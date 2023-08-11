Meal Prep by Fresh Off The Boat Fish Grill - Tustin Meal Prep - Tustin
Build Your Own
Grilled Cod Meal Prep
5oz grilled wild-caught cod with your choice of sides. Topped with *Mojo sauce. *Mojo: Olive oil, shallots, garlic, wine, lemon juice Heating instructions: Remove packaged sauces and pita (if included). Microwave with lid on or off for 2 - 2 and a half minutes. All meals are prepared fresh and refrigerated before pickup/delivery. Meals will last 5-6 days from the date prepared.
Grilled Salmon Meal Prep
5oz grilled salmon with your choice of sides. Topped with *Mojo sauce. *Mojo: Olive oil, shallots, garlic, wine, lemon juice. Heating instructions: Remove packaged sauces and pita (if included). Microwave with lid on or off for 2 - 2 and a half minutes. All meals are prepared fresh and refrigerated before pickup/delivery. Meals will last 5-6 days from the date prepared.
Grilled Mahi-Mahi Meal Prep
5oz grilled wild-caught mahi-mahi with your choice of sides. Topped with *Mojo sauce. *Mojo: Olive oil, shallots, garlic, wine, lemon juice Heating instructions: Remove packaged sauces and pita (if included). Microwave with lid on or off for 2 - 2 and a half minutes. All meals are prepared fresh and refrigerated before pickup/delivery. Meals will last 5-6 days from the date prepared.
Grilled Barramundi Meal Prep
5oz grilled wild-caught barramundi (Asian seabass) with your choice of sides. Topped with *Mojo sauce and **Veracruzano. *Mojo: Olive oil, shallots, garlic, wine, lemon juice **Veracruzano: Tomatillo salsa with capers, peppers, onions and green olives Heating instructions: Remove packaged sauces and pita (if included). Microwave with lid on or off for 2 - 2 and a half minutes. All meals are prepared fresh and refrigerated before pickup/delivery. Meals will last 5-6 days from the date prepared.
Grilled Shrimp Meal Prep
4pc large grilled shrimp with your choice of sides. Topped with *Mojo sauce. *Mojo: Olive oil, shallots, garlic, wine, lemon juice. Heating instructions: Remove packaged sauces and pita (if included). Microwave with lid on or off for 2 - 2 and a half minutes. All meals are prepared fresh and refrigerated before pickup/delivery. Meals will last 5-6 days from the date prepared.
Chicken Kabob Meal Prep
5oz chicken kabob (white meat) with your choice of sides. Heating instructions: Remove packaged sauces and pita (if included). Microwave with lid on or off for 2 - 2 and a half minutes. All meals are prepared fresh and refrigerated before pickup/delivery. Meals will last 5-6 days from the date prepared.
Ground Sirloin Kabob Meal Prep
5oz ground sirloin kabob with your choice of sides. Heating instructions: Remove packaged sauces and pita (if included). Microwave with lid on or off for 2 - 2 and a half minutes. All meals are prepared fresh and refrigerated before pickup/delivery. Meals will last 5-6 days from the date prepared.
Grass-Fed Filet-Mignon Kabob Meal Prep
5oz grass fed filet-mignon kabob with your choice of sides. Heating instructions: Remove packaged sauces and pita (if included). Microwave with lid on or off for 2 - 2 and a half minutes. All meals are prepared fresh and refrigerated before pickup/delivery. Meals will last 5-6 days from the date prepared.
Carnitas Meal Prep
5oz caramelized pork with your choice of sides. Heating instructions: Remove packaged sauces and pita (if included). Microwave with lid on or off for 2 - 2 and a half minutes. All meals are prepared fresh and refrigerated before pickup/delivery. Meals will last 5-6 days from the date prepared.
Lamb Gyro Meal Prep
5oz lamb gyro cooked on a vertical grill and sliced. Recommended sauce: Tzatziki Heating instructions: Remove packaged sauces and pita (if included). Microwave with lid on or off for 2 - 2 and a half minutes. All meals are prepared fresh and refrigerated before pickup/delivery. Meals will last 5-6 days from the date prepared.
Signature Meal Preps
Chicken Kabob Meal Prep
5oz white meat chicken kabob, 2oz zucchini, 2oz sauteed mushrooms Choice of 8oz Basmati rice or 7oz Organic Cauliflower Rice Recommended sauce: garlic sauce (lemon juice, olive oil and egg whites)
Grilled Salmon Meal Prep
5oz grilled salmon, 2oz grilled zucchini, 2oz sauteed mushrooms and your choice of 8oz basmati rice or 7oz organic cauliflower rice. Topped with mojo sauce* *Garlic, shallots, wine, lemon juice and olive oil
Barramundi Meal Prep
5oz grilled Asian seabass topped with Veracruzano* and mojo sauce** Includes 2oz zucchini, 2oz sauteed mushrooms and your choice of 8oz basmati or 7oz organic cauliflower rice. *Veracruazano: Tomatillo salsa with capers, peppers, onions and green olives. **Mojo: Olive oil, garlic, shallots, wine and lemon juice
Extra Sauces & Pita
Garlic Sauce 2oz
2oz garlic sauce. Does not contain butter. Ingredients: fresh garlic, lemon juice, olive oil and egg whites
Tzatziki Sauce 2oz
2oz Tzatziki. Cucumber, Greek yogurt, mint and garlic
Spicy Krazy Sauce 1.5oz
Delicious sauce to use on almost anything!
Diablo Salsa 1.5oz
Made with habaneros and chilis
1pc Pita Bread
1pc Greek pita sliced