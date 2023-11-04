Memento Zero Proof 8701 East 116th Street
Cocktails
Summer
- Amaretto Affogato$12.00
- Amaretto Sour$9.00
- Blood Orange Spritz$12.00
- Bon Voyage$10.00
- Espresso Martini Miel$10.00
- Gin & Tonic$8.00
- Mango Painkiller$10.00
- Negroni$9.00
- Negroni Sbagliato$11.00
- Old Fashioned$8.00
- Red Wine Gin Sour$11.00
- Rum & Coke$9.00
- Scaled & Icy$12.00
- Remember Death$10.00
- Remember Life$10.00
- Spice of Life$12.00
- Sugar Skull$10.00
- The Wennie$9.00
Fall
- Poison Apple Cider$8.00
A bewitching mix of NA bourbon, apple cider, ginger beer, and vanilla syrup, creating a refreshingly invigorating elixir.
- Butter Beer$6.00+
A magically balanced combo of NA bourbon, butterscotch, and vanilla crafted to perfection conjuring a truly enchanting experience.
- Autumn Leaves$12.00
A pairing of NA tequila, rich hazelnut, ripe pear, and a dash of bitters, crafting a delightfully nutty drink.
- Vanilla Twilight$10.00
A dreamy concoction that marries NA gin's botanical nature with the sweet allure of fig syrup, and vanilla.
- Salted Caramel Espresso Martini$12.00
A seductive mix of coffee liqueur, rum, espresso, plus the sweet addition of salted caramel and butterscotch.
- American Pie$8.00
A harmonious medley of amaretto, apple butter, and lemon, evoking the flavors of a classic homemade pastry in every sip.
- Blood Orange Spritz$12.00
An effervescent blend that captures the essence of autumn with the zest of a blood orange, topped with sparkling white wine
- Memento Vivere$10.00Out of stock
This campfire-inspired delight, features house-infused coconut, a touch of cold brew, chocolate sauce, and graham cracker-infused cream.
- Memento Mori$10.00
A spicy blend of Drømme Calm, NA Gin, melon, ginger, & molasses, mixed with activated charcoal to create our signature drink “Remember Death”
Classics
Coffee
Lattes
- Mashing Pumpkins$5.97+Out of stock
Basically fall in a cup, made with luscious pumpkin sauce and our house-made vanilla bourbon syrup, this latte delivers a warm, autumnal perfection with every sip.
- Autumn Ember$5.97+
Fusion of smoked maple syrup and chicory pecan bitters, crafting a rich and toasty beverage.
- Apple Pie (Dirty) Chai$5.97+Out of stock
Vanilla chai combined with our house made apple pie syrup and espresso for a warm, aromatic, and delectable coffee treat.
- Foster's Home$5.97+
Indulge with our Banana's Foster syrup, bringing the flavor of the beloved dessert to life in your latte.
- PB Livin'$5.97+
House-made peanut butter syrup and a touch of fiery sriracha, blended with espresso for a uniquely bold and irresistible flavor.
- Blueberry Eyes$5.97+
Housemade blueberry brown sugar syrup, creamy white chocolate, and a sugar crumble topping. Yes, it’s a latte.
Classics
Food
Paninis
- Pizzanini$10.00Out of stock
Local Bread,Italian Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pesto, Pepperoni, Like a calzone sandwich!
- Basil & Pesto$5.00Out of stock
Local Bread, Avocado, Basil. Pesto, Pine Nuts, Mozzarella
- Apple Butter Sammy$10.00
Apple Butter, Ham, Swiss,Dijon Mustard, Poppy Seeds, Garlic , the perfect fall sandwich!
- Rosemary’s toasty$8.00
Bread, Muenster cheese, Gouda cheese, rosemary, thyme, melted to perfection.
- Nutella Bacon Cinnamon Panini$10.00
Cinnamon Swirl Bread , Nutella, Bacon , just indulge and live a little!
- BLT+A+C$10.00
Bacon, Lettuce. Tomato + Avocado + Cheddar Cheese, toasted between two slices of bread.
Yogurt Bowls
Beer
Canned Beer
- Athletic Lite$5.00
Your everyday brew - refreshing, low cal, & low carbs. Classically simple yet expertly crafted, with a crisp, dry finish.
- Athletic Oktoberfest$5.00
Sunny golden hue with a fluffy foam cap and clean malt backbone. Light bitterness with bready aromatics
- Athletic Run Wild IPA$5.00
Approachable bitterness and a classic piney, citrusy aroma blend perfectly with the subtle, yet complex malt profile.
- Bravus Blood Orange IPA$5.00
Sweet and tart super-refreshing IPA, infused with the essence of blood orange.
- Bravus Peanut Butter Stout$5.00
Like a Reese's in a glass! Super decadent, rich, and delicious.
- Bravus Raspberry Sour$5.00
Super light & refreshing easy-drinker with a wonderful raspberry tartness!
- Wellbeing Vanilla Cream Ale$5.00
Cookie-like sweetness combined with cold pressed Madagascar Vanilla, this dessert beer is brewed for cold nights and warm hearts.
- Mash Gang Maple Blueberry Pancake$8.00
Fruited sour beer conditioned on tart bluberries and blackberries, and the distinctively sweet, caramel, nutty maple syrup
Wine
- Surely Sparkling Rose$6.00
Crisp, light notes of strawberry, pear & tropical fruits. Rosé all day without the hangover.
- Surely Sparkling Brut$6.00
Hints of lemon, peach and passion fruit with dry acidity. Better than champagne.
- Hand Of Heart Cabernet Sauvignon$6.00
Velvety notes of dark cherry and toasted vanilla met by layers of black currants and acai berry.
- Starla Sauvignon Blanc$6.00
Notes of wild honeysuckle, rosemary, pear and lemon balm finished with a sultry white peach blossom parfum
Tea/Other
Human Treats
Dog Treats
Merch
Clothing
Tote Bags
Grab and Go
