McNear's Saloon & Dining House 23 petaluma blvd north
Beer
14oz Draft Beer
- 14oz 2 Hearted Ale$9.00
- 14oz Booch$9.00
- 14oz Dales$8.00
- 14oz DT Brown$8.00
- 14oz Fresh Sqz$8.00
- 14oz Great White$8.00Out of stock
- 14oz Guava$8.00
- 14oz Guinness$7.00
- 14oz Harp$9.00
- 14oz Juice Box$8.00
- 14oz Maui$8.00
- 14oz Mighty$9.00
- 14oz Pliny$9.00
- 14oz Racer 5$8.00
- 14oz Rotating Coop$8.50
- 14oz Rotating HH$8.50
- 14oz Rotating Kombucha$9.00
- 14oz Scrimshaw$8.00
- 14oz Westfalia$8.00
- 20oz Guinness$10.00
Bottled/Canned Beer
25oz Draft Beer
- 20oz Black & Tan$10.00
- 20oz Guinness$10.00
- 20oz Snakebite$10.00
- 25oz 2 Hearted Ale$16.00
- 25oz Dales$14.00
- 25oz DT Brown$14.00
- 25oz Fresh Sqz$14.00
- 25oz Grapefruit Hibiscus$16.00
- 25oz Great White$14.00
- 25oz Guava Cider$16.00
- 25oz Harp$16.00
- 25oz Maui$14.00
- 25oz Mighty Dry$16.00
- 25oz Pliny$16.00
- 25oz Racer 5$14.00
- 25oz Rotating Hazy Coop$15.50
- 25oz Rotating Hazy HH$15.50
- 25oz Rotating Kombucha$16.00
- 25oz Scrim$14.00
- 25oz Westvalia$14.00
10oz Draft Beer
- 10 oz Pliny The Elder$7.00
- 10 oz Grapefruit Hibiscus$7.00
- 10 oz Mighty Dry$7.00
- 10 oz Guava Cider$7.00
- 10 oz Rotating Kombucha$7.00
- 10 oz Rotating Hazy Cooperage$6.50
- 10 oz Rotating Hazy HenHouse$6.50
- 10 oz Westvalia$6.00
- 10 oz Racer 5$6.00
- 10 oz Fresh Squeezed$6.00
- 10 oz Dales$6.00
- 10 oz Maui Waui$6.00
- 10 oz Great White$6.00
- 10 oz Scrimshaw$6.00
- 10 oz Downtown Brown$6.00
- 10 oz 2 Hearted Ale$7.00
- 10 oz Harp$7.00
- 10 oz Guest 3$6.00
- 10 oz Guest 4$6.00
- 10 oz Guinness$6.00
- 10 oz Snakebite$6.00
- 10 oz Black & Tan$6.00
60oz Pitchers
NA & Kids Beverages
NA Beverages
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Chocolate Milk$4.00
- Club Soda
- Coffee$3.50
- Cran/Sosa$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Diet Pepsi$3.50
- Dr. Pepper$3.50
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Ginger Beer$5.00
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.50
- Hot Cider$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.25
- Ice Tea$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Milk$3.50
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Pellegrino$8.00
- Pepsi$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Redbull$6.00
- Redbull Sugar Free$6.00
- Rootbeer$3.50
- Roy Rogers$4.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Starry$3.50
- Tomato Juice$3.00
- Tonic$3.50
- Virg. Bloody$5.00
- Virg. Marg$5.00
- Virg. Mojito$5.00
- Virg. Painkiller$5.00
- Virg. Straw Lem$5.00
Kids Drinks
Cocktails
- Amaro Spritz$14.00
- AMF$15.00
- Aperol Spritz$14.00
- Appletini$12.00
- BA Manhattan$15.00
- BA Negroni$15.00
- Bahama Momma$12.00
- Bay Breeze$12.00
- Berry Lemonade$12.00
- Berry Mule$12.00
- Black Russian$12.00
- Blow Job Shot$10.00
- Boozy Strawberry Lemonade$12.00
- Burbon Mule$11.00
- Buttery Nipple Shot$10.00
- Cable Car$12.00
- Caffe Roma$13.00
- Chelsea Sidecar$14.00
- Chocolate Espresso Martini$14.00
- Corpse Reviver #2$14.00
- CPR Shot$13.00
- Daquiri$12.00
- Dark N Stormy$10.00
- Dirty Shirley$10.00
- El Hefe$13.00
- Emerald Green$12.00
- Espresso Martini$14.00
