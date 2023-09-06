Meli Wine and Mezze 1630 Columbia Road NW
Popular Items
Crispy Potatoes
with "Greek Island" dressing Allergens: Egg, Capsaicin, Allium, ***cross-contamination with gluten in the fryer***
Chicken Souvlaki
Grilled chicken skewers with onion, served with a scoop of tzatziki and harissa. 1 skewer per order. Allergens: Dairy/Allium/Capsaicin
Vouni Panayia Alina
Tastes like: Sunshine & lemons in a glass. We call this wine "if Pinot Grigio had personality". No shade Pinot Grigio, but Xynisteri is better. Sourced from the west coast of Cyprus, these grapes get a whole lot of sunshine and sea breeze, which you can feel from first sniff to its long, salty finish. Like a spritz of lemon, this makes everything better.
Mezze Dinner
Mezze
Htipiti Dip
Fresno peppers blended with red onion, red wine vinegar, roasted red peppers, creamy feta, and thyme, Allergens: Dairy/Capsaicin/Allium
Hummus Dip
Silky dip of garbanzo bean, fresh lemon juice, tahini, garlic, and greek olive oil, garnished with harissa crunch and grilled carrot coins. Allergens: Allium/Sesame
Tzatziki Dip
Greek yogurt folded with persian cucumbers, fresh lemon juice, chopped dill, blanched garlic, garnished with torn mint leaves and greek olive oil. Allergens: Dairy/Alliums
Dip Trio
Three spreads served with your choice of veggies or pita, great for gatherings
Roma Beans
Blistered sugar snap peas topped with Aleppo pepper, served with whipped tahini. Allergens- Capsaicin, sesame
Gigante Beans
Warm giant white beans simmered in a sofrito of roasted red peppers, onion, and garlic Allergens: Allium
Falafels
Garlic yogurt, pickled shallot, radish, mint, dill Allergens: Dairy/Gluten/Allium
Crispy Potatoes
with "Greek Island" dressing Allergens: Egg, Capsaicin, Allium, ***cross-contamination with gluten in the fryer***
Grilled Halloumi
Grilled halloumi cheese topped with lemon, honey, fresh strawberries and fresh mint. Allergens - Dairy
Off the Grill
Bifteki Skewer
Grilled ground beef and lamb kebabs with a special mixture of herbs and spices, served with a scoop of tzatziki and harissa. 1 skewer per order. Allergens: Allium/Meat
Chicken Souvlaki
Grilled chicken skewers with onion, served with a scoop of tzatziki and harissa. 1 skewer per order. Allergens: Dairy/Allium/Capsaicin
Veggie Souvlaki
Grilled marinated mushroom, yellow squash, zucchini, and onion skewer, served with a scoop of tzatziki and harissa. 1 skewer per order. Allergens: Allium
Souvlaki Platter
1 chicken, 1 Veggie, and 1 bifteki skewer, served with a scoop of tzatziki & harissa. Allergens: Dairy/Allium/Capsaicin
Head-on Prawns
Two giant prawn marinated in a harissa lemon dressing, and grilled head-on, served with wedge of lemon and an extra scoop of harissa. Allergens: Shellfish/Capsaicin
Little Meli Meal
Simple grilled chicken for the kids. Served with orzo and seasonal fruit.
Salads
Orzo Salad
Cucumber, radish, spinach and feta cheese. Allergies- aluim, dairy & gluten.
Horiatiki
Heirloom tomato tossed with cucumber, red onion, green peppers, olives, and feta cheese in a red wine & oregano vinaigrette. Allergens: Allium/dairy
Little Gem Salad
Gem lettuce tossed with local radishes, mint, and dill in a labneh dressing with pickled fresno peppers. Allergens: Dairy/Capsaicin
Olives
House marianted olives
Sweets & Sides
Baklava
Layers of phyllo dough swept with butter, and dappled with toasted nuts, cinnamon and sugar. Allergens: Gluten/Dairy/Tree Nuts
Fresh Grilled Pita Bread
Fresh pita from Masthia Bakery grilled to order.
Crudite
Seasonal fresh cut veggies Allergens: Dairy
Pita Chips
Crispy fried pita Allergens: Gluten, sesame
Mahalbi
Drinks
Wines by The Glass
Santa Maria La Palma Vermentino Brut
Glinavos “Paleokerisio” Debina
Orange Bubbles for Beer & Cider Lovers from Epirus Refreshing, gorgeous bubbles for beer & cider lovers- everyone will ask what you’re drinking.
Fix Lager
Lager If you were one a beach in Greece, you’d be drinking this.
Vouni Panayia Xynisteri
Lemony Herby White from Paphos, Cyprus We call this “if Pinot Grigio had personality”. Like a spritz of lemon, this wine makes everything better.
