McMenamins Chapel Pub
Starters
Hummus
Marinated olives, veggies, feta, and pita chips
Soft Pretzel Sticks
Cheese & ale fondue
Scooby Snacks
Mini corn dogs served with Portlandia yellow mustard & ketchup. Zoinks!
Cheeseburger Slider Trio
Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese, Mystic 18 sauce, Hawaiian roll
Black Bean Dip
Spiced black beans, chipotle pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, onion & jalapeno with tortilla chips
Tots - Small
Tots - Large
Cajun Tots - Small
Peppercorn ranch
Cajun Tots - Large
Peppercorn ranch
McMenamins Fries - Small
Mystic 18 sauce
McMenamins Fries - Large
Mystic 18 sauce
Cajun Fries- Small
Cajun Fries-Large
Good Honest Soup - Cup
Scratch made daily with saltines
Good Honest Soup - Bowl
Scratch made daily with saltines
Greens
Blue Bayou - Half
Romaine, bacon, chopped egg, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, blue cheese dressing
Blue Bayou - Full
Romaine, bacon, chopped egg, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, blue cheese dressing
Aztec - Half
Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing
Aztec - Full
Romaine, corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, chipotle dressing
Six Arms Goddess - Half
Romaine, cucumber, tomato, bell peppers, marinated onions, pita chips, Goddess dressing
Six Arms Goddess - Full
Romaine, cucumber, tomato, bell peppers, marinated onions, pita chips, Goddess dressing
Hail! Caesar - Half
Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing
Hail! Caesar - Full
Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing
Pub Green - Half
Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing
Pub Green - Full
Mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, cucumber, marinated red onion, croutons, Parmesan cheese, your choice of dressing
Burgers
JR's Jumbo Deluxe
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon, cheddar & a fried egg
Bacon Cheeseburger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, bacon & cheddar
Captain Neon
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, blue cheese dressing & bacon
Dungeon
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, Swiss cheese & grilled mushrooms
Communication Breakdown
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce, cheddar, grilled mushrooms, onions & bell peppers
Cheeseburger
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, secret sauce & Tillamook cheddar cheese
The Regular
6-oz fresh, all-natural beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce
Mystic 18
Lightlife patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, vegan Mystic 18 sauce, creamy original Chao slice
Hammerhead Garden
Hammerhead garden patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & secret sauce
Sandwiches
El Diablo
Spiced chicken, pepper jack, avocado, Dark Star mayo, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a bun.
Portland Dip
Turkey, grilled mushrooms, Swiss cheese & secret sauce on a roll with garlic jus for dipping
Bean & Seed Gyro
Vegan patties, hummus, tahini sauce, cucumber, red onion, lettuce & tomato in a warm Greek-style pita
Greek Chicken Gyro
Seasoned chicken, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, lettuce & tomato in a warm Greek-style pita
Traditional Gyro
Seasoned beef, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, lettuce & tomato in a warm Greek-style pita
Fireside Roasted Turkey - Half
Turkey, Fireside-cranberry relish, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread
Fireside Roasted Turkey - Whole
Turkey, Fireside-cranberry relish, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole wheat bread
Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Half
Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles
Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Whole
Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles
Specialties
Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 2 Pieces
Wild Alaskian cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw
Ale-Battered Fish & Chips - 3 Pieces
Wild Alaskian cod, fries, tartar sauce, buttermilk coleslaw
T-N-T Basket
½-lb crispy chicken tenders & tots with Hogshead-honey mustard dressing, peppercorn ranch & buttermilk coleslaw
Vera Cruz Crispy Cod Tacos
Soft corn tortilla, cabbage, jalapeno, onion, chipotle pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream & vera cruz crispy cod
Higher Tahini Bowl
Rice, black beans, cabbage, tomato, avocado, cilantro, black olives, dark star hot sauce & tahini
Mai Thai Peanut Bowl
Rice, black beans, cabbage, tomato, avocado, cilantro, black olives, fresh ginger, sesame oil, and Thai spices
Curry Coconut Bowl
Rice, black beans, cabbage, tomato, avocado, cilantro, black olives, Jamaican-inspired curry sauce
Seasonal Specials
Sweets
Frank Apple-Pecan Cake
Frank Rum-raisin sauce & whipped cream. 21 & older please
Black & Tan Brownie Sundae - Half
Caram-ale & chocolate sauce with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & Amerena cherry
Black & Tan Brownie Sundae - Whole
Caram-ale & chocolate sauce with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & Amerena cherry
Northwest Berry Bar - Half
Blackberries, butter crumble, Ruby-raspberry saice & vanilla bean ice cream
Northwest Berry Bar - Whole
Blackberries, butter crumble, Ruby-raspberry saice & vanilla bean ice cream
Phil's Salted Caramel Tart - Whole
Dark chocolate-hazelnut & caram-ale sauce, Oregon filberts & whipped cream
Phil's Salted Caramel Tart - Half
Dark chocolate-hazelnut & caram-ale sauce, Oregon filberts & whipped cream
Kid's Menu
Buckaroo Bowl
Black beans, rice, cheddar cheese
Little Dipper Fish & Chips
Fries & tartar sauce
Lil' Dynamo
Crispy chicken tenders, tots & ranch dressing
Scooby Snack Attack
Mini corn dogs & fries with ranch
Freya's Garden
Hummus, ranch, pita bread & veggie sticks
Wee Rabbit Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, croutons, shredded cheddar cheese & ranch
Pocket Hercules Burger
Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll
Pocket Hercules Burger Duo
Beef patty, Most Awesome French Onion seasoning, American cheese & Mystic 18 sauce on a Hawaiian roll
Turkey Lurkey Slider
Cold turkey with lettuce & mayo on a toasted bun
Dory's Dilly Tuna Sllider
Albacore tuna salad on a toasted bun with lettuce