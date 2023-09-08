Melody's Vietnam
FOOD
FINGER FOODS
Dumplings
fried, chicken, scallion, sweet chili dipping sauce
Spring Rolls
shrimp, bean sprouts, mint, lettuce, vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper, served with peanut sauce
Egg Rolls
3 rolls | ground pork | mushroom | onion | carrot | glass noodles | pickled cabbage | spring mix | sweet n' sour fish sauce
Chicken Wings
(8pc) - choose from a variety of sauces or seasonings
PHO NOODLE SOUPS
Pho Combination (Chef's Choice)
beef belly, tendon, brisket, meatball, one rib bone
Pho Rib Bones
4-hour braised rib bones, succulent and fall-off-the-bone texture
Pho Filet Mignon
tender filet mignon, a very lean cut but packed with flavor
Pho Beef Belly
beef belly, thinly sliced, perfectly marbled, adds to the broth a distinct milky flavor
Pho Brisket
4-hour braised brisket, incredibly tender and rich with a clean broth
Pho Meatballs
Vietnamese tendon meatballs
Pho Shrimp
large poached shrimp with pho broth
Pho Veggie & Tofu
soft tofu, broccoli, nappa cabbage, and enoki mushrrom with a rich vegan broth
Slow Poached Egg (cooked to order)
served in bone broth with scallion
Extra Soup
RICE
Shaken Beef Rice
wok-charred filet mignon, black pepper, garlic, onion, soy sauce
Lemongrass Chicken Rice
bonless chicken thigh, lemongrass, soy sauce & honey marinade
Pork Chop Rice
garlic, shallot, caramel fish sauce marinade
Jumbo Shrimp Rice
sea salt, garlic, jalapeno, scallion
Shrimp Fried Rice
jumbo shrimp, lemongrass, eggs, corn, tamarind, carrots, onion, scallion