- Gin-Gin Mule$12.00
- Ginger Whiskey Sour$12.00
- Grasshopper$10.00
- Green Tea Shot$12.00
- Haitian Hurricane$15.00
- Hot Buttered Rum$14.00
- Hot Toddy$12.00
- Hugo Spritz$12.00
- Hurricane$13.00
- Irish Buck$14.00
- Irish Car Bomb$15.00
- Irish Coffee$13.00
- Irish Tea Party$13.00
- Jager Bomb$13.00
- John Daly$10.00
- Kamikaze Shot$10.00
- Lavender Collins$13.00Out of stock
- Long Beach Ice Tea$14.00
- Long Island Ice Tea$14.00
- Madres$12.00
- Mai Tai$14.00
- McNear's Sazerac$15.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- Mint Julep$13.00
- Mojito$14.00
- Mudslide Shot$10.00
- Painkiller$14.00
- Paper Plane$14.00
- Pina Colada$13.00
- Scooby Snack Shot$10.00
- Sea Breeze$12.00
- Sex on The Beach$12.00
- Side Car$14.00
- Spicy Margarita$14.00
- Spring Mule$12.00
- Strawberry Margarita$14.00Out of stock
- Strawberry Rose Sangria$13.00
- Summer Mule$14.00
- Sunkist Shot$13.00
- Surfer on Acid$12.00
- Swamp Water$35.00
- Tito's Moscow Mule$12.00
- Tom Collins$12.00
- Volcano$30.00
- Washington Apple$10.00
- White Russian$13.00
- Zombie$16.00
Wine
Red Wine
- GLS House Cabernet$13.00
- GLS Martin Ray Pinot Noir$14.00
- GLS Cline Merlot$14.00Out of stock
- GLS Joel Gott Zinfandel$14.00Out of stock
- GLS Roth Estate Cabernet$14.00
- GLS Outter Bound Pinot Nior$14.00Out of stock
- GLS Bonterra Estate Cab$12.00Out of stock
- BTL House Cabernet$44.00
- BTL Martin Ray Pinot Nior$48.00
- BTL Cline Merlot$44.00
- BTL Joel Gott Zinfandel$48.00
- BTL Roth Estate Cabernet$48.00
White Wine
- GLS Bonterra Estate Chardonnay$12.00
- GLS Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc$12.00
- GLS Ferrari Carano Pinot Grigio$12.00Out of stock
- GLS House Chardonnay$12.00
- GLS Kendell Jackson Chardonnay$13.00Out of stock
- GLS Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay$14.00
- BTL House Chardonnay$40.00
- BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay$48.00
- BTL Ferrari Carano Pinot Grigio$40.00
- BTL Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc$40.00
Rose & Champagne
Liquor
Vodka
- Well Vodka$8.00
- 360 Vodka Mandarin$10.00
- Grey Goose$15.00
- Ketel One$13.00
- Stoli$11.00
- Tito's$10.00
- Young & Yonder$10.00
- Young & Yonder Lime$10.00
- DBL Well Vodka$12.00
- DBL 360 Vodka Mandarin$13.50
- DBL Grey Goose$22.50
- DBL Ketel One$19.50
- DBL Stoli$16.50
- DBL Tito's$15.00
- DBL Young & Yonder$15.00
- DBL Young & Yonder Lime$15.00
Tequila/Mezcal
- Well Tequila$10.00
- Casamigos Blanco$14.00
- Casamigos Reposado$15.00
- Cazadores Reposado$14.00
- Correlajo Reposado$12.00
- Don Julio 1942$50.00
- Don Julio Anejo$16.00
- Herradura Blanco$12.00
- Patron Silver$13.00
- Jalapeno Infused Tequila$11.00
- Union Mezcal$12.00
- Vida Mezcal$13.00
- DBL Well Tequila$15.00
- DBL Casamigos Blanco$21.00
- DBL Casamigos Reposado$22.50
- DBL Cazadores Reposado$22.50
- DBL Correlajo Reposado$18.00
- DBL Don Julio 1942$75.00
- DBL Don Julio Anejo$24.00
- DBL Herradura Blanco$18.00
- DBL Jalapeno Infused Tequila$17.50
- DBL Patron Silver$19.50
- DBL Union Mezcal$18.00
- DBL Vida Mezcal$19.50
Bourbon/Rye
- Well Whiskey$8.00
- Baby Blue$10.00
- Basil Hayden$16.00Out of stock
