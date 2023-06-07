Pickup
Medellin Empanadas NA
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Empanadas
Chorizos
Drinks
Desserts
Arepas
Combos
Empanadas
Set of 3 Mix.
$10.50
Beef Empanada Set of 3
$10.50
Chicken Empanada Set of 3
$10.50
Veggie Empanada Set of 3
$10.50
Chorizos
Chorizo w/ Arepa
$3.99
Choripan
$4.50
Drinks
Diet Coke
$2.25
Coke Reg.
$2.25
Colombiana
$2.50
Water Bottle
$2.00
Sprite
$2.25
Gatorade
$2.50
Desserts
Obleas con Arequipe
Popsicle
Arepas
Arepa con Queso
$3.99
Combos
Colombian Classic
$15.99
Empanada Lover
$19.99
Quick Bite
$9.99
Medellin Empanadas NA Location and Ordering Hours
(702) 334-0456
875 South Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89102
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 11AM
All hours
