Food

Breakfast

Mega Slam

$12.99

2 eggs, 2 meat, choice of potatoes and choice of bread

Mega Berry Breakfast

$12.49

2 fruit pancakes,2 eggs,2 meat, choice of potatoe

Mega Classic Pancakes

$3.99

2 Fluffy pancakes, Fruit topping choice

Fit Platter

$11.99

2 Egg whites with cherry tomatoes, turkey bacon, fruit ,English muffin

Mega Lumberjack Breakfast

$15.29

All meat, 2 Egg,choice of Potatoe

The Tripe Mega Breakfast

$14.99

3 eggs,3 meat , 3 pancakes, choice of potatoes

Mega Sirloin Steak and Eggs

$16.99

8oz Sirloin Steak,2 eggs , bread and choice of potatoe

Huevos Rancheros

$13.99

2 eggs on a tostada, served with Avocado and beans plus cheese. red skins potatoe

Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

9' flour tortilla wrapped with 3 eggs , cheddar cheese and red potatoe

Chocolate Chip and Banana Pancakes

$12.49

Delicious Choco chips Pancakes with bananas, 2 eggs, meat , potatoe choice

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$14.59

Delicious Filter steak top with gravy, 3 eggs, potatoes choice

French Toast Combo

$14.29

4 triangles of french toast, 2 egg ,meat choice

Omelettes

Mega Philly Omelette

$14.59

3 egg,prime rib,fajita blend,mushrooms, swiss cheese,bread, choice of potato

Mega Omelette

$14.59

3 egg,sausage bacon,fajita blend, mushrooms, tomatoes,cheddar cheese,bread,,choice of potatoe.

California Omelette

$12.59

3 eggs,fresh Avocado,cheese,bacon,choice of potatoe

Veggie Omelette

$12.69

3 eggs,Veggies,cheese,bread,choice of potatoe

Burgers

Mega Original Burger

$11.49

Delicious meat with choice of potatoe.

Double Cheeseburger

$13.29

Delicious meat with choice of potatoe.

Single Cheese Burger

$12.29

Delicious meat with choice of potatoe.

Bacon & Cheddar Burger

$13.19

Delicious meat with choice of potatoe.

Mushrooms Swiss Burger

$13.19

Delicious meat with choice of potatoe.

Avocado Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.29

Delicious meat with choice of potatoe.

Mega Burger Breakfast

$12.79

Delicious meat with choice of potatoe.

Skillets

Chorizo Skillet

$12.19

Chorizo, veggies and cheese. 3 eggs

Tex-Mex Spicy Skillet

$13.39

Chicken Breast,chorizo,jalapenos,potatoes,cheese and chipotle sauces.

Mega Fit-Veggie Skillet

$12.29

Egg whites,Potatoe,Veggies

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$12.99

Ham,Bacon,lettuce choice of potatoe

Mega Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.29

Chix breaded,swiss cheese,ranch,sourdough and choice of potatoe

Mega Deli Sandwich

$13.99

Turkey,ham,bacon,swiss,avocado,on 7grain.

Classic Patty Melt

$13.99

Magnificent patty melt,

Egg & Ham Sandwhich

$12.99

Ham,Eggs,on Sourdogh bread

Dinners

Grilled Herb Chicken

$14.29

Chix Breast,3 dinners sides

Grilled Salmon

$14.49

Delicious Salmo,2 dinners sides

Country Fried Steak

$14.79

Filter Steak,Gravy, 2 dinner sides

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$13.19

4 chicken Tenders, Fries

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$15.99

Tender Shrimp,Pasta, Parmensan cheese.

Broccoli Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

chicken breast,broccoli, tomatoes,pasta,alfredo sauce,parmesan cheese

Sirloin Steak Dinner

$17.99

Soups

Beef Soup

$3.99

Delicious Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.99

Delicious Soup

Veggie Soup

$3.99

Delicious Soup

Salads

Spicy Chicken Salad

$13.99

Asian Salad

Ceasar Salad

$12.99

Ckichen breast Cesar Dressing

Mega Cobb Salad

$12.99

Side Salad

$5.29

Apetizers

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheesy chesadilla

Trio Deep with Chips

$7.99

The Works Platter

$15.99

Everything on it.

Southern Style Chicken Tender

$10.49

chispy tenders

Desserts

Banana Split

$10.99

ice cream delicious

Make Your Own Sundae

$5.59

Kids Menu

Kids Breakfast combo

$5.69

French toast,2 eggs,meat,

Smiley face Buttermilk Pancake

$5.69

Big pancake

Kids Grilled cheese Sandwich

$6.69

American cheese, white bread

Kids cheese Burger

$6.69

Kids Macaroni & cheese

$6.69

Kids chicken Strips

$6.69

chix Tenders

Kids Alfredo pasta

$6.69

Alfredo pasta with 1 chicken breast

Kids Soft Drinks

$2.29

Kids Juice

$2.29

Kids Milk

$2.29

Breakfast Sides

2 Bacon

$2.29

4 Bacon

$3.99

2 Sa

$2.29

4 Sa

$3.99

HB side

$3.49

Red Potato side

$3.49

FF side

$3.49

1 Egg

$2.19

2 Eggs

$3.99

Avo

$1.99

Bread Side

$2.49

2 Pancakes

$2.99

Drinks

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.29

Died Pepsi

$3.29

Dr Pepper

$3.29

Mtn Dew

$3.29

Raspberry Tea

$3.29

Root Beer

$3.29

Starry

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.29

Ice Tea

$3.29

Coffee

Coffee

$3.29

Decaf

$3.29

Hot Tea

$3.29

Hot Chocolate

$3.29

Juice & Milk

Orange Juice

$3.29

Apple Juice

$3.29

Cranberry Juice

$3.29

Tomato Juice

$3.29

Milk

$3.29

Chocolate Milk

$3.29

Shakes

Strawberry Shake

$4.99

Chocolate Shake

$4.99

Vanilla Shake

$4.99

Strawberry Banana Shake

$4.99