Haroula White
Manousakis Nostos Assyrtiko
Savvoglou Salt Sun
GL Markogianni “Vorias & Helios” Assyrtiko
GL Chrysolaras Serifiotiko Orange
Tastes like: fresh fall leaves, apricots, and meyer lemon zest AKA orange wine that doesn't taste like pickles. Are you a rosé lover looking for something savory? This unique amphora-aged wine tastes like tart apricots & hay, and is perfect for pairing with dishes that traditionally pair with red—ahem, bifteki & veggie skewers anyone?
Magoutes Vineyard Xinomavro Rose
Halkia "Reddish" Agiorgitiko
Driopi Agiorgitiko Rose
Garalis Limnio
Magoutes Vineyard Moschomavro
Tetramythos Mavro Kalavritino
Medium-bodied, Rhone-like Red Blend from Peloponnese A very drinkable red- bright red fruits, plums and dark berries. Light spice with a hint of tannins. Try it with our Bifteki!
Avantis Estate Syrah
Boldest, Spicest Red from Evia Gotta love a dry, peppery red! For all you Cabernet, Malbec, Syrah drinkers out there! This bold red has waves of cinnamon spice jams, hint of ripe red & dark berries, balance by a touch of vanilla and oak.
Tea & Soda
Wine Shop & Mezze Market
Wine Shop
Domaine Glinavos Paleokerisio (500mL) Sparkling
Tastes like nothing you've tried before. Apples and honey are delicious right? Well this wine is that, in a glass, but sparkling. Think all the warm autumnal spices, but brightened up for summertime because of the bubbles. The most refreshing poolside sipper there ever was, but also the perfect sparkling for pairing with spicy food.
Kontozisis Limniona Pét Nat Rosé Sparkling
Tastes like: champagne and a deep, dry rosé had a baby. This refreshing rosé bubbly from Karditsa in Central Greece tastes like if watermelon were bone dry! Amazing with all things dairyful—we love it with tzatziki!
Maria La Palma Spumante Sparkling
Bodegas Torralbenc Albenc Blanco White
Bosinakis Mantinia Moschofilero White
Denthis Stamnaki Assyrtiko White
Tastes like: French Sauvignon Blanc Dry, refreshing, citrusy Assyrtiko from the southern tip of mainland Greece. The perfect pairing for sunshine, shrimp, & dips!
Gavalas Santorini Nikteri Assyrtiko White
Tastes like well-made California Chardonnay without all the fruit If you love beautiful oaked, well-made white wines, this will be your new favorite bottle. Smells like a basket of apricots and bouquet of jasmine, with a silky palate laden with vanilla and peaches. Drink with veggie souvlaki with extra yogurt, or with hummus while watching your favorite tv show.
Karamalegos Feredini Assyrtiko White
Tastes like Sancerre, but Greek. A refreshing summertime white a la Santorini. Tart limes & lemons and mineral flavors make this a poolside treat with rich dips and salads with feta cheese.
Lazaridis Sauvignon Blanc / Assyrtiko White
Manousakis Winery Nostos Assrytico White
Maria La Palma Akenta
Moraitis Malagousia Organic
Nicoluzo Cacotrigi
Quinta de Saes Encruzado Branco 2015 from Dão, Portugal
For lovers of aged white wine! High acidity Portuguese whites are a steal for drinkers of aged Burgundy–especially Chablis. Years of bottle age have matured lemon flavors to Meyer, and tart apple to candied. Silky in the mouth, but with an earthy, tangy finish. Drink now, we've done the aging for you!
Savvoglou-Tsivolas Assyrtiko
Savvoglou-Tsivolas Sea and Sun Muscat
Terra Costa de Aetna Etna Bianco
One of our few, and favorite non-Greek wines we offer! From volcanic soil in Etna, Italy comes a dry, slightly acidic, balanced white. Hits of minerals, grapefruits, and soft white tea. An easy pairing for hot weather and hot food!
Vouni Panayia Alina
Tastes like: Sunshine & lemons in a glass. We call this wine "if Pinot Grigio had personality". No shade Pinot Grigio, but Xynisteri is better. Sourced from the west coast of Cyprus, these grapes get a whole lot of sunshine and sea breeze, which you can feel from first sniff to its long, salty finish. Like a spritz of lemon, this makes everything better.
Vouni Panayia Promara
Big, full bodied whites for Greece are hard to find. Think similar to a Chenin Blanc or Chardonnay, but from Cyprus! Perfectly balanced with oaky dryness and fruity acidity. Notes of green fruit and citrus dance with beeswax and vanilla. The big sister to a staff favorite "Alina", this is a rare white you wont find anywhere else!
Chrysolaras Vous Serifiotiko
Tastes like: fresh fall leaves, apricots, and meyer lemon zest AKA orange wine that doesn't taste like pickles. Are you a rosé lover looking for something savory? This unique amphora-aged wine tastes like tart apricots & hay, and is perfect for pairing with dishes that traditionally pair with red—ahem, bifteki & veggie skewers anyone?
