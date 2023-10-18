Food

Melts

BBQ Brisket Melt
$10.79

Smoky burnt ends brisket, pepper jack, cheddar, carmelized onions, and Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce.

French Dip
$9.29

Tender pot roast, red onions, smoked cheddar and fontina served with a savory au jus.

Chicken Avocado
$9.99

Pepper jack, Swiss, roasted chicken, red onions, tomatoes, avocado spread, and mayo.

Turkey Cuban
$9.89

Savory turkey, aged ham, creamy mustard aioli, sliced pickles and Swiss cheese.

Meatball Melt
$9.49

Italian meatballs, Rustica sauce, tasty spices, mozzarella and provolone cheese, and Parmesan crust.

Turkey Bacon
$9.99

Cheddar and havarti cheeses, roasted turkey, and bacon.

Ham & Swiss
$8.29

Tender ham, Swiss and American cheeses, tomatoes and red onions.

Four Cheese
$5.99

A perfectly cheesy blend of provolone, fontina, havarti, and cheddar cheeses.

Jalapeño Popper
$7.89

Aged cheddar, pepper jack, cream cheese, fresh jalapeños.

Chicken Parmesan
$8.49

Provolone, mozzarella, chicken tenders, Rustica sauce, savory spices and a Parmesan crust.

Reuben
$10.99

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and Melty Sauce on marbled rye bread.

Short Rib
$10.99

Smoked white cheddar, provolone, braised short rib, onion balsamic jam.

Italian
$6.99

Fresh and whole milk mozzarella, tomatoes, basil pesto, with Parmesan crust.

Artichoke & Tomato
$7.29

Provolone, marinated artichokes, grape tomatoes and basil pesto.

Hawaiian
$8.29

Tender ham, pepper jack, mozzarella, and tangy sweet pineapple.

Fajita Melt
$9.99

Tender beef, fire roasted peppers and onions, jalapeños, havarti and pepper jack.

Melty Burger
$9.79

Ground beef, grilled onions, provolone, cheddar, havarti, and Melty sauce.

Kids Grilled Cheese
$2.09

Just like they like it—buttered French bread and melty American cheese.

Other Entrees

Nachos
$9.29

Crispy tortilla chips, black beans, guacamole, pico and sour cream under a melty, cheesy blanket.

Chicken Meltadilla
$7.99

Tender tinga chicken, pepper jack, fontina, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Mac & Cheese Bites (4)
$7.99

Pasta shells in a sauce of fontina, cheddar and Parmesan. Fried fresh and served with tomato soup!

Combos

Fries & Drink
$4.49
Cheese Fries & Drink
$5.99
Bacon Cheese Fries & Drink
$6.99
Tots & Drink
$4.49
Cheese Tots & Drink
$5.99
Bacon Cheese Tots & Drink
$6.99
Cheese Curds & Drink
$5.99
Onion Rings & Drink
$5.99
Soup Cup & Drink
$5.99
Chips & Drink
$4.49
Half Salad & Drink
$6.99

Choose a half Mixed Greens or Caesar Salad.

Mac & Cheese Bites (2) & Drink
$6.99
Kids Meal
$5.99

Includes either a Kids Grilled Cheese, Chicken Tenders, or Mac & Cheese Bites, fries, tots or chips, and apple juice.

Signature Lemonade Upgrade
$1.30

Soups

Cheesy Broccoli Dipper
$2.09
Cheesy Broccoli Cup
$4.59
Cheesy Broccoli Bowl
$7.99
Cheesy Broccoli Bread Bowl
$7.99
Chicken Noodle Dipper
$2.09
Chicken Noodle Cup
$4.59
Chicken Noodle Bowl
$7.99
Chicken Noodle Bread Bowl
$7.99
Tomato Basil Dipper
$2.09
Tomato Basil Cup
$4.59
Tomato Basil Bowl
$7.99
Tomato Basil Bread Bowl
$7.99

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad Full
$9.79
Chef Salad Full
$10.79
Mixed Greens Salad Full
$7.59
Chicken Caesar Salad Half
$6.99
Chef Salad Half
$6.49
Mixed Greens Salad Half
$5.99

Sides

Regular French Fries
$2.99
Large French Fries
$3.99
Regular Cheese Fries
$4.49
Large Cheese Fries
$5.49
Regular Tots
$2.99
Large Tots
$3.99
Regular Cheese Tots
$4.49
Large Cheese Tots
$5.49
Onion Rings
$4.99
Cheese Curds
$4.99
Kettle Chips
$2.69

Desserts

Bananas Foster Melt
$5.49

Bananas, cream cheese, caramel, cookie butter.

Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.29
Brookie
$2.99
Funnel Cake Fries
$5.99
Root Beer Float
$5.49
Ice Cream Sandwich
$5.49

Drinks

Fountain Drink Regular
$1.99
Fountain Drink Large
$2.79
Fountain Drink Kids
$1.49
Water Bottle
$1.99
Bottled Fanta
$3.49
Mexican Coke
$3.99
Bottled Rootbeer
$3.99
Iced Tea
$3.99
Kids Apple Juice
$1.49
Signature Lemonade Large
$3.79