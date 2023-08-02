MEGA CAFE
Food
Breakfast
Mega Slam
2 eggs, 2 meat, choice of potatoes and choice of bread
Mega Berry Breakfast
2 fruit pancakes,2 eggs,2 meat, choice of potatoe
Mega Classic Pancakes
2 Fluffy pancakes, Fruit topping choice
Fit Platter
2 Egg whites with cherry tomatoes, turkey bacon, fruit ,English muffin
Mega Lumberjack Breakfast
All meat, 2 Egg,choice of Potatoe
The Tripe Mega Breakfast
3 eggs,3 meat , 3 pancakes, choice of potatoes
Mega Sirloin Steak and Eggs
8oz Sirloin Steak,2 eggs , bread and choice of potatoe
Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs on a tostada, served with Avocado and beans plus cheese. red skins potatoe
Breakfast Burrito
9' flour tortilla wrapped with 3 eggs , cheddar cheese and red potatoe
Chocolate Chip and Banana Pancakes
Delicious Choco chips Pancakes with bananas, 2 eggs, meat , potatoe choice
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Delicious Filter steak top with gravy, 3 eggs, potatoes choice
French Toast Combo
4 triangles of french toast, 2 egg ,meat choice
Omelettes
Mega Philly Omelette
3 egg,prime rib,fajita blend,mushrooms, swiss cheese,bread, choice of potato
Mega Omelette
3 egg,sausage bacon,fajita blend, mushrooms, tomatoes,cheddar cheese,bread,,choice of potatoe.
California Omelette
3 eggs,fresh Avocado,cheese,bacon,choice of potatoe
Veggie Omelette
3 eggs,Veggies,cheese,bread,choice of potatoe
Burgers
Mega Original Burger
Delicious meat with choice of potatoe.
Double Cheeseburger
Delicious meat with choice of potatoe.
Single Cheese Burger
Delicious meat with choice of potatoe.
Bacon & Cheddar Burger
Delicious meat with choice of potatoe.
Mushrooms Swiss Burger
Delicious meat with choice of potatoe.
Avocado Bacon Cheeseburger
Delicious meat with choice of potatoe.
Mega Burger Breakfast
Delicious meat with choice of potatoe.
Skillets
Sandwiches
Club Sandwich
Ham,Bacon,lettuce choice of potatoe
Mega Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Chix breaded,swiss cheese,ranch,sourdough and choice of potatoe
Mega Deli Sandwich
Turkey,ham,bacon,swiss,avocado,on 7grain.
Classic Patty Melt
Magnificent patty melt,
Egg & Ham Sandwhich
Ham,Eggs,on Sourdogh bread
Dinners
Grilled Herb Chicken
Chix Breast,3 dinners sides
Grilled Salmon
Delicious Salmo,2 dinners sides
Country Fried Steak
Filter Steak,Gravy, 2 dinner sides
Chicken Tenders & Fries
4 chicken Tenders, Fries
Shrimp Scampi Pasta
Tender Shrimp,Pasta, Parmensan cheese.
Broccoli Chicken Alfredo
chicken breast,broccoli, tomatoes,pasta,alfredo sauce,parmesan cheese
Sirloin Steak Dinner
Soups
Salads
Apetizers
Kids Menu
Kids Breakfast combo
French toast,2 eggs,meat,
Smiley face Buttermilk Pancake
Big pancake
Kids Grilled cheese Sandwich
American cheese, white bread
Kids cheese Burger
Kids Macaroni & cheese
Kids chicken Strips
chix Tenders
Kids Alfredo pasta
Alfredo pasta with 1 chicken breast