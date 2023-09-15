HOT FOOD

Beef

Beef Short Rib

$17.00

grilled korean style beef short ribs tender and delicious

Beef Curry W/ Chicken Katsu

$15.00

Slow cooked beef curry dripped over chicken katsu on a hot bed of white rice

Beef Yakiniku

$15.00

marinated beef with onions carrots green peppers

Pork

Pork Katsu

$16.00

Fine cut Fried Pork Katsu

Pork Steak

$13.00

Pork steak with your choice of rice or noodles

Kimchi pork

$13.00

Korean style pork marinated and cooked w/ Kimchi

Chicken

Chicken Katsu

$13.00

chicken breast fried in panko

Chicken Teriyaki

$13.00

Chicken thigh marinated in a home made teriyaki sauce

Seafood

Shrimp Tempura

$13.00

japanese style fried batter shrimp

Fish Teriyaki

$13.00

tilapia cooked in home made teriyaki

Ika Karage

$13.00

Fried squid on a skewer

Salmon Katsu

$16.00

Panko Fried salmon

Soft Shell Crab

$16.00

Fried whole crab

Sushi

Salmon Nigiri

$8.00

Thin cut salmon on sushi rice (raw)

Tuna Nigiri

$8.00

Thin cut tuna on sushi rice (raw)

Eel

$8.00

sweet eel over sushi rice

Spicy tuna roll

$7.00

Tuna with spicy mayo sushi rice seaweed

Spicy Salmon

$7.00

Salmon with spicy mayo sushi rice seaweed

Dragon roll

$7.00

shrimp tempura inside with avocado on top

Spicy shrimp tempua

$5.00

Shrimp tempura with spicy mayo sushi rice seaweed

California roll

$4.00

imitation crab meat avocado sushi rice

Avocado roll

$3.00

Avocado sushi rice seaweed

Sweet potatoe roll

$3.00

sweet potatoe sushi rice seaweed

Poke Bowl

$17.00

thinly sliced salmon, tuna crab fried veg tempura over sushi rice pickled veg seaweed salad

