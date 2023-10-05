Meillie Coffee
DRINK MENU
SIGNATURE - HOT
SPANISH CAFE CON MIEL
Honey, espresso, steamed milk dusted with cinnamon.
MOROCCAN COFFEE
Special dark roast infused with seven spices.
KOREAN DALGONA
Sweet coffee foam with a hint of caramelization, layered over milk.
HONG KONG "LOVE-BIRD" (Yuan-Yang Coffee)
A balanced blend of Meillie Coffee and Hong Kong Milk Tea.
VIENNESE EINSPÄNNER
Bold dark roast coffee crowned with Chantilly Cream.
VIETNAMESE COFFEE
Bold dark roast phin-brewed over velvety condensed milk.
BRAZILIAN STYLE LATTE
Harmonious blend of latte & dark chocolate, topped with Chantilly Cream and a hint of cinnamon.
SIGNATURE - COLD
BRAZILIAN STYLE LATTE - ICED
Harmonious blend of latte & dark chocolate, topped with Chantilly Cream and a hint of cinnamon.
MOROCCAN COFFEE - ICED
Special dark roast infused with seven spices.
HONG KONG "LOVE BIRD" (YUANG-YANG COFFEE) - ICED
A balanced blend of Meillie Coffee and Hong Kong Milk Tea.
VIENNESE EINSPÄNNER - ICED
Bold dark roast coffee crowned with Chantilly Cream.
VIETNAMESE COFFEE - ICED
Bold dark roast phin-brewed over velvety condensed milk.
KOREAN DALGONA - ICED
Sweet coffee foam with a hint of caramelization, layered over milk.
COFFEE - HOT
CAPPUCCINO
Espresso. Steamed milk. Milk froth.
LATTE
Espresso. Steamed milk. Foam top.
FLAT WHITE
Espresso. Micro-foamed steamed milk.
ESPRESSO - DOUBLE
Lambada espresso.
AMERICANO
Espresso. Water.
MEILLIE DRIP COFFEE
Full flavored, low acidity. Notes of hazelnut and chocolate.
SINGLE ORIGIN
Explore the globe cup-by-cup with our seasonal selections based on prime harvest times. Offered in 12oz only.
COFFEE - COLD
CHILLED
TEA - HOT
HONG KONG MILK TEA
Strong black tea served with a sweet and creamy milk blend.
MATCHA LATTE
Earthy, creamy, soothing. Pair well with lavender or vanilla.
INDIAN CHAI LATTE
Intense, creamy, good balance of sweet and spicy.
LONDON FOG
Earl Grey, steamed milk, infused with vanilla to add a touch of sweetness.
SUDANESE TEA
Assam tea steeped in house-made Ceylon cinnamon water.
ORGANIC LOOSE TEA
Black, Green, Herbal
PREMIUM LOOSE TEA
Curated selection of premium tea blends.