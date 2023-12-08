MealOne
Breakfast Plates
- Breakfast #1$8.99
Three eggs, choice of two meats - bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage - skillet potatoes, grits, house apple sauce, and toast or biscuit
- Breakfast #2$11.99
- Breakfast #3$12.99
- Breakfast #4$14.99
- Chicken and Waffle$14.99
Fried chicken, waffle, hot maple syrup
- Mealone Hash$12.99
3 eggs, cheese
- Avocado Toast$9.99
- Yogurt Parfait$7.99
Omelettes
A La Carte
Children's Menu
- Pancake Breakfast$5.99
1 pancake and 2 strips bacon or sausage
- Big Kid Breakfast$6.99
1 egg, 2 strips of bacon or sausage, our housemade apple sauce, potatoes, and toast
- Grilled Cheese$5.99
Grilled white bread and American cheese, served with fries or our housemade apple sauce
- Chicken Tenders and Fries$6.99
Our Brunch
- Brunch Burger$12.99
Smashed Angus patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and fried egg, on a brioche bun
- Salmon BLT$12.99
Salmon, crisp apple-wood bacon, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and Cajun lemon aioli on a brioche bun
- Linwood Burger$11.99
Mealone's original roll with southern collards, yams, and mac-n-cheese served with our house cranberry sauce
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.99
- Big Fish Sandwich$12.99
Fried catfish filet, lettuce, and hot tartar sauce on a brioche bun