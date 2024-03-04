Midland Pizza Factory
Combos
Deals
- Choose 2 Specialty Items for $8.99 each$17.98
Choose any two of our House Specialties for just $8.99 each
- Choose 2 Salads for $7.99 each$15.98
Choose any 2 salads for $7.99 each
- Starter + Signature Pizza + Dessert$35.00
Its a triple play! Your choice of starter, any signature pizza, plus dessert.
- Signature Pizza + One-Topping Pizza$35.00
Two pizzas to satisfy the entire group
Main Menu
Breads
- Garlic Breadsticks$5.00
Sicilian recipe dough, smothered in our house-made garlic butter and served with house-made ranch
- Green Chile Cheesy Breadsticks$10.00
Our Cheesy Breadsticks topped with fiery green chiles
- Cheesy Breadsticks$10.00
Mouth-watering Cheesy Breadsticks, topped with a blend of melted mozzarella and cheddar
- Deep Dish Cheesy Bread$11.00
The deep dish version of our mouth-watering cheesy breadsticks
Wings
House Specialties
- 2 Slices + Breadsticks$10.00
2 jumbo slices of pizza with your choice of topping, side of garlic breadsticks, and a dipping sauce
- Calzone$11.00
MD's signature recipe dough, stuffed with your favorite toppings, folded and baked for the perfect crunch!
- Personal Pizza$11.00
A personal sized pizza with a fluffy crust and a unique cut
Salads
- Create-Your-Own Salad$9.00
Choose your base, your toppings, and your dressing! (5 toppings included, proteins extra)
- Ceasar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan, and Creamy Caesar Dressing.
- Caprese Salad$9.00
halved cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella balls, basil, and balsamic glaze
- Chef Salad$9.00
Ham, Cheese, Hard-Boiled Egg Slice, and Fresh Tomatoes on Iceberg and Mixed Greens.
- Antipasta Salad$9.00
Pepperoni, Ham, Cheese, and Black Olives on Iceberg and Mixed Greens.
Group Items
- Party Sized Breadsticks$25.00
An XL 18 inch pizza box full of our famous garlic breadsticks with 2 large ranch and 2 large marinara for dipping.
- Party Sized Cinnamon Sticks$25.00
An entire XL 18 inch pizza box full of cinnamon sticks, served with packets of icing and hot honey
- Salad Bar To-Go$55.00
Everything you need to take a salad bar home! Your choice of Romaine lettuce or our Spring Mix, accompanied with red onions, halved cherry tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, green pepper, cheese, and croutons, and a bottle of our signature ranch!
Pizza
Square Pan Deep Dish
- Create-Your-Own Deep Dish$15.00
Customize each side of your square-pan deep dish
- Classic Cheese Deep Dish$15.00
Baked in a square-pan for a perfectly caramelized cheese crunch
- Classic Pepperoni Deep Dish$18.00
Baked in a square-pan for a perfectly caramelized cheese crunch
- El Jefe Deep Dish$24.00
Robust flavors with spicy Italian sausage, savory pepperoni, and smoky bacon. Fresh onions add a touch of crispness, while green chiles and jalapeños deliver a spirited kick. A sprinkle of oregano ties it all together
- Honey Badger Deep Dish$21.00
A bold flavor explosion! Classic pepperoni and spicy Italian sausage set the stage, while a sprinkle of crushed red pepper turns up the heat. Drizzled with Mike's hot honey, this pizza offers a sweet and spicy serenade for the taste buds.
- Blue Buffalo Deep Dish$21.00
Our signature cheese blend, tender chicken, sharp blue cheese, and zesty buffalo sauce
- Third Coast Deep Dish$21.00
Harmonious blend of sweet and heat when succulent Canadian bacon and classic pepperoni meets tropical pineapple chunks, all balanced by the fiery kick of jalapeños
Classic Pizzas
- Create-Your-Own Pizza$15.00
Our sicilian recipe dough, hand-tossed and stone-baked
- Classic Cheese Pizza$15.00
Our sicilian recipe dough, hand-tossed and stone-baked
- Classic Pepperoni Pizza$18.00
Original pepperonis on top of our sicilian recipe dough, hand-tossed and stone-baked
- Super Deluxe$24.00
Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, and Green Peppers.
- Meat Lover Deluxe$24.00
Ham, pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, and Ground Beef.
- Veggie Deluxe$24.00
Fresh Mushrooms, Green peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Fresh Tomatoes, and Banana peppers.
Tex-Mex Pizzas
- Mr. Chorizo$24.00
A hearty feast featuring a double helping of spicy chorizo, perfectly melded with our signature cheese blend. Topped with crisp onions and a sprinkle of fresh cilantro, this pizza is a bold flavor celebration in every bite!"
- El Chupacabra$24.00
Experience the perfect kick of bold pepperoni, fiery jalapeños, and our signature cheese blend.
- The Big Enchilada$24.00
Green Enchilada Sauce, our signature cheese blend, juicy chicken, red onion, and garnished with fresh cilantro
- El Jefe$24.00
Spicy Chorizo, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Chiles, Onion, Jalapeño and Oregano.
- Cheese Amigos$24.00
Garlic butter sauce, Mozzarella, Colby Jack, Yellow cheddar, and sprinkled with Parsley and Parmesan.
Signature Pizzas
- Bad and Boujee$24.00
Prosciutto, shaved parmesan, fresh arugula, and balsamic glaze
- Triple Pepperoni$24.00
One layer of pepperoni under the cheese, and two different types of pepperoni stacked on top. 3 times the pepperoni!
- Focaccia$24.00
Fresh Tomatoes, Basil, Parsley and Garlic Butter Sauce.
- The West Texan$24.00
Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Italian Sausage, Black Pepper, Extra Cheese.
- The Austinite$24.00
Fresh Mushrooms, Green peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Fresh Tomatoes, and Banana peppers.
- Mia Margherita$24.00
A classic! MD's original red sauce, topped with mozzarella and fresh basil.
- Tour of Italy$24.00
Fresh spinach, pepperoni, Italian sausage, onion, black olive, basil, minced onion, Parmesan
- The Colorado Bend$24.00
Fresh Spinach, Fresh Mushrooms, Crushed Garlic, and Alfredo Sauce.
- Third Coast$24.00
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Pepperoni, Jalapeño.
- Spicy Bacon Ranch$24.00
spicy ranch for the sauce, fresh mozzarella, bold bacon, green chilies, and red onion
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$24.00
Our Housemade ranch dressing for the base, three cheese blend with juicy chicken, crisp bacon, and fresh tomatoes
- BBQ Chicken$24.00
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, signature cheese blend, & juicy pulled chicken. Add bacon and onions at no extra cost.
- Buffalo Chicken$24.00
MD's signature ranch for the base, with fresh mozzarella and topped with chicken and drizzled with buffalo sauce. Add bacon, onions, or bleu cheese crumbles at no added cost.
- 1/2 1/2 Signature Pizza$24.00
Can't decide? Choose two!