Melty South Town
Food
Melts
BBQ Brisket Melt
Smoky burnt ends brisket, pepper jack, cheddar, carmelized onions, and Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce.
BBQ Pulled Pork Melt
Tender pulled pork, mozzarella, fontina, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, topped with beer-battered onion rings.
French Dip
Tender pot roast, red onions, smoked cheddar and fontina served with a savory au jus.
Chicken Avocado
Pepper jack, Swiss, roasted chicken, red onions, tomatoes, avocado spread, and mayo.
Turkey Cuban
Savory turkey, aged ham, creamy mustard aioli, sliced pickles and Swiss cheese.
Meatball Melt
Italian meatballs, Rustica sauce, tasty spices, mozzarella and provolone cheese, and Parmesan crust.
Turkey Bacon
Cheddar and havarti cheeses, roasted turkey, and bacon.
Ham & Swiss
Tender ham, Swiss and American cheeses, tomatoes and red onions.
Four Cheese
A perfectly cheesy blend of provolone, fontina, havarti, and cheddar cheeses.
Jalapeño Popper
Aged cheddar, pepper jack, cream cheese, fresh jalapeños.
Chicken Parmesan
Provolone, mozzarella, chicken tenders, Rustica sauce, savory spices and a Parmesan crust.
Reuben
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and Melty Sauce on marbled rye bread.
Short Rib
Smoked white cheddar, provolone, braised short rib, onion balsamic jam.
Italian
Fresh and whole milk mozzarella, tomatoes, basil pesto, with Parmesan crust.
Artichoke & Tomato
Provolone, marinated artichokes, grape tomatoes and basil pesto.
Hawaiian
Tender ham, pepper jack, mozzarella, and tangy sweet pineapple.
Fajita Melt
Tender beef, fire roasted peppers and onions, jalapeños, havarti and pepper jack.
Melty Burger
Ground beef, grilled onions, provolone, cheddar, havarti, and Melty sauce.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Just like they like it—buttered French bread and melty American cheese.
Other Entrees
Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips, black beans, guacamole, pico and sour cream under a melty, cheesy blanket.
Chicken Meltadilla
Tender tinga chicken, pepper jack, fontina, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Mac & Cheese Bites (4)
Pasta shells in a sauce of fontina, cheddar and Parmesan. Fried fresh and served with tomato soup!
Combos
Cheese Curds & Drink
Onion Rings & Drink
Fries & Drink
Cheese Fries & Drink
Bacon Cheese Fries & Drink
Tots & Drink
Cheese Tots & Drink
Bacon Cheese Tots & Drink
Soup Cup & Drink
Chips & Drink
Half Salad & Drink
Choose a half Mixed Greens or Caesar Salad.
Mac & Cheese Bites (2) & Drink
Kids Meal
Includes either a Kids Grilled Cheese, Chicken Tenders, or Mac & Cheese Bites, fries, tots or chips, and apple juice.