- Buffalo Trace$12.00
- Crown Royal$11.00
- Eagle Rare$17.00
- Elijah Craig 18yr$35.00
- Elijah Craig Bourbon$12.00
- Elijah Craig Rye$12.00
- Elijah Craig Toasted$14.00
- Fireball$10.00
- Four Roses$12.00
- Four Roses Small Batch Select$16.00
- Greenn Brier$10.00
- High West Bourbon$12.00
- High West Dbl Rye$12.00
- Jack Daniels$10.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Jefferson$12.00
- Knob Creek$12.00
- Larceny$10.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Michters Bourbon$15.00
- Michters Rye$15.00
- Old Fitzgerald 10yr$25.00
- Old Fitzgerald 8yr$20.00
- Old Forester$10.00
- Old Forester 1910$15.00
- Old Forester 1920$15.00
- Rabbit Hole Bourbon$13.00
- Rabbit Hole Rye$15.00
- Redwood Empire Blend$12.00
- Redwood Empire Bouron$12.00
- Redwood Empire Rye$12.00
- Russells Reserve 13yr$45.00
- Savage & Cooke$10.00
- Sazerac Rye$12.00
- Seagram's 7$10.00
- Skrewball$10.00
- Sonoma Bourbon$14.00
- Sonoma Wheat$16.00
- Stagg Jr$25.00
- Templeton Rye$12.00
- Tin Cup$12.00
- Weller Special Reserve$15.00
- Woodford Dbl Oaked$15.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
- Yellowstone$11.00
- Young & Yonder Bourbon$10.00
- Young & Yonder Corn$10.00
- DBL Well Whiskey$12.00
- DBL Baby Blue$15.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$24.00
- DBL Buffalo Trace$18.00
- DBL Bushmills 10yr$22.50
- DBL Clonakilty Dbl Oak$21.00
- DBL Clonakilty Port Finish$24.00
- DBL Crown Royal$16.50
- DBL Eagle Rare$25.50
- DBL Elijah Craig 18yr$52.50
- DBL Elijah Craig Bourbon$18.00
- DBL Elijah Craig Rye$18.00
- DBL Elijah Craig Toasted$21.00
- DBL Fireball$15.00
- DBL Four Roses$18.00
- DBL Four Roses Small Batch Select$24.00
- DBL Gold Spot$37.50
- DBL Greenn Brier$15.00
- DBL Gren Spot$22.50
- DBL High West Bourbon$18.00
- DBL High West Dbl Rye$18.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$15.00
- DBL Jameson$15.00
- DBL Jefferson$18.00
- DBL Knob Creek$18.00
- DBL Larceny$15.00
- DBL Makers Mark$18.00
- DBL Michters Bourbon$22.50
- DBL Michters Rye$22.50
- DBL Middloton 2022$52.50
- DBL Old Fitzgerald 10yr$37.50
- DBL Old Fitzgerald 8yr$30.00
- DBL Old Forester$15.00
- DBL Old Forester 1910$22.50
- DBL Old Forester 1920$22.50
- DBL Rabbit Hole Bourbon$19.50
- DBL Rabbit Hole Rye$19.50
- DBL Rabbit Hole Rye$22.50
- DBL Red Spot$52.50
- DBL Redwood Empire Blend$18.00
- DBL Redwood Empire Bouron$18.00
- DBL Redwood Empire Rye$18.00
- DBL Roe n Co.$18.00
- DBL Russells Reserve 13yr$67.50
- DBL Savage & Cooke$15.00
- DBL Sazerac Rye$18.00
- DBL Seagram's 7$15.00
- DBL Skrewball$15.00
- DBL Slane$15.00
- DBL Sonoma Bourbon$21.00
- DBL Sonoma Wheat$24.00
- DBL Stagg Jr$37.50
- DBL Templeton Rye$18.00
- DBL Tin Cup$18.00
- DBL Tullamore Dew$15.00
- DBL Weller Special Reserve$22.50
- DBL West Cork 12yr$18.00
- DBL West Cork Ipa Finish$18.00
- DBL Woodford Dbl Oaked$7.50
- DBL Woodford Reserve$18.00
- DBL Yellow Spot$45.00
- DBL Yellowstone$16.50
- DBL Young & Yonder Bourbon$15.00
- DBL Young & Yonder Corn$15.00
Irish Whiskey
- Bushmills 10yr$15.00
- Clonakilty Port Finish$16.00
- Clonakilty Dbl Oak$14.00
- Gold Spot$25.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Middloton 2022$35.00
