Mekha Restaurant Sandy
Food Menu
Appetizers
- 1. Fresh Spring Rolls | Gỏi Cuốn$10.95
Rice paper rolls with your choice of shrimp, tofu, or shrimp and pork, vermicelli noodles, herbs, bean sprouts, lettuce, and chives, peanut sauce
- 2. Egg Rolls | Chả Giò$12.95
Crispy rolls filled with ground pork, taro, onion, carrot, and glass noodles, fish sauce
- 3A. Fried Tofu | Đậu Hủ Chiên$10.95
Golden-fried tofu cubes served with sweet & sour sauce
- 3B. Chicken Potstickers$9.95
Crispy potstickers filled with seasoned chicken, served with a side of sweet and sour sauce.
- 4A. Caramelized Chicken Wings | Cánh Gà Chiên Nước Mắm$13.95
Golden-fried chicken wings tossed in a caramelized fish sauce, garlic pepper marinade
- 4B. Caramelized Crispy Quail | Chim Cút Chiền Giòn$15.95
Tender quail marinated and caramelized in a gàrlic pepper marinade
Vegetarian
- 5. Rice Phnom Penh Tofu Noodle | Hủ Tiếu Nam Vang Chay$16.95
Your choice of a comforting soup or a dry preparation with tofu, Chinese celery, chive, lettuce, roasted garlic, and shallot. Served with a side plate of sprouts, chrysanthemum, lime, garlic sauce, and chili oil
- 6. Egg Phnom Penh Tofu Noodle | Mì Nam Vang Chay$17.95
Your choice of a comforting soup or a dry preparation with tofu, Chinese celery, chive, lettuce, roasted garlic, and shallot. Served with a side plate of sprouts, chrysanthemum, lime, garlic sauce, and chili oil
- 7. Vegetarian Pho | Phở Chay$16.95
Rice noodles, five-spice broth, tofu, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, sprouts, basil, lime, chili oil
- 8. Steam Rice Served with Tofu | Cơm Xào Chay$17.95
Steam rice, cucumber, lettuce
- 9. Vermicelli Served with Tofu | Bún Xào Chay$18.95
Tofu, cucumber, cilantro, mint, mixed herbs, bean sprout, peanut sauce
Phnom Phenh Pork Noodle
- 10. Rice Phnom Penh Noodles| Hủ Tiếu Nam Vang$17.95
Your choice of a comforting soup or a dry preparation with chinese celery, chive, lettuce, roasted gàrlic, and shallot. Served with a side of beansprouts, chrysanthemum, lime, garlic sauce, and chili oil
- 11.Egg Phnom Penh Noodles | Mì Nam Vang$18.95
Your choice of a comforting soup or a dry preparation with chinese celery, chive, lettuce, roasted gàrlic, and shallot. Served with a side of beansprouts, chrysanthemum, lime, garlic sauce, and chili oil
- 12. Rice & Egg Phnom Penh Noodles | Hủ Tiếu Mì Nam Vang$19.95
Your choice of a comforting soup or a dry preparation with chinese celery, chive, lettuce, roasted gàrlic, and shallot. Served with a side of beansprouts, chrysanthemum, lime, garlic sauce, and chili oil
Pho
- 13. Tái$16.95
Pho with slices of special trim
- 14. Tái, Nạm$17.95
Pho with slices of special trim and flank
- 15. Tái, Gân$17.95
Pho with slices of special trim and tendon
- 16. Tái, Sách$17.95
Pho with slices of special trim and tripe
- 17. Phở Bò Viên$16.95
Pho with Beef Meatballs
- 18. Phở Gà$16.95
Pho with Chicken
- 19. Tái, Nạm, Gân, Sách$18.95
Pho with slices of special trim, flank, tendon, tripe
- 20. Phở Đặc Biệt$20.95
Pho Special Combination of slices of special trim, flank, tendon, tripe and beef meatballs
- 21.Phở Tôm$20.95
Pho with shrimp
Rice Dishes
- 22. Beef Stew | Cơm Bò Kho$17.95
Steam rice, cucumber, lettuce
- 23. Beef Plate | Cơm Thịt Bò Xào$19.95
Steam rice, cucumber, lettuce
- 24. Pork Plate | Cơm Thịt Heo Xào$18.95
Steam rice, cucumber, lettuce
- 25. Chicken Plate | Cơm Thịt Gà Xào$18.95
Steam rice, cucumber, lettuce
- 26. Shrimp Plate | Cơm Tôm Xào$20.95
Steam rice, cucumber, lettuce
