Melt Grilled Cheese Company
Melts
All Melts on Sourdough Bread
Three Cheese Classic
$8.00
Cheddar, Jack, American
Southern Charm
$10.00
Bacon Jam, Havarti, Goat Cheese, Fig Spread
Gooey Mac Attack
$10.00
Mac N Cheese, Hot Sauce, Cheddar, Jack
The Wingman
$11.00
Shredded Buffalo Chicken Breast, Jack, Cheddar
Muscle Mommy
$11.00
Shredded Chicken Breast, Provolone, Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze, Pesto
The Jerk
$11.00
Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Mango Habanero Jam, Red Onions, American, Provolone, Cheddar-Jack.
The Liberty Bell
$12.00
Shredded Ribeye, Peppers, Onions, Provolone, Mozzarella, Creamy Horse Radish
Melt Grilled Cheese Company Location and Ordering Hours
(803) 220-1815
Closed