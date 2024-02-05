Visitanos Hoy -:- Visit Us Today
- 1/2 1/2 Tea$3.25
- Sweet Tea$3.25
- Unsweetened Tea$3.25
- Coffee$3.25
- Cup of Ice$1.00
- Diet Mt Dew$3.25
- Diet Pepsi$3.25
- Dr. Pepper$3.25
- Dt. Dr. Pepper$3.25
- Pink Lemonade$3.25
- Orange Crush$3.25
- Sierra Mist$3.25
- Mt. Dew$3.25
- Pepsi$3.25
- Strawberry Tea$3.75
- Strawberry Lemonade$3.75
- Water
- Peregrino Water$5.00
- Red Bull$3.50
- Orange Juice$2.99
- Pineapple Juice$2.99
A' La Carte
- Bread Togo$2.00
- Side of Alfredo Sauce$2.99
- Side of Pink Sauce$2.99
- Side of Pesto$2.99
- Side of Italian Sausage$3.00
- Potato Chips$2.00
- Side Clams$8.00
- Side Mussels$8.00
- Side of Pasta$3.00
- Side of Parmesan Cheese$1.00
- 20 Oz of Meat Sauce$12.00
- 20 Oz of Marinara Sauce$8.00
- 20 Oz Alfredo Sauce$12.00
- Side of Tuna$9.00
- Side of Scallops$12.00
- Side of Grill Chicken Breast$6.99
- Side of Breaded Chicken$5.99
- Side of Grill Salmon$10.00
- Side of Grouper$12.00
- Side of Shrimp$8.00
- Side of Veal$6.00
- Side of Ribeye$10.00
- Side of Red Potatoes$4.00
- Side of Mixed Veggies$5.00
- Side of Broccoli$3.50
- Side of Mushrooms$3.99
- Side of MeatSauce$2.99
- Side Of Meatballs$3.99
- Side of Bacon$2.99
Appetizers
- Baked Tomato$8.99
Fresh tomatoes baked under Parmesan and mozzarella cheese
- Mozzarella Sticks with Sauce$5.99
Mozzarella cheese sticks covered in homemade pasta sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked
- Cheesy Bread$5.99
- Italian Style Cheesy Bread$6.99
- Gnocchi$6.99
Potato dumpling stuffed, flash fried with homemade sauce
- Caprese$8.00
Fresh tomato slices topped with buffalo mozzarella, basil and olive oil
- Calamari Friti$10.99
- Bruschetta$7.99
Toasted Italian bread, topped with fresh tomatoes, garlic and our own special seasoning
- Prosciutto Crudo$14.99
Thinly sliced parma prosciutto, paired with sliced salami, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, artichokes, tomatoes, olive and drizzle of olive oil
- Cozze Pie$14.99
Mussels in a stewed sauce of fresh marinara and herbs
Ravioli
- Lobster Ravioli$14.99
In brandy cream sauce
- Cheese Ravioli$10.99
Ravioli lay on a bed of spaghetti, smothered in our homemade pasta sauce and baked under mozzarella cheese
- Cheese Ravioli Without Spaghetti$7.99
- Chicken Ravioli$12.99
Chicken, vegetables and rosemary filled ravioli in a pink sauce of alfredo and fresh marinara and baked under mozzarella cheese. Served over spaghetti
- Meat Ravioli$9.99
Ravioli lay on a bed of spaghetti, smothered in our homemade marinara and baked under mozzarella cheese
- Meat Ravioli Without Spaghetti$7.99
Pasta Al Forno
- Baked Spaghetti$8.99
- Baked Spaghetti & Meat Sauce$10.99
- Baked Spaghetti & Meatballs$10.99
- Baked Lasagna$10.99
Meat or spinach
- Manicotti$9.99
A pair of extra large manicotti stuffed with ricotta and Parmesan cheese lay on a bed of spaghetti and topped with homemade pasta sauce and baked under mozzarella cheese
- Manicotti Without Spaghetti$7.99
- Stuffed Shells$9.99
Two large shells stuffed with ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese that rests on a hearty portion of spaghetti, covered with homemade marinara and baked under mozzarella cheese
- Stuffed Shells Without Spaghetti$7.99
Steaks
Special Di Melini
- Polo Florentine$15.99
Penne pasta with diced chicken, fresh spinach, pine nuts and tomatoes, in a butter, white wine and pesto sauce
- Grouper$14.99
Pan-seared grouper over a Mediterranean mix of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, pine nuts, olives, feta cheese and choice of dressing
- Penne a Salmone$15.99
Penne pasta with smoked salmon, peas, in a pink sauce of fresh marinara and cream
- Rack of Lamb$24.99
Roasted lamb in a marsala sauce with mushrooms and pasta of your choice