- 27. Caramelized Chicken Wings Plate | Cơm Cánh Gà Chiền Nước Mắm$18.95
Steam rice, cucumber, lettuce
- 28. Crispy Quail Plate | Cơm Chim Cút Chiền Giòn$21.95
Steam rice, cucumber, lettuce
Vermicelli Noodles with stir-fired meat
- 29. Crispy Roll Bowl | Bún Chả Giò$17.95
Vermicelli Rice noodle, cucumber, cilantro, mint, bean sprouts and a side of fish sauce
- 30. Chicken Bowl | Bún Thịt Gà Xào$18.95
Vermicelli Rice noodle, cucumber, cilantro, mint, bean sprouts and a side of fish sauce
- 31. Pork Bowl | Bún Thịt Heo Xào$18.95
Vermicelli Rice noodle, cucumber, cilantro, mint, bean sprouts and a side of fish sauce
- 32. Beef Bowl | Bún Thịt Bò Xào$19.95
Vermicelli Rice noodle, cucumber, cilantro, mint, bean sprouts and a side of fish sauce
- 33. Shrimp Bowl | Bún Tôm Xào$20.95
Vermicelli Rice noodle, cucumber, cilantro, mint, bean sprouts and a side of fish sauce
Soup Specialties
- 34. Chicken Glass Noodle Soup | Miến Gà$17.95
- 35. Beef Stew | Bò Kho$18.95
- 36. Beef Stew Served with Rice and Egg Noodle | Hủ Tiếu Mì Bò Kho$19.95
- 37. Vietnamese Turmeric Noodles | Mì Quảng$19.95
Turmeric noodles served with pork, chicken, shrimp, quail eggs, jicama, sesame crackers, peanuts
- 38. Bún Bò Huế$20.95
Round rice noodle, beef flank, tenderloin, pork slices, blood cake, pork hock, cha lua and lemongrass broth. Served spicy
Broken Rice Plate
- 39. Special Broken Rice Plate | Cơm Tấm Đặc Biệt$26.95
Broken rice severed with shrimp, grilled pork chop, egg patty, shredded pork, fried egg, small soup (Tôm, sườn, bì, chả, ốpla)
- 40. Grilled Pork, Shredded Pork, and Egg Patty | Cơm Tấm, Bì, Chả. Thịt Nướng$20.95
- 41. Porkchop, Shredded Pork, and Egg Patty | Cơm Tấm, Bì, Chả, Sườn Nướng$21.95
- 42. Grilled Pork | Cơm Tấm Thịt Nướng$19.95
- 43. Grilled Pork Chop | Cơm Tấm Sườn Nướng$20.95
- 44. Grilled Chicken | Cơm Tấm Gà Nướng$19.95
- 45. Grilled Shrimp | Cơm Tấm Tôm Nướng$21.95
- 46. Turmeric Rice with Grilled Chicken in Clay Pot | Cơm Thố Gà Nướng$19.95
Vermicelli Noodles with Grilled Meat
- 47. Grilled Pork Bowl Bún Thịt Nướng$18.95
Vermicelli Rice noodle, cucumber, cilantro, mint, bean sprouts and a side of fish sauce
- 48.Grilled Pork and Crispy Rolls Bowl Bún Chả Giò Thịt Nướng$20.95
Vermicelli Rice noodle, cucumber, cilantro, mint, bean sprouts and a side of fish sauce
- 49. Grilled Chicken Bowl Bún Thịt Gà Nướng$18.95
Vermicelli Rice noodle, cucumber, cilantro, mint, bean sprouts and a side of fish sauce
- 50. Grilled Shrimp Bowl Bún Tôm Nướng$20.95
Vermicelli Rice noodle, cucumber, cilantro, mint, bean sprouts and a side of fish sauce
Specialty Dishes
- 51. Bánh Tằm Bì$17.95
Thick noodle, herbs, shredded pork and creamy coconut milk
- 52. Bánh Tầm Bì Thịt Nướng$21.95
Thick noodle, herbs, shredded pork, grilled pork, creamy coconut milk
- 53. Bún Chả Hà Nội$26.95
Grilled pork patty, grilled pork, rice noodles and mixed herbs
- 54. Lettuce Wrap$20.95
Choice of meat served on top of lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, and cucumber
- 55. Yellow Chicken Curry$18.95
Chicken, onion, potatoes, basil
Sides
Beverages
Soda
Tea
Cafe
Lemonade
Cold Drinks
- Peach Tea Drink$5.00
- Grapefruit Tea Drink$5.00
- Chrysanthemum Tea Drink$3.00
- Black Sugar Milk Tea$5.00
- Brown Sugar Milk Tea with Boba$5.00
- Honeydew Milk Tea with Boba$5.00
- Taco Milk Tea with Boba$5.00
- Soy Bean Milk$3.00
- Coconut Water$5.00
- Ramune$4.00
- Apple Juice$5.00
- Sparkling Apple Cider$5.00
- Bottle Water$2.00
- Sanpellegrino$3.00
- Jarritos$3.00