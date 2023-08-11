Build Your Own

Grilled Cod Meal Prep

$9.95

5oz grilled wild-caught cod with your choice of sides. Topped with *Mojo sauce. *Mojo: Olive oil, shallots, garlic, wine, lemon juice Heating instructions: Remove packaged sauces and pita (if included). Microwave with lid on or off for 2 - 2 and a half minutes. All meals are prepared fresh and refrigerated before pickup/delivery. Meals will last 5-6 days from the date prepared.

Grilled Salmon Meal Prep

$9.95

5oz grilled salmon with your choice of sides. Topped with *Mojo sauce. *Mojo: Olive oil, shallots, garlic, wine, lemon juice. Heating instructions: Remove packaged sauces and pita (if included). Microwave with lid on or off for 2 - 2 and a half minutes. All meals are prepared fresh and refrigerated before pickup/delivery. Meals will last 5-6 days from the date prepared.

Grilled Mahi-Mahi Meal Prep

$9.95

5oz grilled wild-caught mahi-mahi with your choice of sides. Topped with *Mojo sauce. *Mojo: Olive oil, shallots, garlic, wine, lemon juice Heating instructions: Remove packaged sauces and pita (if included). Microwave with lid on or off for 2 - 2 and a half minutes. All meals are prepared fresh and refrigerated before pickup/delivery. Meals will last 5-6 days from the date prepared.

Grilled Barramundi Meal Prep

$9.95

5oz grilled wild-caught barramundi (Asian seabass) with your choice of sides. Topped with *Mojo sauce and **Veracruzano. *Mojo: Olive oil, shallots, garlic, wine, lemon juice **Veracruzano: Tomatillo salsa with capers, peppers, onions and green olives Heating instructions: Remove packaged sauces and pita (if included). Microwave with lid on or off for 2 - 2 and a half minutes. All meals are prepared fresh and refrigerated before pickup/delivery. Meals will last 5-6 days from the date prepared.

Grilled Shrimp Meal Prep

$13.95

4pc large grilled shrimp with your choice of sides. Topped with *Mojo sauce. *Mojo: Olive oil, shallots, garlic, wine, lemon juice. Heating instructions: Remove packaged sauces and pita (if included). Microwave with lid on or off for 2 - 2 and a half minutes. All meals are prepared fresh and refrigerated before pickup/delivery. Meals will last 5-6 days from the date prepared.

Chicken Kabob Meal Prep

$9.95

5oz chicken kabob (white meat) with your choice of sides. Heating instructions: Remove packaged sauces and pita (if included). Microwave with lid on or off for 2 - 2 and a half minutes. All meals are prepared fresh and refrigerated before pickup/delivery. Meals will last 5-6 days from the date prepared.

Ground Sirloin Kabob Meal Prep

$9.95

5oz ground sirloin kabob with your choice of sides. Heating instructions: Remove packaged sauces and pita (if included). Microwave with lid on or off for 2 - 2 and a half minutes. All meals are prepared fresh and refrigerated before pickup/delivery. Meals will last 5-6 days from the date prepared.

Grass-Fed Filet-Mignon Kabob Meal Prep

$13.95

5oz grass fed filet-mignon kabob with your choice of sides. Heating instructions: Remove packaged sauces and pita (if included). Microwave with lid on or off for 2 - 2 and a half minutes. All meals are prepared fresh and refrigerated before pickup/delivery. Meals will last 5-6 days from the date prepared.

Carnitas Meal Prep

$10.95

5oz caramelized pork with your choice of sides. Heating instructions: Remove packaged sauces and pita (if included). Microwave with lid on or off for 2 - 2 and a half minutes. All meals are prepared fresh and refrigerated before pickup/delivery. Meals will last 5-6 days from the date prepared.

Lamb Gyro Meal Prep

$9.95

5oz lamb gyro cooked on a vertical grill and sliced. Recommended sauce: Tzatziki Heating instructions: Remove packaged sauces and pita (if included). Microwave with lid on or off for 2 - 2 and a half minutes. All meals are prepared fresh and refrigerated before pickup/delivery. Meals will last 5-6 days from the date prepared.

Signature Meal Preps

Includes: 2oz zucchini 2oz sauteed mushrooms Choice of 8oz Basmati rice or 7oz Organic Cauliflower Rice

Chicken Kabob Meal Prep

$9.95

5oz white meat chicken kabob, 2oz zucchini, 2oz sauteed mushrooms Choice of 8oz Basmati rice or 7oz Organic Cauliflower Rice Recommended sauce: garlic sauce (lemon juice, olive oil and egg whites)

Grilled Salmon Meal Prep

$9.95

5oz grilled salmon, 2oz grilled zucchini, 2oz sauteed mushrooms and your choice of 8oz basmati rice or 7oz organic cauliflower rice. Topped with mojo sauce* *Garlic, shallots, wine, lemon juice and olive oil

Barramundi Meal Prep

$9.95

5oz grilled Asian seabass topped with Veracruzano* and mojo sauce** Includes 2oz zucchini, 2oz sauteed mushrooms and your choice of 8oz basmati or 7oz organic cauliflower rice. *Veracruazano: Tomatillo salsa with capers, peppers, onions and green olives. **Mojo: Olive oil, garlic, shallots, wine and lemon juice

Extra Sauces & Pita

Garlic Sauce 2oz

$0.95

2oz garlic sauce. Does not contain butter. Ingredients: fresh garlic, lemon juice, olive oil and egg whites

Tzatziki Sauce 2oz

$0.95

2oz Tzatziki. Cucumber, Greek yogurt, mint and garlic

Spicy Krazy Sauce 1.5oz

$0.75

Delicious sauce to use on almost anything!

Diablo Salsa 1.5oz

$0.75

Made with habaneros and chilis

1pc Pita Bread

$0.95

1pc Greek pita sliced

Salad

Greek Salad

$6.95

Mixed greens (red leaf, romaine, arugula), cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, fire roasted corn, feta cheese and Kalamata olives. Dressing choice on the side. Make sure you shake dressings before adding to salad.