Kontozisis A-Grafo Assyrtiko
Kontozisis A-Grafo Roditis
This orange wine from Karditsa is loaded with notes of orange and lemon, followed by hints of green apple skins and dry minerals. Pairs well with Bifteki and Htipiti!
Markogianni “Vorias & Helios” Assyrtiko
Oenogenesis Mataroa Gold
Driopi Agiorgitiko Rose
Fronton de Oro Rosado
Gavalas Voydomato Dry Rose
Lazaridi Rose
Magoutes Vineyard Xinomavro Rose
Mitarvelas Esthita Rose
Oenogenesis Mataroa Rose
This 100% Melot rose is perfect for the red wine drinker! Light, refreshing, and slightly prickly- this is a perfect chillable reddish rose.
Tatsis Negoska Barrel Aged Rose
Troupis Ekato Moschofilero Rose
Avantis Estate Syrah from Evia
From the best of Greek Syrah! A full body red has waves of cinnamon spice jams, hint of ripe red & dark berries, balance by a touch of vanilla and oak.
Avantis Holy Time Syrah
Garalis Limnio
Hatzidakis Mavrotragano
Halkia 'Reddish' Agiorgitiko
Kelesidi Xinomavro from Naoussa
Tastes like: Barolo, so much so that we've switched to drinking this instead! Italian wine lovers, we've found your match! Woman-made and oh-so-delicious, this wine tastes like tart cherries, cinnamon spice, and violets. As only organic winery in the region, these wines age faster due to lack of preservatives. At 2017 vintage, it's already tasting perfectly aged :)
Kontozisis Xinomavro Merlot from Karditsa
Tastes like: Unoaked Bordeaux Fans of tart, chocolatey treats unite! This yummy, silky red is a blend of Greece's most famous red grape Xinomavro and our friend Merlot. Delicious with chicken, and for sipping on its own.
Magoutes Maschomavro
Magoutes Xinomavro Red
Mesquida Mora Sincron Negre from Mallorca
Tastes Like: Chianti with personality! This medium-bodied red is all cherry all the time, with a hit of cigar box spice, and green herbs from the garden. We love drinking this on rainy days with hummus, pita, and chicken souvlaki.
Oenogenesis En Oeno 2010
A big red from another decade- seriously, it's a 2010! This Bordeaux-ish blend of Cab Sauv, Merlot, & and Cab Frac (but from a much warmer climate), is ready to drink. Big notes of dried red fruit, heavy vanilla soaked oak and a kiss of savory smoke.
Savvoglou-Tsivolas Limnio
Siflogo Vertzami from Lefkada
Tastes Like: Barolo's baby cousin Vertzami is perfect for red wine drinkers looking for a little more oomph! Try this bold, dry red from Lefkada, an island off the west coast of Greece. With flavors of blackberry & crunchy autumn leaves, this bottle pairs wonderfully with lamb skewers, grilled veggies, or truly anything with some char.
Stilianou Great Mother Mandilaria from Crete
Tastes like: Funky Pinot Noir A natural wine from Crete, this light, bright, zippy red is best served after a few minutes in the fridge with lamb, or with dishes with a little fresno spice!
Tetramythos Black of Kalavryta from Achaia
A very drinkable red- bright red fruits, plums and dark berries. Light spice with a hint of tannins. Try it with our Bifteki!
Venetsanos Mandilaria
Poolside / To Go Cocktails
Agouri Daiquiri
Rum, cucumber, oregano, lime Zero-Proof: cucumber, oregano, lime
Sangria Rozé
Rosé, retsina, orange, mediterranean tonic
Retsina Limonada
With Spirit: Vodka, mastiha, lemon, mint Zero Proof: lemon mint
Mytholada
Mezcal, sumac tepache, lager beer, harissa
Boozy Freddo Espresso
Our Greek-ish riff on an espresso martini, but for summer AKA on the rocks! Reg or decaff espresso, brandy, orange, coffee liqueur
Margarita
Pitcher of Agouri Daiquiris (serves 5-6)
"Pitchers" are served in quart containers, perfect for pool-safe sipping. Rum, cucumber, oregano, lime Zero-Proof: cucumber, oregano, lime
Pitcher of Retsina Limonada (serves 5-6)
"Pitchers" are served in quart containers, perfect for pool-safe sipping. With Spirit: Vodka, mastiha, lemon, mint Zero Proof: lemon mint
Pitcher of Sangria Roz (serves 5-6)
"Pitchers" are served in quart containers, perfect for pool-safe sipping. Rosé, retsina, orange, mediterranean tonic
Mezze Market
Olives
House marianted olives
Pita Bread by Mastiha Bakery
A 5-pack of our favorite pita from Mastiha Bakery. Comes frozen. Ingredients: unbleached artisan wheat flour, water, greek evoo, yeast, salt Care Guide: Store in the freezer for up to 6 months. Warm on a skillet or in a toaster from frozen. Best enjoyed warm.
