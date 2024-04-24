2x points now for loyalty members
Melty Sacramento
Food
Melts
- Spicy Chicken Melt$9.49
Crispy chicken breast, Melty Bam! sauce, provolone, pepper jack, and sliced pickles on a soft brioche bun.
- Four Cheese$7.49
A perfectly cheesy blend of provolone, fontina, havarti, and cheddar cheeses.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$3.99
Just like they like it—buttered French bread, cheddar and American cheese.
- BBQ Brisket Melt$11.29
Smoky burnt ends brisket, pepper jack, cheddar, carmelized onions, and Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce.
- Fajita Melt$10.99
Tender beef, fire roasted peppers and onions, jalapeños, havarti and pepper jack.
- French Dip$9.99
Tender pot roast, red onions, smoked cheddar and fontina served with a savory au jus.
- Ham & Swiss$8.79
Tender ham, Swiss and American cheeses, tomatoes and red onions.
- Melty Burger$10.29
Certified Black Angus beef, grilled onions, provolone, cheddar, and Melty sauce on a brioche bun.
- Chipotle Jalapeño Cheddar Burger$10.99
Certified Black Angus beef, cheddar and pepper jack, fresh jalapeños, red onions, and smoky chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.
- Patty Melt$10.99
ON SPECIAL THIS MONTH — REGULARLY $10.49! Certified Black Angus Beef patty, caramelized onions, cheddar, Swiss, Melty sauce and chipotle mayo.
- Chicken Avocado$9.99
Pepper jack, Swiss, roasted chicken, red onions, tomatoes, avocado spread, and mayo.
- Chicken Parmesan$10.49
Provolone, mozzarella, chicken tenders, Rustica sauce, savory spices and a Parmesan crust.
- Crispy Chicken Melt$9.49
Crispy chicken breast, Melty sauce, provolone, mozzarella, and sliced pickles on a soft brioche bun.
- Turkey Bacon$10.29
Cheddar and havarti cheeses, roasted turkey, and bacon.
- Caprese$8.49
Fresh and whole milk mozzarella, tomatoes, basil pesto and balsamic glaze with Parmesan crust.
- Jalapeño Popper$8.49
Aged cheddar, pepper jack, cream cheese, fresh jalapeños.
Other Entrees
Combos
- Fries & Drink$4.99
- Tots & Drink$4.99
- Chips & Drink$4.99
- Cheese Fries & Drink$6.99
- Bacon Cheese Fries & Drink$7.99
- Cheese Tots & Drink$6.99
- Bacon Cheese Tots & Drink$7.99
- Onion Rings & Drink$4.99
- Cheese Curds & Drink$7.29
- Soup Cup & Drink$6.79
- Half Salad & Drink$7.99
Choose a half Mixed Greens or Caesar Salad.
- Kids Meal$5.99
Includes either a Kids Grilled Cheese, Chicken Tenders, or Mac & Cheese Bites, fries, tots or chips, and apple juice.
- Signature Lemonade Upgrade$1.20
Soups
- Cheesy Broccoli Dipper$2.09
- Cheesy Broccoli Cup$4.79
- Cheesy Broccoli Bowl$8.29
- Cheesy Broccoli Bread Bowl$8.29
- Chicken Noodle Dipper$2.09
- Chicken Noodle Cup$4.79
- Chicken Noodle Bowl$8.29
- Chicken Noodle Bread Bowl$7.99
- Tomato Basil Dipper$2.09
- Tomato Basil Cup$4.79
- Tomato Basil Bowl$8.29
- Tomato Basil Bread Bowl$7.99
Salads
- Chicken Caesar Salad Full$10.99
Romaine, chicken, shredded Parmesan, house-made croutons.
- Chef Salad Full$10.99
Mixed greens, turkey, ham, bacon, fontina, tomatoes, avocado, and red onions.
- Mixed Greens Salad Full$8.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, fontina, house-made croutons.
- Chicken Caesar Salad Half$6.79
Romaine, chicken, shredded Parmesan, house-made croutons.
- Chef Salad Half$6.79
Mixed greens, turkey, ham, bacon, fontina, tomatoes, avocado, and red onions.
- Mixed Greens Salad Half$5.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, fontina, house-made croutons.
Sides
Desserts
- Bananas Foster Melt$5.79
Bananas, cream cheese, caramel, cookie butter.
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.29
- Brookie$3.29
A delicious mash-up of a brownie and a chocolate chip cookie.
- Funnel Cake Fries$6.29
- Brookie Alá Mode$4.79
A warm brookie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and choice of chocolate or caramel drizzle.