- Carbonara$14.99
Onion, bacon, fresh herbs, and egg in a creamy alfredo sauce over your choice of pasta
- Fetuccine Furiose$14.99
Roasted eggplant, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil in a fresh marinara over fettuccine pasta
- Eggplant Rollini$14.99
A pair of battered eggplant rolls stuffed with ham and ricotta cheese covered in marinara sauce and baked under mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti
- Spaghetti Alla Amici$14.99
Finely chopped chicken and mushrooms in a fresh marinara sauce over spaghetti
- Penne Catona$14.99
Chicken and sun-dried tomatoes in a white wine and pesto sauce over penne pasta
- Tricolore Tortellini$13.99
Spinach, tomato, and cheese flavored tortellini pastas filled with ricotta and Parmesan cheese in a creamy alfredo sauce and peas
- Trio of Italy$20.99
Lasagna, fettuccine alfredo, chicken parmigiana
- Pollo Rosa$14.99
Chicken breast cooked in a rosa sauce of alfredo and fresh marinara, over penne pasta
Pasta
- Baked Ziti$9.99
Penne pasta sautéed with basil, marinara sauce, ricotta and mozzarella and baked. Served with a side of homemade marinara sauce
- Catalina Florentine$13.99
A creamy alfredo sauce smothers a pair of cheese filled manicotti that rest on a bed of ricotta and spinach mix with mushrooms and baked together with mozzarella cheese
- Fettuccine Alfredo$9.99
Creamy, freshly made alfredo sauce over fettuccine pasta
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$12.99
Fettuccine pasta cooked with chicken breast and covered in a alfredo sauce
- Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo$13.99
Fettuccine pasta covered with alfredo sauce and large shrimp for a seafood delight
- Ravioli Grande Oli$13.99
Three jumbo ravioli filled with asiago, ricotta, Parmesan, provolone, and mozzarella then covered with three of our homemade sauces, pesto, alfredo, and marinara
- Chicken Parmesan$12.99
Breaded chicken over spaghetti pasta, smothered in homemade pasta sauce covered with Parmesan cheese and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection
- Italian Sausage & Pepper Pasta$12.99
Sautéed Italian sausage, peppers, and onions with marinara sauce over your choice of pasta
- Pasta No Baked$7.99
Pollo Vitello
- Parmigiana$13.99
Battered chicken or veal covered with pasta sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese, with a side of pasta and marinara
- Cacciatore$14.99
Sautéed mushrooms, onions, and peas in a white wine sauce with a touch of marinara
- Piccata$14.99
Lemons, capers, and mushrooms sautéed in white wine and a touch of marinara
- Francese$14.99
Chicken or veal dipped in egg and cooked, then mixed with lemon and mushrooms in a sauce made of white wine and a touch of marinara
- Marsala$14.99
Sautéed mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
- Zingara$14.99
Green peppers, tomatoes, and mushrooms sautéed in a white wine sauce
- Vesuvio$14.99
Sautéed tomatoes, mushrooms, and garlic in a white wine sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
- Sorrento$14.99
Eggplant, prosciutto, and mushrooms, topped with mozzarella cheese in a white wine sauce with a touch of marinara
- Pizzaiola$14.99
Fresh garlic sautéed with olives, capers, and herbs in a fresh marinara
- Saltinboca Ala Romano$14.99
Chicken or veal topped with mozzarella cheese, prosciutto and spinach in a white wine sauce with a touch of marinara topped with mozzarella cheese
- Casalinga$14.99
Veal, peas and fresh herbs in our own fresh marinara sauce
Vegetarian Specialita
- Baked Spinach Lasagna$9.99
- Eggplant Parmesan$11.99
A set of battered eggplant paired with homemade pasta sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese on top, served with a side of pasta and marinara
- Primavera$13.59
Broccoli, spinach, tomato, mushrooms mixed with our creamy alfredo sauce
- Sorrento Veggie$12.59
Fresh garlic mixed with tomatoes and a fresh marinara sauce and topped with buffalo mozzarella
- Puttanesca$12.59
Capers, olives, mushrooms, fresh garlic and tomatoes in a fresh marinara sauce
- Pomodoro$11.99
Fresh garlic, oregano, basil, and tomatoes in a rich fresh marinara
- Penne Veggie$12.99
An array of mushroom, onion, olive, tomato, green pepper, broccoli and spinach cooked in a white wine and pesto sauce
Calzones
- Cheese Calzone$8.99
Ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
- Pepperoni Calzone$9.50
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
- Ham Calzone$9.50
Ricotta cheese, ham, and mozzarella cheese
- Italian Meatball Calzone$9.99
Meatballs with mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
- Spinach Calzone$9.50
Ricotta cheese and mozzarella cheese with garlic and spinach
- Veggie Calzone$9.50
Green pepper, mushroom, onion and mozzarella cheese
- Combo Calzone$10.99
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, beef, green peppers, onion, mushroom, and olive
- Hawaiian Calzone$10.99
Ham, pineapple, and double mozzarella cheese
- Mexican Calzone$10.99
Beef, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, jalapeños, and crushed red pepper
- Build Your Own Calzone$10.99
Choose 3 toppings
- Stromboli$9.50
Sausage, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce
- Meat Calzone$11.99
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham and mozzarella cheese
- Sausage Roll$11.99
Sausage, green pepper, onion, mushroom, and pizza sauce
Specialita Di Mare
- Seafood Alfredo$18.99
Shrimp alfredo-scallops
- Mediterraneo$18.99
Shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, and little neck clams in a fresh marinara and white wine sauce
- Zuppa Di Pesce$15.99
Shrimp, mussels, clams, and little neck clams in a fresh marinara and white wine sauce
- Gamberi Fra Diavolo$14.99
Shrimp, clams, and little neck clams in a fresh marinara and white wine sauce
- Zuppa Di Vongole$14.99
Clams, and little neck clams in a fresh marinara or a white wine sauce
- Gamberi Scampi$13.99
Shrimp with fresh garlic in a traditional scampi sauce of lemon, butter, and white wine
- Gamberi Taverna$15.99
Diced shrimp with garlic in a pink sauce of fresh marinara and cream
- Italian Shrimp Kabob$12.99
Roasted shrimp, zucchini, and mushrooms over a Mediterranean salad of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, olives, pine nuts, and feta cheese
- Shrimp Rosa$15.99
Whole shrimp cooked in a homemade rosa sauce, over penne pasta
Melini Pizza
- 14" Cheese Pizza$10.99
- 14" Pepperoni Pizza$11.99
- 14" Combo Pizza$14.99
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, beef, sausage, green peppers, olives, onions
- 14" Garden Pizza$14.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella cheese
- 14" Mexican Pizza$14.99
Beef, pepperoni, jalapeños, crushed red peppers, mozzarella cheese
- 14" Hawaiian Pizza$14.99
Ham, pineapple, and double cheese
- 14" White Pizza Pie$14.99
Ricotta cheese, garlic, Parmesan cheese, tomato, mozzarella cheese
- 14" Feta Cheese Pizza$14.99
Pepperoni, ham, onion, feta cheese, and mozzarella cheese
- 14" Spinach Pizza$14.99
Spinach, ricotta cheese, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese
- 16" Cheese Pizza$12.99
- 16" Pepperoni Pizza$13.99
- 16" Combo Pizza$17.99
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, beef, sausage, green peppers, olives, onions
- 16" Garden Pizza$17.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella cheese
- 16" Mexican Pizza$17.99
Beef, pepperoni, jalapeños, crushed red peppers, mozzarella cheese
- 16" Hawaiian Pizza$17.99
Ham, pineapple, and double cheese
- 16" White Pizza Pie$17.99
Ricotta cheese, garlic, Parmesan cheese, tomato, mozzarella cheese
