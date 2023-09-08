FOOD

FINGER FOODS

Dumplings

$10.00

fried, chicken, scallion, sweet chili dipping sauce

Spring Rolls

$10.00

shrimp, bean sprouts, mint, lettuce, vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper, served with peanut sauce

Egg Rolls

$10.00

3 rolls | ground pork | mushroom | onion | carrot | glass noodles | pickled cabbage | spring mix | sweet n' sour fish sauce

Chicken Wings

$16.00

(8pc) - choose from a variety of sauces or seasonings

PHO NOODLE SOUPS

Pho Combination (Chef's Choice)

$20.00

beef belly, tendon, brisket, meatball, one rib bone

Pho Rib Bones

$18.00

4-hour braised rib bones, succulent and fall-off-the-bone texture

Pho Filet Mignon

$18.00

tender filet mignon, a very lean cut but packed with flavor

Pho Beef Belly

$16.00

beef belly, thinly sliced, perfectly marbled, adds to the broth a distinct milky flavor

Pho Brisket

$16.00

4-hour braised brisket, incredibly tender and rich with a clean broth

Pho Meatballs

$15.00

Vietnamese tendon meatballs

Pho Shrimp

$17.00

large poached shrimp with pho broth

Pho Veggie & Tofu

$16.00

soft tofu, broccoli, nappa cabbage, and enoki mushrrom with a rich vegan broth

Slow Poached Egg (cooked to order)

$3.00

served in bone broth with scallion

Extra Soup

$3.00

RICE

Shaken Beef Rice

$18.00

wok-charred filet mignon, black pepper, garlic, onion, soy sauce

Lemongrass Chicken Rice

$16.00

bonless chicken thigh, lemongrass, soy sauce & honey marinade

Pork Chop Rice

$16.00

garlic, shallot, caramel fish sauce marinade

Jumbo Shrimp Rice

$16.00

sea salt, garlic, jalapeno, scallion

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.00

jumbo shrimp, lemongrass, eggs, corn, tamarind, carrots, onion, scallion

DRINKS

ICED COFFEE

Viet Iced Coffee

$6.00

traditional | phin dripped coffee | condensed milk | ice

White Coffee

$6.00

phin dripped coffee | condensed milk | cream

Viet Iced Black Coffee

$5.00

phin dripped coffee | ice

Viet Iced Decaf Coffee

$6.00

phin dripped coffee | decaf | condensed milk | ice

LEMONADE

Lemonade

$5.00

pink lemonade | ice

Lemon Breeze

$6.00

lemonade | condensed milk | ice

Lychee Blush

$6.00Out of stock

lychee | lemonade | salted cheese foam

TEA

Iced Thai Milk Tea

$6.00

iced | black tea | milk

Very Berry Tea

$6.00

raspberry | strawberry | jasmine tea | ice

Tropical Tea

$6.00

mango | passion fruit | jasmine tea | ice

SODA

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Schweppes Ginger Ale

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

WATER

San Pellegrino

$4.00