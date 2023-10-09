Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese Bend, Oregon
Food
Oozy Classics
Ultimate Meltz - Half
2014 National Grilled Cheese Invitational Winner! White Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone, Fontina, Goat, Gorgonzola
Ultimate Meltz - Full
2014 National Grilled Cheese Invitational Winner! White Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone, Fontina, Goat, Gorgonzoloa
American, Sharp Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Swiss
American, Sharp Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Swiss
Uncommon "Beyond Grilled Cheese"
Pepperosa Pizza - Full
Mozzarella, Provolone, Fontina, Parmesan, Pepperoni, Creamy Tomato, Spicy Roasted Garlic, & Basil Sauce
Mozzarella, Provolone, Fontina, Parmesan, Pepperoni, Creamy Tomato, Spicy Roasted Garlic, & Basil Sauce
Simpleton - Full
Pepper Jack, Garlic Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Diced Tomato, Green Onion, Avocado-Ranch
Pepper Jack, Garlic Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Diced Tomato, Green Onion, Avocado-Ranch
Cheezy Caprese - Full
Mozzarella, Fontina, Shaved Asiago, Grilled Tomato, Pesto, Balsamic Reduction
Mozzarella, Fontina, Shaved Asiago, Grilled Tomato, Pesto, Balsamic Reduction
Border Patrol - Full
Pepper Jack, Colby Jack, Buttermilk Fried Onion, Jalapeño Bacon, Roasted Garlic, and Ranch.
Pepper Jack, Colby Jack, Buttermilk Fried Onion, Jalapeño Bacon, Roasted Garlic, and Ranch.
We Be Jam ' In - Full
OOOZY 4 Cheese Blend, Gorgonzola Lightly Smoked Turkey, Black Pepper-Bacon. Jam, Slow Roasted Tomato, Basil Pesto
OOOZY 4 Cheese Blend, Gorgonzola Lightly Smoked Turkey, Black Pepper-Bacon. Jam, Slow Roasted Tomato, Basil Pesto
Wingz Twist - Full
Provolone, Pepper Jack, Blue Cheese, Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch-Celery "Slaw"
Provolone, Pepper Jack, Blue Cheese, Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch-Celery "Slaw"
Extreme "An over the top grilled cheese creation"
Oinker - Full
Sharp Cheddar, "Barbequed Pulled Port and Mac N Cheese Meet," Bacon, Buttermilk Fried Onions
Sharp Cheddar, "Barbequed Pulled Port and Mac N Cheese Meet," Bacon, Buttermilk Fried Onions
Rooben Evolooshun - Full
Swiss, Thinly Shaved Pastrami, House-made "Kraut", Pickled Red Onion, Creamy Cracked Mustard & Caraway "Thousand Island"
Swiss, Thinly Shaved Pastrami, House-made "Kraut", Pickled Red Onion, Creamy Cracked Mustard & Caraway "Thousand Island"
Potsticker Meltz - Full
2013 National Grilled Cheese Invitaional Winner! Provolone, Pepper Jack, Pork, Pepper, Garlic, Ginger, Soy, Scallion, Sesame, Fried Wonton, Sriracha-Chilli Aioli with Potsticker Dipping Sauce.
2014 National Grilled Cheese Invitaional Winner! Provolone, Pepper Jack, Pork, Pepper, Garlic, Ginger, Soy, Scallion, Sesame, Fried Wonton, Sriracha-Chilli Aioli with Potsticker Dipping Sauce.
Burger Bomber - Full
Orange Cheddar, White Cheddar, All Beef Burger, Bacon, Diced Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Bomb Sauce, Shoe-String Fries
Orange Cheddar, White Cheddar, All Beef Burger, Bacon, Diced Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Bomb Sauce, Shoe-String Fries
Huckleberry Heaven - Full
White Cheddar, Braised Beef Short Rib, Caramelized Onions, Huckleberry Barbecue Horseradish Aioli
White Cheddar, Braised Beef Short Rib, Caramelized Onions, Huckleberry Barbecue Horseradish Aioli
Swiss, Mojo-Basted Pork Shoulder, Dill Pickle, Cobb-Smoked Ham, Roasted Garlic, Dijonaise
Cubano - Full
Swiss, Mojo-Basted Pork Shoulder, Dill Pickle, Cobb-Smoked Ham, Roasted Garlic, Dijonaise
Chipz
Side order of Idaho Russet Potato chips, fried daily. Sprinkled with our "EXTREME" seasoning blend.
7 oz portion of our Idaho Russet Potato chips, fried daily. Sprinkled with our "EXTREME" seasoning blend.
12 oz portion of our Idaho Russet Potato chips, fried daily. Sprinkled with our "EXTREME" seasoning blend.
Dipz 4 Chipz
Soupz
Saladz
Romaine, Parmesan, Asiago, Romano, Garlic Crouton, Caesar Dressing
Romaine, Parmesan, Asiago, Romano, Garlic Crouton, Caesar Dressing
Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olive, Feta, Greek Vinaigrette
Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olive, Feta, Greek Vinaigrette
Romaine, Garlic Chicken, Bacon, Cherry Tomatioes, Green Onions, Hard-Cooked Eggs, Avocado, Creamy Gorgonzola Dressing
Romaine, Garlic Chicken, Bacon, Cherry Tomatioes, Green Onions, Hard-Cooked Eggs, Avocado, Creamy Gorgonzola Dressing