Popular Items

MOROCCAN COFFEE

$5.00+

Special dark roast infused with seven spices.

DRINK MENU

FALL SPECIALS

SUDANESE TEA LATTE

$4.50+

SALTED CARAMEL LATTE

$5.00+

BROWN SUGAR CINNAMON LATTE

$5.00+

SIGNATURE - HOT

SPANISH CAFE CON MIEL

$5.00

Honey, espresso, steamed milk dusted with cinnamon.

KOREAN DALGONA

$5.00+

Sweet coffee foam with a hint of caramelization, layered over milk.

HONG KONG "LOVE-BIRD" (Yuan-Yang Coffee)

$5.00+

A balanced blend of Meillie Coffee and Hong Kong Milk Tea.

VIENNESE EINSPÄNNER

$5.00+

Bold dark roast coffee crowned with Chantilly Cream.

VIETNAMESE COFFEE

$5.00

Bold dark roast phin-brewed over velvety condensed milk.

BRAZILIAN STYLE LATTE

$5.00+

Harmonious blend of latte & dark chocolate, topped with Chantilly Cream and a hint of cinnamon.

SIGNATURE - COLD

BRAZILIAN STYLE LATTE - ICED

$5.50

Harmonious blend of latte & dark chocolate, topped with Chantilly Cream and a hint of cinnamon.

HONG KONG "LOVE BIRD" (YUANG-YANG COFFEE) - ICED

$5.50

A balanced blend of Meillie Coffee and Hong Kong Milk Tea.

VIENNESE EINSPÄNNER - ICED

$5.50

Bold dark roast coffee crowned with Chantilly Cream.

VIETNAMESE COFFEE - ICED

$5.50

Bold dark roast phin-brewed over velvety condensed milk.

KOREAN DALGONA - ICED

$5.50

Sweet coffee foam with a hint of caramelization, layered over milk.

COFFEE - HOT

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

Espresso. Steamed milk. Milk froth.

LATTE

$4.50+

Espresso. Steamed milk. Foam top.

FLAT WHITE

$4.50+

Espresso. Micro-foamed steamed milk.

ESPRESSO - DOUBLE

$3.00

Lambada espresso.

AMERICANO

$3.00+

Espresso. Water.

MEILLIE DRIP COFFEE

$3.00+

Full flavored, low acidity. Notes of hazelnut and chocolate.

SINGLE ORIGIN

$5.00

Explore the globe cup-by-cup with our seasonal selections based on prime harvest times. Offered in 12oz only.

COFFEE - COLD

ICED ESPRESSO

$3.00

ICED AMERICANO

$3.50

ICED COFFEE

$3.50

Full flavored, low acidity. Notes of hazelnut and chocolate.

ICED LATTE

$5.00

CHILLED

KYOTO COLD BREW

$5.00

Slow-dripped coffee method originating from Kyoto, Japan. Ultra smooth and robust flavor.

AFFOGATO

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream topped with double espresso shot.

THAI ICED TEA

$5.00

Black tea, warm spices, served with sweet milk blend.

COLD BREW

$4.00

TEA - HOT

HONG KONG MILK TEA

$4.50+

Strong black tea served with a sweet and creamy milk blend.

MATCHA LATTE

$4.50+

Earthy, creamy, soothing. Pair well with lavender or vanilla.

INDIAN CHAI LATTE

$4.50+

Intense, creamy, good balance of sweet and spicy.

LONDON FOG

$4.50+

Earl Grey, steamed milk, infused with vanilla to add a touch of sweetness.

SUDANESE TEA

$4.50+

Assam tea steeped in house-made Ceylon cinnamon water.

ORGANIC LOOSE TEA

$3.50+

Black, Green, Herbal

PREMIUM LOOSE TEA

$4.00+

Curated selection of premium tea blends.

TEA - ICED

ICED HONG KONG MILK TEA

$5.00

ICED MATCHA LATTE

$5.00

Earthy, creamy, soothing. Pair well with lavender or vanilla.

ICED INDIAN CHAI LATTE

$5.00

Intense, creamy, good balance of sweet and spicy.

ICED ORGANIC LOOSE TEA

$4.00

ICED PREMIUM LOOSE TEA

$4.50

Curated selection of premium tea blends.

COOLER DRINKS

SNAPPLE

$2.00

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

ORGANIC JUICE BOX

$1.00

CANNED POP

$1.10

ICED TEA

$2.00

BOTTLED POP

$2.10

GATORADE

$2.00

CHOCOLATE

CHANTILLY CHOCOLATE

$5.00+

Freshly made hot chocolate topped with Chantilly cream.

SPECIAL REQUESTS

DIRTY - ADD ESPRESSO

ADD ESPRESSO SHOT

$1.00