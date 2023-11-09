Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
MELT Ice Ceam On Main
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Floats
Ice Cream
Retail
Bottled Beverages
Pints
Cakes
Hot Beverages
Floats
Iron Heart Soda Float
$7.00
Cold Brew Float
$7.00
Ice Cream
1 SCOOP Ice Cream
$4.00
2 SCOOP Ice Cream
$6.00
3 SCOOP Ice Cream
$7.00
Petite SCOOP Ice Cream
$3.00
Classic Banana Split
$12.50
Bulldog '70
$12.50
Retail
Apron
$75.00
Le Creuset Ice cream Bowl
$10.00
Ice Cream Canteen
$38.00
Socks
$8.00
Birthday Candles
$4.00
Scrunchies
$3.00
Enamel Pin
$3.00
Dad's Ice Cream Scoop
$7.00
Shovel Spoon
$4.00
4oz. Sprinkle Blend
$12.00
2/ 4oz. Sprinkle Blends
$22.00
Sprinkles
$12.00
Sticker
$1.00
INK WTR Coffee Bags
$12.00
Maldon Sea Salt
$12.00
Bottled Beverages
INK WTR Cold Brew
$4.50
Katboocha
$5.00
Red Jacket Juice
$4.00
Slate Mocha
$3.00
Poland Spring Water
$1.50
Perrier Sparkling Mineral Water
$3.00
Fiji Water
$3.00
Iron Horse Craft Soda
$3.00
Pints
Ice Cream Pint
$7.00
3/Pint
$18.00
Canteen Pint
$6.00
Cakes
MELT Classic Ice Cream Cake 7"
$27.00
Hot Beverages
Hot Chocolate
$3.00+
Hot Apple Cider
$3.00+
MELT Ice Ceam On Main Location and Ordering Hours
(315) 548-6246
114 Main Street, Phelps, NY 14532
Open now
• Closes at 8PM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement