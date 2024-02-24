Mediterranean Diner 11836 US 19 N
Breakfast
Country Fresh Eggs
Omelets
- Plain Omelet$6.49
- Cheese Omelet$7.95
Choice of American, Swiss, or feta cheese
- Fresh Mushroom Omelet$8.95
- Ham Omelet$9.95
- Bacon Omelet$9.95
- Sausage Omelet$9.95
- Western Omelet$9.95
Ham, peppers, and onions
- Veggie Omelet$8.95
Mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, and onions
- Greek Omelet$9.95
Feta cheese, tomato, and onion
- Florentine Omelet$8.95
Spinach, feta, and onions
- Cream Cheese and Chive Omelet$8.95
- Corned Beef and Swiss Omelet$10.95
- Chili and Cheese Omelet$9.95
- Mediterranean Omelet$9.95
Sautéed leeks, mushrooms, and feta
Mediterranean Breakfast
- Tunisian Chakchouka$9.95
Originated in Tunisia made of soft cooked eggs gently braised and delicious chunky tomato and bell pepper sauce with our homemade Mediterranean spice
- #1 Mediterranean Eggs$9.95
Sautéed leeks, mushrooms, feta topped with basted eggs and served with home fries and toast
- Poached Eggs Caprice$9.95
Served on an English muffin with tomato, mozzarella cheese, and our homemade pesto sauce
- Chef's Omelet$9.95
Breakfast Sandwiches
Sweet Starts
Side Orders
- Oatmeal$3.29
- Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.75
- Beef Bacon$4.95
- Sausage Link$4.95
- Sausage Patty$4.95
- Grits$2.75
- English Muffin$2.49
- Corned Beef Hash$7.95
- Home Fries$3.75
- Cream Cheese$2.49
- Assorted Muffins$3.95
- Buttered Toast with Jelly$2.49
- Hollandaise Sauce$2.49
- Sausage Gravy$3.49
- Fruit$3.29
- one egg$1.50
- 2 eggs$3.00
Kids Breakfast
ONE PANC
ONE FRENCH TOAST
Beverage
Beverages
Lunch/Dinner Online
Appetizers
- Cup Daily Homemade Soup$2.99
- Bowl Daily Homemade Soup$3.99
- Crock of French Onion Soup$4.99
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Strips of mozzarella served with our homemade marinara sauce
- Feta Cheese$7.99
Served in olive oil oregano with pita and stuffed grape leaves
- Spinach Pie$7.99
Thin slices of phyla dough layered with spinach and sauteed onions with Mediterranean herbs
- Wings$9.99
Your choice of hot, medium, mild, BBQ, or garlic herb served with celery, carrots, and chunky blue cheese dressing
- Fried Zucchini$7.99
Served with our homemade marinara sauce
- Hummus$8.99
Our homemade pureed chickpeas are smooth with tiny tahini sesame paste, lemon juice, and olive oil
- Baba Ghanoush$8.99
Our homemade roasted eggplant pureed with onion, garlic and olive oil lemon juice flavored with tahini paste served with grilled pita
- Falafel Plate$9.95
Chickpeas seasoned with onions, garlic, parsley and our Mediterranean spices are lightly fried and served with our homemade hummus and tahini sauce with grilled pita
- Tunisian Kofta$14.95
Mixed ground beef with lamb and garlic, onions, Mediterranean spices rolled in Somalia, and lightly fried
Specialty Salads
- Mediterranean Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, golden raisins, thinly sliced red onion, cucumbers, and tomato with olive oil and lemon juice
- Greek Salad$9.95
Crisp greens garnished with tomato, cucumbers, Greek olives, feta cheese, green peppers, and red onions with Greek dressing
- Chicken Salad$10.95
Tender strips of lightly seasoned chicken over fresh mixed greens with tomato cucumber and hard-boiled eggs served with ranch dressing
- Buffalo Salad$10.95
Tender strips of seasoned chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce hot, medium, or mild over mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, and hard-boiled eggs, served with blue cheese dressing
- Cobb Salad$14.95
Avocado, boiled egg, beef bacon, grilled chicken, and Cheddar cheese served over romaine lettuce with tomato cucumber served with blue cheese dressing
- Caesar Salad$9.95
Romaine lettuce shredded Parmesan cheese, and homemade croissant croutons served with special Caesar dressing
Port Richey Favorites
- French Dip$9.95