- Red Spot$35.00
- Roe n Co.$12.00
- Tullamore Dew$10.00
- West Cork Ipa Finish$12.00
- West Cork 12yr$12.00
- Yellow Spot$30.00
- DBL Bushmills 10yr$22.50
- DBL Middloton 2022$52.50
- DBL Clonakilty Dbl Oak$21.00
- DBL Clonakilty Port Finish$24.00
- DBL Gold Spot$37.50
- DBL Jameson$15.00
- DBL Red Spot$52.50
- DBL Roe n Co.$18.00
- DBL Tullamore Dew$15.00
- DBL High West Dbl Rye$18.00
- DBL West Cork Ipa Finish$18.00
- DBL Yellow Spot$45.00
Rum
- Well Rum$8.00
- Bacardi$10.00
- Bumbu$10.00
- Diplo Mantuano$12.00
- Flor De Cana Silver$10.00
- Gosling's$10.00
- Kraken$10.00
- Malibu$10.00
- Mount Gay$12.00
- Ron Izalco 10yr$10.00
- Ron Izalco 15yr$15.00
- Salior Jerry$11.00
- DBL Well Rum$12.00
- DBL Bacardi$15.00
- DBL Bumbu$15.00
- DBL Diplo Mantuano$18.00
- DBL Flor De Cana Silver$15.00
- DBL Gosling's$15.00
- DBL Kraken$15.00
- DBL Malibu$15.00
- DBL Mount Gay$18.00
- DBL Ron Izalco 10yr$15.00
- DBL Ron Izalco 15yr$22.50
- DBL Salior Jerry$16.50
Gin
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Lucano$10.00
- B&B$10.00
- Chambord$10.00
- Disaronno$12.00
- Grand Marnier$12.00
- Absinthe$13.00
- Rumplemitz$12.00
- Griffo Cold Brew$11.00
- Bailey's$12.00
- Chinola$12.00
- Jagermeister$10.00
- Fernet$10.00
- Lillet$10.00
- Borghetti$10.00
- Cointreau$10.00
- Galliano$10.00
- Kahlua$12.00
- Ouzo 12yr$12.00
- Antica Carpano$12.00
- Campari$12.00
- Creme De Violet$10.00
- Frangelico$12.00
- Midori$12.00
- Butterscotch Schnapps$10.00
- Young & Yonder Amaro$10.00
- Creme De Menthe$10.00
- Creme De Cacoa$10.00
- Apricot Brandy$10.00
- Orange Curacao$10.00
- Blue Curacao$10.00
- Elderflower$10.00
- DBL Lucano$15.00
- DBL B&B$15.00
- DBL Chambord$15.00
- DBL Disaronno$18.00
- DBL Grand Marnier$18.00
- DBL Absinthe$19.50
- DBL Rumplemitz$18.00
- DBL Griffo Cold Brew$16.50
- DBL Bailey's$18.00
- DBL Chinola$18.00
- DBL Jagermeister$15.00
- DBL Fernet$15.00
- DBL Lillet$15.00
- DBL Borghetti$15.00
- DBL Cointreau$15.00
- DBL Galliano$15.00
- DBL Kahlua$18.00
- DBL Ouzo 12yr$18.00
- DBL Antica Carpano$18.00
- DBL Campari$18.00
- DBL Creme De Violet$15.00
- DBL Frangelico$18.00
- DBL Midori$18.00
- DBL Butterscotch Schnapps$15.00
- DBL Young & Yonder Amaro$15.00
- DBL Creme De Menthe$15.00
- DBL Creme De Cacoa$15.00
- DBL Apricot Brandy$15.00
- DBL Orange Curacao$15.00
- DBL Blue Curacao$15.00
- DBL Elderflower$15.00
Scotch/Brandy/Cognac
- Well Brandy$8.00
- Well Scotch$8.00
- Balvenie 12yr$16.00
- Dewars$12.00
- Hennessy$15.00
- Johnnie Blue$45.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$14.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$12.00
- Macallan 12yr$20.00
- Macallan 18yr$40.00
- Young & Yonder Brandy$10.00
- DBL Well Scotch$12.00
- DBL Well Brandy$12.00
- DBL Balvenie 12yr$24.00
- DBL Dewars$18.00
- DBL Hennessy$22.50
- DBL Johnnie Blue$67.50
- DBL Johnnie Walker Black$21.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Red$18.00
- DBL Macallan 12yr$30.00
- DBL Macallan 18yr$60.00
- DBL Young & Yonder Brandy$15.00
Brunch
- Eggs & Toast$11.00
2 eggs your way, toast, choice of Irish Potato Cake, Homestyle Potato, or Fruit.
