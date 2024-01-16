Skip to Main content
Meat Sweats BBQ Co.
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Meat Sweats BBQ Co.
We are not accepting online orders right now.
7803 S 69th E Ave, Tulsa, OK 74133
Meat Sweats BBQ Co
YMCA Event
Meat Sweats BBQ Co
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork
$10.00
Bologna
$10.00
BBQ Grilled Cheese
$10.00
Dinner Combos
1 Meat 1 Side
$10.00
2 Meats 1 Side
$10.00
3 Meats 1 Side
YMCA Event
Food
Pulled Pork Sliders
$10.00
Pulled Pork Nachos
$8.00
Regular Nachos
$6.00
Hot Dog
$3.00
Smothered Dog
$10.00
Smoked Bologna Sandwich
$7.00
Chips
$2.00
Drinks
Water
$1.00
Soda
$1.00
Meat Sweats BBQ Co. Location and Ordering Hours
(918) 884-9099
7803 S 69th E Ave, Tulsa, OK 74133
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement