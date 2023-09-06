Popular Items

Crispy Potatoes

$10.00

with "Greek Island" dressing Allergens: Egg, Capsaicin, Allium, ***cross-contamination with gluten in the fryer***

Chicken Souvlaki

$12.00

Grilled chicken skewers with onion, served with a scoop of tzatziki and harissa. 1 skewer per order. Allergens: Dairy/Allium/Capsaicin

Vouni Panayia Alina

$27.00

Tastes like: Sunshine & lemons in a glass. We call this wine "if Pinot Grigio had personality". No shade Pinot Grigio, but Xynisteri is better. Sourced from the west coast of Cyprus, these grapes get a whole lot of sunshine and sea breeze, which you can feel from first sniff to its long, salty finish. Like a spritz of lemon, this makes everything better.

Mezze Dinner

Mezze

For now & later. Comes with your choice of housemade pita chips or veggie crudite for dipping. Add grilled pita bread by Mastiha +$5
Htipiti Dip

$10.00

Fresno peppers blended with red onion, red wine vinegar, roasted red peppers, creamy feta, and thyme, Allergens: Dairy/Capsaicin/Allium

Hummus Dip

$10.00

Silky dip of garbanzo bean, fresh lemon juice, tahini, garlic, and greek olive oil, garnished with harissa crunch and grilled carrot coins. Allergens: Allium/Sesame

Tzatziki Dip

$10.00

Greek yogurt folded with persian cucumbers, fresh lemon juice, chopped dill, blanched garlic, garnished with torn mint leaves and greek olive oil. Allergens: Dairy/Alliums

Dip Trio

$28.00

Three spreads served with your choice of veggies or pita, great for gatherings

Roma Beans

$10.00

Blistered sugar snap peas topped with Aleppo pepper, served with whipped tahini. Allergens- Capsaicin, sesame

Gigante Beans

$12.00

Warm giant white beans simmered in a sofrito of roasted red peppers, onion, and garlic Allergens: Allium

Falafels

$10.00

Garlic yogurt, pickled shallot, radish, mint, dill Allergens: Dairy/Gluten/Allium

Crispy Potatoes

$10.00

with "Greek Island" dressing Allergens: Egg, Capsaicin, Allium, ***cross-contamination with gluten in the fryer***

Grilled Halloumi

$13.00

Grilled halloumi cheese topped with lemon, honey, fresh strawberries and fresh mint. Allergens - Dairy

Off the Grill

Bifteki Skewer

$14.00

Grilled ground beef and lamb kebabs with a special mixture of herbs and spices, served with a scoop of tzatziki and harissa. 1 skewer per order. Allergens: Allium/Meat

Chicken Souvlaki

$12.00

Grilled chicken skewers with onion, served with a scoop of tzatziki and harissa. 1 skewer per order. Allergens: Dairy/Allium/Capsaicin

Veggie Souvlaki

$10.00

Grilled marinated mushroom, yellow squash, zucchini, and onion skewer, served with a scoop of tzatziki and harissa. 1 skewer per order. Allergens: Allium

Souvlaki Platter

$35.00

1 chicken, 1 Veggie, and 1 bifteki skewer, served with a scoop of tzatziki & harissa. Allergens: Dairy/Allium/Capsaicin

Head-on Prawns

$20.00

Two giant prawn marinated in a harissa lemon dressing, and grilled head-on, served with wedge of lemon and an extra scoop of harissa. Allergens: Shellfish/Capsaicin

Little Meli Meal

$8.00

Simple grilled chicken for the kids. Served with orzo and seasonal fruit.

Salads

Orzo Salad

$10.00

Cucumber, radish, spinach and feta cheese. Allergies- aluim, dairy & gluten.

Horiatiki

Heirloom tomato tossed with cucumber, red onion, green peppers, olives, and feta cheese in a red wine & oregano vinaigrette. Allergens: Allium/dairy

Little Gem Salad

$10.00

Gem lettuce tossed with local radishes, mint, and dill in a labneh dressing with pickled fresno peppers. Allergens: Dairy/Capsaicin

Olives

$7.00

House marianted olives

Sweets & Sides

Baklava

$8.00

Layers of phyllo dough swept with butter, and dappled with toasted nuts, cinnamon and sugar. Allergens: Gluten/Dairy/Tree Nuts

Fresh Grilled Pita Bread

$5.00

Fresh pita from Masthia Bakery grilled to order.

Crudite

$7.00

Seasonal fresh cut veggies Allergens: Dairy

Pita Chips

$6.00

Crispy fried pita Allergens: Gluten, sesame

Mahalbi

$8.00

Drinks

Wines by The Glass

Santa Maria La Palma Vermentino Brut

$12.00

Glinavos “Paleokerisio” Debina

$14.00

Orange Bubbles for Beer & Cider Lovers from Epirus Refreshing, gorgeous bubbles for beer & cider lovers- everyone will ask what you’re drinking.

Fix Lager

$7.00

Lager If you were one a beach in Greece, you’d be drinking this.

Vouni Panayia Xynisteri

$13.00

Lemony Herby White from Paphos, Cyprus We call this “if Pinot Grigio had personality”. Like a spritz of lemon, this wine makes everything better.

Haroula White

$15.00

Manousakis Nostos Assyrtiko

$16.00

Savvoglou Salt Sun

$14.00

GL Markogianni “Vorias & Helios” Assyrtiko

$16.00
GL Chrysolaras Serifiotiko Orange

$19.00

Tastes like: fresh fall leaves, apricots, and meyer lemon zest AKA orange wine that doesn't taste like pickles. Are you a rosé lover looking for something savory? This unique amphora-aged wine tastes like tart apricots & hay, and is perfect for pairing with dishes that traditionally pair with red—ahem, bifteki & veggie skewers anyone?

Magoutes Vineyard Xinomavro Rose

$17.00

Halkia "Reddish" Agiorgitiko

$15.00

Driopi Agiorgitiko Rose

$15.00

Garalis Limnio

$15.00

Magoutes Vineyard Moschomavro

$18.00

Tetramythos Mavro Kalavritino

$12.00

Medium-bodied, Rhone-like Red Blend from Peloponnese A very drinkable red- bright red fruits, plums and dark berries. Light spice with a hint of tannins. Try it with our Bifteki!

Avantis Estate Syrah

$14.00

Boldest, Spicest Red from Evia Gotta love a dry, peppery red! For all you Cabernet, Malbec, Syrah drinkers out there! This bold red has waves of cinnamon spice jams, hint of ripe red & dark berries, balance by a touch of vanilla and oak.

Tea & Soda

Tea by Teaism

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Pomegranate Mint Lemonade

$8.00

Pomegranate Soda

$5.00

Oregano Soda

$5.00

Spearmint Soda

$5.00

Wine Shop & Mezze Market

Wine Shop

Bottles for take home only at a $20 discount from our in-house price!
Domaine Glinavos Paleokerisio (500mL) Sparkling

$25.00

Tastes like nothing you've tried before. Apples and honey are delicious right? Well this wine is that, in a glass, but sparkling. Think all the warm autumnal spices, but brightened up for summertime because of the bubbles. The most refreshing poolside sipper there ever was, but also the perfect sparkling for pairing with spicy food.

Kontozisis Limniona Pét Nat Rosé Sparkling

$44.00

Tastes like: champagne and a deep, dry rosé had a baby. This refreshing rosé bubbly from Karditsa in Central Greece tastes like if watermelon were bone dry! Amazing with all things dairyful—we love it with tzatziki!

Maria La Palma Spumante Sparkling

$25.00

Bodegas Torralbenc Albenc Blanco White

$40.00

Bosinakis Mantinia Moschofilero White

$26.00

Denthis Stamnaki Assyrtiko White

$25.00

Tastes like: French Sauvignon Blanc Dry, refreshing, citrusy Assyrtiko from the southern tip of mainland Greece. The perfect pairing for sunshine, shrimp, & dips!

Gavalas Santorini Nikteri Assyrtiko White

$53.00

Tastes like well-made California Chardonnay without all the fruit If you love beautiful oaked, well-made white wines, this will be your new favorite bottle. Smells like a basket of apricots and bouquet of jasmine, with a silky palate laden with vanilla and peaches. Drink with veggie souvlaki with extra yogurt, or with hummus while watching your favorite tv show.

Karamalegos Feredini Assyrtiko White

$36.00

Tastes like Sancerre, but Greek. A refreshing summertime white a la Santorini. Tart limes & lemons and mineral flavors make this a poolside treat with rich dips and salads with feta cheese.

Lazaridis Sauvignon Blanc / Assyrtiko White

$36.00
Manousakis Winery Nostos Assrytico White

$27.00
Maria La Palma Akenta

$33.00
Moraitis Malagousia Organic

$25.00
Nicoluzo Cacotrigi

$70.00

Quinta de Saes Encruzado Branco 2015 from Dão, Portugal

$44.00

For lovers of aged white wine! High acidity Portuguese whites are a steal for drinkers of aged Burgundy–especially Chablis. Years of bottle age have matured lemon flavors to Meyer, and tart apple to candied. Silky in the mouth, but with an earthy, tangy finish. Drink now, we've done the aging for you!

Savvoglou-Tsivolas Assyrtiko

$30.00

Savvoglou-Tsivolas Sea and Sun Muscat

$28.00

Terra Costa de Aetna Etna Bianco

$43.00Out of stock

One of our few, and favorite non-Greek wines we offer! From volcanic soil in Etna, Italy comes a dry, slightly acidic, balanced white. Hits of minerals, grapefruits, and soft white tea. An easy pairing for hot weather and hot food!

Vouni Panayia Alina

$27.00

Tastes like: Sunshine & lemons in a glass. We call this wine "if Pinot Grigio had personality". No shade Pinot Grigio, but Xynisteri is better. Sourced from the west coast of Cyprus, these grapes get a whole lot of sunshine and sea breeze, which you can feel from first sniff to its long, salty finish. Like a spritz of lemon, this makes everything better.

Vouni Panayia Promara

$58.00

Big, full bodied whites for Greece are hard to find. Think similar to a Chenin Blanc or Chardonnay, but from Cyprus! Perfectly balanced with oaky dryness and fruity acidity. Notes of green fruit and citrus dance with beeswax and vanilla. The big sister to a staff favorite "Alina", this is a rare white you wont find anywhere else!

Chrysolaras Vous Serifiotiko

$35.00

Tastes like: fresh fall leaves, apricots, and meyer lemon zest AKA orange wine that doesn't taste like pickles. Are you a rosé lover looking for something savory? This unique amphora-aged wine tastes like tart apricots & hay, and is perfect for pairing with dishes that traditionally pair with red—ahem, bifteki & veggie skewers anyone?

Kontozisis A-Grafo Assyrtiko

$38.00

Kontozisis A-Grafo Roditis

$35.00

This orange wine from Karditsa is loaded with notes of orange and lemon, followed by hints of green apple skins and dry minerals. Pairs well with Bifteki and Htipiti!

Markogianni “Vorias & Helios” Assyrtiko

$38.00

Oenogenesis Mataroa Gold

$30.00

Driopi Agiorgitiko Rose

$28.00
Fronton de Oro Rosado

$34.00
Gavalas Voydomato Dry Rose

$51.00

Lazaridi Rose

$47.00

Magoutes Vineyard Xinomavro Rose

$36.00

Mitarvelas Esthita Rose

$25.00

Oenogenesis Mataroa Rose

$32.00

This 100% Melot rose is perfect for the red wine drinker! Light, refreshing, and slightly prickly- this is a perfect chillable reddish rose.

Tatsis Negoska Barrel Aged Rose

$80.00

Troupis Ekato Moschofilero Rose

$32.00

Avantis Estate Syrah from Evia

$30.00

From the best of Greek Syrah! A full body red has waves of cinnamon spice jams, hint of ripe red & dark berries, balance by a touch of vanilla and oak.

Avantis Holy Time Syrah

$48.00

Garalis Limnio

$32.00

Hatzidakis Mavrotragano

$94.00

Halkia 'Reddish' Agiorgitiko

$30.00

Kelesidi Xinomavro from Naoussa

$54.00

Tastes like: Barolo, so much so that we've switched to drinking this instead! Italian wine lovers, we've found your match! Woman-made and oh-so-delicious, this wine tastes like tart cherries, cinnamon spice, and violets. As only organic winery in the region, these wines age faster due to lack of preservatives. At 2017 vintage, it's already tasting perfectly aged :)

Kontozisis Xinomavro Merlot from Karditsa

$30.00

Tastes like: Unoaked Bordeaux Fans of tart, chocolatey treats unite! This yummy, silky red is a blend of Greece's most famous red grape Xinomavro and our friend Merlot. Delicious with chicken, and for sipping on its own.

Magoutes Maschomavro

$38.00

Magoutes Xinomavro Red

$52.00

Mesquida Mora Sincron Negre from Mallorca

$33.00

Tastes Like: Chianti with personality! This medium-bodied red is all cherry all the time, with a hit of cigar box spice, and green herbs from the garden. We love drinking this on rainy days with hummus, pita, and chicken souvlaki.

Oenogenesis En Oeno 2010

$52.00

A big red from another decade- seriously, it's a 2010! This Bordeaux-ish blend of Cab Sauv, Merlot, & and Cab Frac (but from a much warmer climate), is ready to drink. Big notes of dried red fruit, heavy vanilla soaked oak and a kiss of savory smoke.

Savvoglou-Tsivolas Limnio

$28.00

Siflogo Vertzami from Lefkada

$46.00

Tastes Like: Barolo's baby cousin Vertzami is perfect for red wine drinkers looking for a little more oomph! Try this bold, dry red from Lefkada, an island off the west coast of Greece. With flavors of blackberry & crunchy autumn leaves, this bottle pairs wonderfully with lamb skewers, grilled veggies, or truly anything with some char.

Stilianou Great Mother Mandilaria from Crete

$44.00

Tastes like: Funky Pinot Noir A natural wine from Crete, this light, bright, zippy red is best served after a few minutes in the fridge with lamb, or with dishes with a little fresno spice!

Tetramythos Black of Kalavryta from Achaia

$25.00

A very drinkable red- bright red fruits, plums and dark berries. Light spice with a hint of tannins. Try it with our Bifteki!

Venetsanos Mandilaria

$60.00

Poolside / To Go Cocktails

"Pitchers" are served in quart containers, perfect for pool-safe sipping.
Agouri Daiquiri

$13.00+

Rum, cucumber, oregano, lime Zero-Proof: cucumber, oregano, lime

Sangria Rozé

$12.00

Rosé, retsina, orange, mediterranean tonic

Retsina Limonada

$14.00+

With Spirit: Vodka, mastiha, lemon, mint Zero Proof: lemon mint

Mytholada

$15.00+Out of stock

Mezcal, sumac tepache, lager beer, harissa

Boozy Freddo Espresso

$16.00+

Our Greek-ish riff on an espresso martini, but for summer AKA on the rocks! Reg or decaff espresso, brandy, orange, coffee liqueur

Margarita

$10.00

Pitcher of Agouri Daiquiris (serves 5-6)

$35.00+

"Pitchers" are served in quart containers, perfect for pool-safe sipping. Rum, cucumber, oregano, lime Zero-Proof: cucumber, oregano, lime

Pitcher of Retsina Limonada (serves 5-6)

$35.00+

"Pitchers" are served in quart containers, perfect for pool-safe sipping. With Spirit: Vodka, mastiha, lemon, mint Zero Proof: lemon mint

Pitcher of Sangria Roz (serves 5-6)

$60.00

"Pitchers" are served in quart containers, perfect for pool-safe sipping. Rosé, retsina, orange, mediterranean tonic

Mezze Market

Olives

$7.00

House marianted olives

Pita Bread by Mastiha Bakery

$9.00

A 5-pack of our favorite pita from Mastiha Bakery. Comes frozen. Ingredients: unbleached artisan wheat flour, water, greek evoo, yeast, salt Care Guide: Store in the freezer for up to 6 months. Warm on a skillet or in a toaster from frozen. Best enjoyed warm.

Chicken Skewer

$6.00

Veg Skewer

$5.00

Halloumi

$9.00

Coffee Drinks To Go

Espresso

$3.00+

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Americano

$4.00