Thinly sliced roast beef on a French roll with melted Swiss cheese served with au jus for dipping
- Patty Melt$8.95
Sautéed onions and American cheese on grilled rye
- Thanksgiving Panini$9.95
Roast turkey homemade stuffing cranberry sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Ruben$9.95
Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese on grilled rye with our house dressing
- Plain Hot Dog$3.99
- Chilli Dog$4.99
- Tex Mex Dog$5.99
Side Orders
Burgers
- Mediterranean Burger$9.95
Topped with feta cheese, raw onion, and pesto
- Country Burger$9.95
Topped with American cheese and a fried egg
- Cowboy Burger$9.95
Topped with chili, Cheddar cheese, and jalapeño
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$9.95
Topped with fresh sauteed mushrooms, onions, and Swiss cheese
- Veggie Burger$9.95
- Plain Burger$8.95
Wraps
- Mediterranean Wrap$9.95
Marinated charbroiled chicken with lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumbers, peppers, and feta with house dressing
- Chicken Parmesan Wrap$9.95
Crispy chicken mozzarella cheese topped with house-made marinara
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.95
Marinated grilled chicken, fresh crisp romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
- Eggplant Parmesan Wrap$9.95
Sliced crisp eggplant cutlet with mozzarella cheese and house-made marinara
- BLT Wrap$8.95
Beef bacon, butter, tomato, and mayo
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.95
Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce hot, medium, or mild with lettuce and tomato with blue cheese dressing
Panini Sandwich Specials
- Mediterranean Panini$10.99
Marinated grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella cheese with a house pesto sauce
- Chicken Spinach Panini$10.99
Marinated grilled chicken breast with fresh spinach and mozzarella cheese with a balsamic dressing
- Tex Mex Panini$10.99
Grilled chicken breast, chili jalapeño, and cheddar cheese
- Roast Beef Panini$10.99
Finley sliced roast beef and mozzarella cheese with sautéed onions
- Falafel Panini$9.99
Crisp falafel, tomato, onion, and tahini dressing
- Veggie Panini$9.99
Eggplant, mozzarella cheese, and tomato
Sandwiches
- Roast Turkey Breast$7.99
- Roast Beef Sandwich$7.99
- Corned Beef$8.99
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.99
- Fish Fry$8.99
Fresh fried haddock choice of tartar or cocktail sauces
- BLT$7.99
- Jalapeño Grilled Cheese$4.99
With jalapeño and cream cheese
- Grilled Cheese$3.99
- Egg Salad Sandwich$4.99
- Chicken Melt$9.95
Marinated chicken breast, tomato, and American cheese on grilled rye
- Tuna Melt$9.95
Tuna salad, tomato, and American cheese on grilled rye
- Gyro$9.95
Sliced gyro meat, tomatoes, onion, and lettuce with homemade tzatziki sauce on a pita
- Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich$12.95
Marinated chicken grilled with sliced tomato and red onions served on a pita with Greek salad and French fries
- Chicken Shawarma$11.95
- Falafel$9.95
Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tzatziki sauce on a pita
- Tuna Salad$6.99
American Favorites
Hot Open Sandwiches
Mediterranean Specialties
- Chicken Souvlaki$14.99
Marinated grilled chicken over homemade rice served with Greek salad and pita
- Moussaka$14.99
Seasoned ground beef, sliced eggplant, and potato topped with a bechamel sauce
- Chicken Souvlaki Platter$14.99
Marinated chicken over housemaid rice with grilled pita and Greek salad
- Baked Pistachio$13.99
Layers of ZD-seasoned ground beef topped with a bechamel sauce
- Gyro Platter$14.99
Over rice with Greek salad, fries, and grilled pita
- Spanakopita$13.99
Layers of thin filo dough with sauteed spinach and onions dill feta and herbs served with the Greek salad
- Falafel Platter$12.99
Falafel, house hummus, house tzatziki sauce, and Mediterranean salad with grilled pita
- Lasagna$13.99
- Spaghetti$10.99
With homemade meatballs
Seafood
Desserts
Kids Lunch/Dinner
