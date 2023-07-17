Mead Me At The Goat 420 S Vine St
Drinks
Liquor
Well Vodka
$3.25
Abslout
$4.50
Titos
$5.50
Smirnoff
$5.00
Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind
$5.00
DBL Well Vodka
$6.00
DBL Abslout
$5.50
DBL Titos
$7.00
DBL Smirnoff
$6.00
DBL Smirnoff Spicy Tamarand
$6.00
Moscow mule
$5.50
Bloody marys
$4.00
Well Gin
$4.00
Bombay
$5.00
Tanqueray
$4.50
DBL Well Gin
$6.00
DBL Bombay
$6.50
DBL Tanqueray
$6.00
Well Rum
$4.00
Bacardi
$5.00
Captain Morgan
$5.50
Malibu
$4.75
DBL Well Rum
$6.00
DBL Bacardi
$5.75
DBL Captain Morgan
$6.75
DBL Malibu
$5.50
Well Tequila
$4.00
Patron
$6.25
Jose Cuervo
$5.00
Hornitos
$4.75
DBL Well Tequila
$6.00
DBL Patron
$7.50
DBL Jose Cuervo
$5.75
DBL Hornitos
$5.50
Black cherry Windsor
$5.00
Crown
$5.00
Crown Peach
$5.00
Crown Salted Caramel
$5.00
Crown Vanilla
$5.00
DBL Crown Peach
$5.75
DBL Crown Salted Caramel
$5.75
DBL Fireball
$5.75
DBL Jack Daniels
$5.75
Dbl Jim Beam
$5.75
DBL Well Whiskey
$6.00
Fireball
$5.00
Jack Daniels
$4.75
Jim Beam
$4.50
Well Whiskey
$4.00
Windsor
$4.50
Blackberry Brandy
$4.75
Crown Apple
$5.00
Well Scotch
$4.00
DBL Well Scotch
$6.00
Peach Schnapps
$4.25
Cocktails
Beer
Modelo
$3.50
$2.50
Mango cart
$3.50
Blue moon
$4.00
Bucket Bud
$14.00
Bucket Budlight
$14.00
Bucket Busch light
$14.00
Bucket Corona
$17.50
Bucket Mich Ultra
$14.00
Bud Light
$3.50
Budweiser
$3.50
$3.50
Corona
$4.50
Mich Ultra Lite
$3.50
$4.50
Modelo Negra
$4.50
Berry Punch Truly
$4.50
Black Cherry White Claw
$5.00
$3.50
Citrus Punch Truly
$4.50
Coors light
$3.50
Fairy Nectar
$5.00
Fruit Punch Truly
$4.50
Grapefruit White Claw
$5.00
High Noon Grapefruit
$5.00
High Noon Pineapple
$5.00
Lime White Claw
$5.00
Miller Light
$3.50
$3.50
Nutrl Pineapple
$5.00
Raspberry White Claw
$5.00
Tropical Punch Truly
$4.50
$3.50
Mikes Mango
$4.50
Mikes Lemonade
$4.50
Mikes Black Cherry
$4.50
Mikes Strawberry
$4.50
White claw Watermelon
$5.00
Shot
Mead Me At The Goat 420 S Vine St Location and Ordering Hours
(402) 612-7081
Closed