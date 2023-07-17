Snacks

Jerky

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Peanuts

$1.50

Pickled Eggs

$1.25

Slim Jim

$2.50

Drinks

Liquor

Well Vodka

$3.25

Abslout

$4.50

Titos

$5.50

Smirnoff

$5.00

Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind

$5.00

DBL Well Vodka

$6.00

DBL Abslout

$5.50

DBL Titos

$7.00

DBL Smirnoff

$6.00

DBL Smirnoff Spicy Tamarand

$6.00

Moscow mule

$5.50

Bloody marys

$4.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Bombay

$5.00

Tanqueray

$4.50

DBL Well Gin

$6.00

DBL Bombay

$6.50

DBL Tanqueray

$6.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Malibu

$4.75

DBL Well Rum

$6.00

DBL Bacardi

$5.75

DBL Captain Morgan

$6.75

DBL Malibu

$5.50

Well Tequila

$4.00

Patron

$6.25

Jose Cuervo

$5.00

Hornitos

$4.75

DBL Well Tequila

$6.00

DBL Patron

$7.50

DBL Jose Cuervo

$5.75

DBL Hornitos

$5.50

Black cherry Windsor

$5.00

Crown

$5.00

Crown Peach

$5.00

Crown Salted Caramel

$5.00

Crown Vanilla

$5.00

DBL Crown Peach

$5.75

DBL Crown Salted Caramel

$5.75

DBL Fireball

$5.75

DBL Jack Daniels

$5.75

Dbl Jim Beam

$5.75

DBL Well Whiskey

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$4.75

Jim Beam

$4.50

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Windsor

$4.50

Blackberry Brandy

$4.75

Crown Apple

$5.00

Well Scotch

$4.00

DBL Well Scotch

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.25

Cocktails

Cranberry Vodka

$5.00

Margarita

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$5.50

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Screwdriver

$4.75

Crown

$4.50

Old Fashioned

$6.50

Manhatten

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Sex on the beach

$5.50

Beer

Modelo

$3.50

Busch light

$2.50

Mango cart

$3.50

Blue moon

$4.00

Bucket Bud

$14.00

Bucket Budlight

$14.00

Bucket Busch light

$14.00

Bucket Corona

$17.50

Bucket Mich Ultra

$14.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Mich Ultra Lite

$3.50

Modelo

$4.50

Modelo Negra

$4.50

Berry Punch Truly

$4.50

Black Cherry White Claw

$5.00

Busch light

$3.50

Citrus Punch Truly

$4.50

Coors light

$3.50

Fairy Nectar

$5.00

Fruit Punch Truly

$4.50

Grapefruit White Claw

$5.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$5.00

High Noon Pineapple

$5.00

Lime White Claw

$5.00

Miller Light

$3.50

Natural light

$3.50

Nutrl Pineapple

$5.00

Raspberry White Claw

$5.00

Tropical Punch Truly

$4.50

Natural light

$3.50

Mikes Mango

$4.50

Mikes Lemonade

$4.50

Mikes Black Cherry

$4.50

Mikes Strawberry

$4.50

White claw Watermelon

$5.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mt Dew

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Shirley temple

$2.00

Roy Rogers

$2.00

Water

Wine

Chardonnay Sutter home

$4.25

Rose Sutter Home

$4.25

Shot

Water moccasin

$5.75

Fireball

$4.25

99

$4.50

Jagger bomb

$6.50

Jagaur

$5.00

Vegas bomb

$6.50

Mini beer

$5.00

Blackberry brandy

$4.75

Lemon drop

$5.75

Off sale

Beer

Buschlight 6 pack

$7.50

Budlight 6 pack

$7.50

Mich ultra 6 back

$7.50

Miller light 6 pack

$7.50

Coors light 6 pack

$7.50

Models 6 pack

$9.00