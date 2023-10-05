Food

Melts

BBQ Brisket Melt

$10.79

Smoky burnt ends brisket, pepper jack, cheddar, carmelized onions, and Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce.

BBQ Pulled Pork Melt

$10.39

Tender pulled pork, mozzarella, fontina, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, topped with beer-battered onion rings.

French Dip

$9.99

Tender pot roast, red onions, smoked cheddar and fontina served with a savory au jus.

Chicken Avocado

$9.99

Pepper jack, Swiss, roasted chicken, red onions, tomatoes, avocado spread, and mayo.

Turkey Cuban

$9.89

Savory turkey, aged ham, creamy mustard aioli, sliced pickles and Swiss cheese.

Meatball Melt

$9.49

Italian meatballs, Rustica sauce, tasty spices, mozzarella and provolone cheese, and Parmesan crust.

Turkey Bacon

$9.99

Cheddar and havarti cheeses, roasted turkey, and bacon.

Ham & Swiss

$8.29

Tender ham, Swiss and American cheeses, tomatoes and red onions.

Four Cheese

$5.99

A perfectly cheesy blend of provolone, fontina, havarti, and cheddar cheeses.

Jalapeño Popper

$7.89

Aged cheddar, pepper jack, cream cheese, fresh jalapeños.

Chicken Parmesan

$8.49

Provolone, mozzarella, chicken tenders, Rustica sauce, savory spices and a Parmesan crust.

Reuben

$10.99

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and Melty Sauce on marbled rye bread.

Short Rib

$10.99

Smoked white cheddar, provolone, braised short rib, onion balsamic jam.

Italian

$6.99

Fresh and whole milk mozzarella, tomatoes, basil pesto, with Parmesan crust.

Artichoke & Tomato

$7.29

Provolone, marinated artichokes, grape tomatoes and basil pesto.

Hawaiian

$8.29

Tender ham, pepper jack, mozzarella, and tangy sweet pineapple.

Fajita Melt

$9.99

Tender beef, fire roasted peppers and onions, jalapeños, havarti and pepper jack.

Melty Burger

$9.79

Ground beef, grilled onions, provolone, cheddar, havarti, and Melty sauce.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$2.09

Just like they like it—buttered French bread and melty American cheese.

Other Entrees

Nachos

$9.29

Crispy tortilla chips, black beans, guacamole, pico and sour cream under a melty, cheesy blanket.

Chicken Meltadilla

$7.99

Tender tinga chicken, pepper jack, fontina, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Mac & Cheese Bites (4)

$7.99

Pasta shells in a sauce of fontina, cheddar and Parmesan. Fried fresh and served with tomato soup!

Combos

Cheese Curds & Drink

$6.99

Onion Rings & Drink

$6.99

Fries & Drink

$5.99

Cheese Fries & Drink

$6.99

Bacon Cheese Fries & Drink

$7.99

Tots & Drink

$5.99

Cheese Tots & Drink

$6.99

Bacon Cheese Tots & Drink

$7.99

Soup Cup & Drink

$6.99

Chips & Drink

$4.89

Half Salad & Drink

$7.99

Choose a half Mixed Greens or Caesar Salad.

Mac & Cheese Bites (2) & Drink

$7.99

Kids Meal

$5.99

Includes either a Kids Grilled Cheese, Chicken Tenders, or Mac & Cheese Bites, fries, tots or chips, and apple juice.

Signature Lemonade Upgrade

$1.20

Soups

Cheesy Broccoli Dipper

$2.09

Cheesy Broccoli Cup

$4.79

Cheesy Broccoli Bowl

$8.29

Cheesy Broccoli Bread Bowl

$8.29

Chicken Noodle Dipper

$2.09

Chicken Noodle Cup

$4.79

Chicken Noodle Bowl

$8.29

Chicken Noodle Bread Bowl

$8.29

Tomato Basil Dipper

$2.09

Tomato Basil Cup

$4.79

Tomato Basil Bowl

$8.29

Tomato Basil Bread Bowl

$8.29

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad Full

$11.49

Chef Salad Full

$12.49

Mixed Greens Salad Full

$8.93

Chicken Caesar Salad Half

$7.69

Chef Salad Half

$7.69

Mixed Greens Salad Half

$6.43

Sides

Cheese Curds

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Regular French Fries

$3.49

Large French Fries

$4.99

Regular Cheese Fries

$4.99

Large Cheese Fries

$5.49

Regular Tots

$3.49

Large Tots

$5.99

Regular Cheese Tots

$4.99

Large Cheese Tot

$6.49

Kettle Chips

$2.69

Kid's Chips

$2.59

Desserts

Bananas Foster Melt

$5.49

Bananas, cream cheese, caramel, cookie butter.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.29

Brookie

$2.99

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.99

Root Beer Float

$5.49

Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.49

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.49

Rice Crispy Treat

$3.49

Drinks

Fountain Drink Regular

$2.49

Fountain Drink Large

$3.49

Fountain Drink Kids

$1.79

Water Bottle

$2.99

Bottled Fanta

$3.49

Mexican Coke

$4.19

Bottled Rootbeer

$4.19

Iced Tea

$4.69

Kids Apple Juice

$1.79

Signature Lemonade Regular

$3.69

Signature Lemonade Large

$4.29

Signature Lemonade Refill

$1.55

Water Cup Med

$0.73

Water Cup Small

$0.36

Water Cup Large

$1.30

Soda Refill

$0.52