- 16" Feta Cheese Pizza$17.99
Pepperoni, ham, onion, feta cheese, and mozzarella cheese
- 16" Spinach Pizza$17.99
Spinach, ricotta cheese, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese
- 18" Cheese Pizza$14.99
- 18" Pepperoni Pizza$15.99
- 18" Combo Pizza$19.99
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, beef, sausage, green peppers, olives, onions
- 18" Garden Pizza$19.99
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella cheese
- 18" Mexican Pizza$19.99
Beef, pepperoni, jalapeños, crushed red peppers, mozzarella cheese
- 18" Hawaiian Pizza$19.99
Ham, pineapple, and double cheese
- 18" White Pizza Pie$19.99
Ricotta cheese, garlic, Parmesan cheese, tomato, mozzarella cheese
- 18" Feta Cheese Pizza$19.99
Pepperoni, ham, onion, feta cheese, and mozzarella cheese
- 18" Spinach Pizza$19.99
Spinach, ricotta cheese, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese
- Sicilian Square Pizza$17.99
16". The Sicilian pizza will be take 1 hour to bake
Individual Pizzas
Napolitanos
- Meatball & Veggie Sub$10.99
Meatballs, provolone cheese, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, mushroom, and marinara
- Meatball Parmigiana Sub$9.99
Meatballs, topped with marinara, and provolone cheese
- Ham & Cheese Sub$8.99
Ham, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and Italian dressing
- Breaded Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mozzarella and served on a hoagie bun and side chips
- Veal Parmigiana Sub$11.99
Veal, covered in marinara sauce and topped with provolone cheese
- Turkey Cheese Club$10.99
Turkey, ham, salami, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and Italian dressing
- Italian Sub$8.99
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and Italian dressing
Sides
Desserts
Kids Menu
Menú Sides
Soups of the Day
Melini Salads
Side Salads
Dinner Salads
- Chef Salad$9.99
A mix of iceberg lettuce and vegetables with shredded mozzarella cheese paired with ham and provolone rolls
- Antipasto Salad$12.99
A mix of iceberg lettuce and vegetables, slices of ham, salami and provolone along with artichoke, buffalo mozzarella and topped with giardiera and oregano
- Tuna Salad$12.99
Tuna salad over a mix of iceberg lettuce and vegetables
- Chicken Salad$10.99
A mix of iceberg lettuce and vegetables topped with chicken
- Chicken Caesar$11.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons and chicken, topped with penne pasta and diced mozzarella
- Salmon Salad$13.99
Pan-seared salmon laid on top of a mix of iceberg lettuce and vegetables
- Salmon Caesar$13.99
Pan-seared salmon laid on top of a bed of romaine lettuce and croutons
Dinner specials
- Baked Spaghetti and Meatballs$16.99
- Baked ziti$14.99
- Cacciatore$19.99
- Carbonara$17.99
- Casalinga$19.99
- Catalina Florentine$17.99
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$16.99
- Chicken Parmesan$17.99
- Chicken Ravioli$17.99
- Eggplan Rollatini$19.99
- Eggplant Parmesan$16.99
- Fettuccine Furiose$19.99
- Fettuccine Alfredo with Medallions$20.99
- Francese$19.99
- Gamberi Fradiavolo$20.99
- Gamberi Sacampi$18.99
- Gamberi Taverna$20.99
- Italian Sausage & Pepper Pasta$16.99
- Lasagna$16.99
- Lobster Ravioli$19.99
- Mediterráneo$23.99
- Parmigiana$18.99
- Penne A Salmone$20.99
- Penne Catona$19.99
- Piccatta$20.99
- Pizzaiola$20.99
- Pollo Rosa$17.99
- Polo Florentine$20.99
- Pomodoro$16.99
- Primavera$18.99
- Puttanesca$17.99
- Rack Of Lamb$28.99
- Ravioli GrandE Olí$18.99
- Saltimbocca Alla Romana$20.99
- Seafood Alfredo$22.99
- Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo$19.99
- Shrimp Rosa$19.99
- Sorrento Meat$20.99
- Spaghetti Alla Mici$19.99
- Sunset Salmon$19.99
- Tricolores Tortellini$18.99
- Veggie Sorrento$18.99
- Vesuvio$19.99
- Zingara$20.99
- Zuppa Di Pesce$20.99
- Zuppa Di Vongole$20.99