- Eggs & Ham$15.00
Ham, 2 eggs your way, toast, choice of Irish Potato Cake, Homestyle Potato, or Fruit.
- Eggs & Chicken Apple Sausage$16.00
3 chicken apple sausage links, 2 eggs your way, toast, choice of Irish Potato Cake, Homestyle Potato, or Fruit.
- Eggs & Bacon$15.00
3 pieces bacon, 2 eggs your way, toast, choice of Irish Potato Cake, Homestyle Potato, or Fruit.
- Eggs & Steak$22.00
5 oz Ribeye, 2 eggs your way, toast, choice of Irish Potato Cake, Homestyle Potato, or Fruit.
- Nor Cal Omelet$18.00
Three farm eggs, avocado, smoked bacon, spinach, jack cheese, and cherry tomatoes. Served with 2 eggs your way, toast, choice of Irish Potato Cake, Homestyle Potato, or Fruit.
- Garden Omelet$17.00
Three farm eggs, sauteed bell peppers, asparagus, avocado, tomatoes, basil, and jack cheese. Served with 2 eggs your way, toast, choice of Irish Potato Cake, Homestyle Potato, or Fruit.
- Egg Benedict$18.00
Shaved ham, served on a grilled English muffin, topped with 2 poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce. Comes with choice of Irish Potato Cake, Homestyle Potato, or Fruit.
- California Benedict$18.00
Avocado, roasted peppers, onions, sprouts, served on a grilled English muffin, topped with 2 poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce. Comes with choice of Irish Potato Cake, Homestyle Potato, or Fruit.
- McNear's Benedict$20.00
Rib Eye medallions, spinach, served on a grilled English Muffin, topped with 2 poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce. Comes with choice of Irish Potato Cake, Homestyle Potato, or Fruit.
- Breakfast Tostadas$16.00
Two crispy corn tortillas topped with black beans, 2 scrambled eggs, chorizo, jalapenos, diced onions, queso cotija, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
- The Bosa Burrito$17.00
- Chicken Fried Steak$20.00
- Fried Chicken & Waffles$18.00
- Belgian Waffles$13.00
- Breakfast Churro Donuts$10.00
- Extra Egg$2.50
- Side Bacon$5.00
- Side Sausage$6.50
- Side Potato$5.00
- Side Toast$2.00
- Side Gravy$3.00
- Side Fruit$4.00
- Brunch Irish Coffee$11.00
- Brunch Double Mary$10.00
- Brunch Korbel Mimosa$10.00
- Brunch Make Your Mimosa$20.00
- Cheesy Eggs & Bacon & Toast$7.25
- Cheesy Eggs & Sausage & Toast$7.75
- Cheesy Eggs & Potatoes & Toast$7.75
- Cheesy Eggs & Waffle & Potatoes$7.75
- Waffle & Waffle & Toast$7.75
- Cheesy Eggs & 2 Bacon & Potatoes & Toast$8.50
- Cheesy Eggs & 2 Sausage & Potatoes & Toast$8.50