly battered with sea salt & black pepper & fried. served with house-made marinara & lemon wedges
- Fried Green Tomatoes$12.95
includes six fried green tomatoes
- Irish Cheddar Pub Cheese$13.95
aged house-made cheddar cheese dip. served with two large soft pretzels topped with salt
- Irish Reuben Egg Rolls$16.95
3 house-made egg-rolls stuffed with corned beef & sauerkraut. served with 1000 island dressing dipping sauce
- McGarity's Irish Flatbread$14.95
mozzarella, red sauce, sliced scallop potatoes, bacon. includes ranch on the side
- McGarity's Irish Nachos$16.95
house-made fresh pico de gallo, house-made ranch, fresh jalapeño, cheese on top of sweet potato waffle fries
- McGarity's Shrimp Cocktail$16.95
chimichurri marinated jumbo shrimp served with house-made cocktail sauce
- Quail Medallions$20.95
stuffed with mild jalapeño, wrapped in bacon & drizzled with house bourbon dijon
- The Charcuterie$74.95
owners selection of imported cheeses, fruit, cured meats, olives, fig preserves, nuts, peanut brittle & honeycomb. you won't find anything like this anywhere
- Spicy Wisconsin Cheese Curds$14.95
lightly breaded. spicy. choice of ranch, cajun ranch or marinara
- Wisconsin Cheese Curds$14.95
lightly breaded. mild. choice of ranch, cajun ranch or marinara
Wings
- Wild West Wings 10 piece$16.00
Flavors: house-made buffalo, lemon & pepper, sticky thai, BBQ, bourbon dijon or sauce on the side. includes celery, carrots. choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
- Wild West Wings 15 piece$21.00
Flavors: house-made buffalo, lemon & pepper, sticky thai, BBQ, bourbon dijon or sauce on the side. includes celery, carrots. choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
- Wild West Wings 20 piece$27.00
Flavors: house-made buffalo, lemon & pepper, sticky thai, BBQ, bourbon dijon or sauce on the side. includes celery, carrots. choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
Sauces/Dressings
Desserts
Salads
- House Salad$13.95
lettuce, red onion, grape tomato, cucumber, avocado, shaved parmesan & vinaigrette
- Iceberg Wedge Salad$14.95
grape tomatoes, red onion, crispy bacon, avocado & blue cheese crumbles on fresh iceberg lettuce
- Strawberry Salad$15.95
strawberries, lettuce, cucumber, crumbled bacon, avocado, fresh jalapeno, feta cheese & vinaigrette
Sandwiches
- Chicken Salad$14.95
chicken salad with cranberries & pecans, lettuce & sliced tomato served inside pistolet baguette
- Farmhouse French Dip$16.95
brisket, aged provolone, served in a toasted pistolet with au jus served on the side
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$16.95
flour tortilla filled with grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado & ranch drizzle
- McGarity's CheeseBurger$16.95
large pure beef burger on a brioche bun. topped with lettuce, tomato & onion. choice of cheddar, provolone, swiss, pepper jack or blue cheese
- McGarity's Reuben$18.95
tender slices of corned beef, grilled sauerkraut, swiss cheese & drizzled with house-made thousand island dressing on toasted rye bread
Carnivore
- Black Angus Ribeye$49.95
16 oz. fresh hand-cut local farm raised black angus ribeye from hertzog. 2 sides
- Coconut Chicken Curry$20.95
house-made coconut chicken curry served over house- made cheesy grits
- Corned Beef and Cabbage$20.95
corned beef & grilled cabbage served with garlic mashed potatoes
- Country Fried Steak$20.95
served with mashed potatoes & gravy. 1 side
- Irish Bangers and Mash$18.95
traditional irish sausages, garlic mashed potatoes, grilled cabbage
- Irish Guinness Beef Stew$20.95
hearty beef stew, full of fresh veggies in a house-made reduced Guinness stout tomato broth. served with toasted pistolet baguette
- McGarity's Filet Mignon$54.95
8oz. fresh hand-cut local farm raised black angus filet mignon from hertzog. 2 sides
- McGarity's Gumbo$21.95
house-made. chicken, jumbo shrimp & sausage served with toasted pistolet baguette
- Shepherd's/ Cottage Pie$17.95
lamb, beef, carrots, onions, celery & peas in brown gravy, topped with mashed potatoes & parmesan
- The Pork Chop$30.95
12oz pork chop, topped with reduced guinness gravy. served with garlic mashed potatoes, brown sugar & butter braised carrots
- White Cheddar Mac and Cheese$15.95
cheddar, bacon & pasta topped with toasted breadcrumbs
Seafood
- Blackened Red Fish$29.95
two grilled & blackened red fish, topped with a house-made garlic shrimp sauce. lemon wedges. 2 sides
- Crab Cakes$24.95
two house-made grilled & packed with real crab meat cakes, fried green tomatoes. served with house-made remoulade. 1 side
- Garlic Shrimp Pasta$26.95
house-made garlic parmesan sauce tossed in penne pasta topped with six jumbo grilled shrimp, green onions & bacon
- Guinness Fish, Shrimp and Chips$25.95
beer battered cod, crispy shrimp, fries, lemon wedges, mushy peas, cocktail & tartar sauce
- Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna$29.95
sushi grade ahi tuna crusted in white and black sesame seeds & seared. served with wasabi & ponzu dipping sauce. 2 sides
- Shrimp Creole and Grits$20.95
usa wild caught jumbo marinated creole shrimp served on top of cheese grits. fried green tomato
- White Wine Salmon$29.95
pan seared salmon topped with a house-made creamy reduced white wine and dill sauce. lemon wedges. 2 sides
Sides
- Asparagus$6.95
- Bacon Brussel Sprouts$7.95
- Butter Braised Carrots$6.95
- Cabbage$5.95
- Cheese Grits$5.95
- French Fries$5.95
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes$5.95
- Green Beans$5.95
- Loaded Mashed Potatoes$7.95
- One Crab Cake$11.95
- One Fried Green Tomato$2.95
- Onion Rings$5.95
- Side Caesar$6.95
- Side of Shrimp (5)$13.95
- Side Salad$6.95
- Soup in Bread Bowl$12.95
- Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$5.95
- TX Toast$2.95