Appetizers

Crispy Hot Shrimp
$17.00

1/2 pound crispy jumbo shrimp * honey sriracha * green onions * crispy wontons

Parmesan Arancini Balls
$14.00

house made risotto * parmesan * smoke gouda * panko breading * creamy pomodoro sauce

Jalapeños Poppers
$14.00

fresh jalapeños * cream cheese * parmesan * Boursin Cheese * red peppers * panko breading * sweet chili sauce

Burrata Prosciutto
$17.00

garlic butter crostini * baby arugula * prosciutto * whole burrata cheese * balsamic drizzle

Eggplant Rollatini
$14.00

fresh eggplant * ricotta cheese * spinach * housemade marinade * fresh basil

Fried Brie Cheese
$16.00

panko fried goat cheese * baby spinach * berry compote * sliced baguette * agave drizzle

Octopus
$17.00

spanish octopus * baby arugula * cherry tomatoes * homemade garlic lemon sauce

Memo’s Crab Dip
$17.00

homemade 3 blend cheese crab dip * sherry wine * jumbo lump crab meat. * Old Bay * carrots * baguette

Calamari
$16.00

fresh calamari choice of (Fried or Grilled) * parmesan cheese * lemon * chipotle rémoulade

Fried Mozzarella Sticks
$12.00

panko fried mozzarella cheese * marinara sauce

Shrimp tagliata
$17.00

Soups

Cream of Crab Soup bowl
$12.00

half & half * jumbo crab meat * sherry * Old bay seasoning

Jalapeño Corn Crab Soup bowl
$12.00

Award winning recipe * jumbo crab meat

Soup of the Day bowl
$12.00
Jalapeño Corn Crab Soup cup
$8.00

Award winning recipe * jumbo crab meat

Cream of Crab Soup cup
$8.00

half & half * jumbo crab meat * sherry * Old bay seasoning

Soup of the Day cup
$8.00

Salads

Berry Salad
$12.00

baby arugula * fresh strawberry * toasted walnut * feta cheese * dried cranberries * raspberry walnut dressing

Beets & salmon Salad
$20.00

Honey lemon salmon * mixed greens * goat cheese * crispy chickpeas * pickled cucumber & onions * red beets * honey white balsamic dressing

Wedge Salad
$12.00

Iceberg lettuce * blue cheese dressing * blue cheese crumbs * smoke bacon * tomatoes * green onions * lemons

Caesar Salad
$12.00

chopped romaine hearts * Caesar dressing * homemade garlic butter croutons * parmesan cheese

Small Berry Salad
$8.00

baby arugula * fresh strawberry * toasted walnut * feta cheese * dried cranberries * raspberry walnut dressing

Small Beets & salmon Salad
$16.00

Honey lemon salmon * mixed greens * goat cheese * crispy chickpeas * pickled cucumber & onions * red beets * honey white balsamic dressing

Small Wedge Salad
$8.00

Iceberg lettuce * blue cheese dressing * blue cheese crumbs * smoke bacon * tomatoes * green onions * lemons

Small Caesar Salad
$8.00

chopped romaine hearts * Caesar dressing * homemade garlic butter croutons * parmesan cheese

Burgers

Locos Burger
$16.00

house made applewood smoked bacon burger sauce * pepper jack cheese * jalapeños * crispy onion straws

Crabby Burger
$18.00

three cheese crab dip * crab meat * cheddar cheese 

BBQ Burger
$16.00

Cheddar cheese * banana peppers * beer battered onion rings

Build Your Own Burger
$16.00

house ground beef and seasoning to perfection your choice of veggies and cheese

Sandwiches & Wraps

Chicken BLT
$16.00

Ciabatta bread * sweet & spicy dry rubbed chicken breast * lettuce * tomato * Havarti cheese * applewood smoked bacon * mayonnaise

Crab Cake Sandwich
$22.00

Butter toasted brioche * jumbo lump crab cake * lettuce * tomato * tartar * lemon

Best Turkey Sandwich
$15.00

ciabatta * smoked turkey breast * applewood smoked bacon * Havarti cheese * organic baby spinach * red onion * avocado * roasted garlic mayonnaise

Veggie Sandwich
$16.00

Ciabatta * fresh mozzarella * tomato * roasted peppers * grilled zucchini * grilled portobello mushrooms * organic baby spinach * balsamic glaze

Rueben Sandwich
$16.00

Marble rye bread * thin sliced corn beef * 1000 island dressing * Swiss cheese sauerkraut

Buffalo Wrap
$16.00

Fluor tortilla * Buffalo crispy chicken * tomatoes * lettuce * blue cheese * ranch dressing * avocado

Sweet Chili Wrap
$16.00

Flour tortilla * crispy chicken * sweet chili * red peppers * cucumber * spring mix * crispy wontons * drizzle of cucumber wasabi dressing

Mac & Cheese Chicken Sandwich
$16.00

Brioche bun * Buffalo crispy chicken * Mac & cheese * cheddar cheese

Turkey melt
$17.00

Rye bread * turkey * Swiss cheese * coke slaw * 1000 island dressing

Seafood

Twin Crab Cakes Dinner
$48.00

house made Jumbo lump crab cakes * garlic roasted broccoli * mashed potatoes * tartar * lemons

Blackened Tuna Tacos
$20.00

Flour tortillas * blackened yellowfin tuna * baby spinach * seaweed salad * crispy wontons * cucumber wasabi dressing

Garlic Butter Salmon
$28.00

grilled Atlantic salmon * lemon garlic butter * asparagus * mashed potatoes

Thai Panang Rockfish
$32.00Out of stock

Grilled local wild rockfish * white rice * julienne mixed vegetables * coconut milk & curry panang sauce

Octopus Fajita
$34.00

grilled Spanish octopus * peppers * onions * roasted potatoes * garlic olive oil chimichurri on a hot skillet

Branzino
$30.00

branzino filet * lemon butter sauce * clams * shrimp * tarragon * mashed potatoes * roasted baby carrots

Steaks

Porterhouse Steak
$56.00

C.A.B 24oz porterhouse steak * roasted Carrots * grill asparagus * cajun bacon cream sauce

Mushroom Demi Ribeye
$32.00

grill 14oz Certified Angus ribeye * broccolini * roasted garlic potatoes * mushrooms Demi glaze

Pork Chop
$28.00

bone-in seasoning pork chop * mashed potatoes * broccolini * applewood smoked bacon cream sauce

Rack of Lamb & Shiitake Mushrooms
$42.00

new Zeeland rack of lamb marinated with garlic & Rosemarry * mashed potatoes * grilled asparagus * shiitake mushroom marsala

Pork Chop Milanese
$28.00

breaded pork chop * crispy brussel sprouts * baby arugula * cherry tomatoes v olive oil * balsamic glace

Surf & turf
$58.00

6oz filet mignon * lobster tail * broccolini * mashed potatoes *brown butter cream sauce

Filet Mignon
$36.00

C.A.B 6oz filet mignon * roasted broccoli * mashed potatoes

T-bone steak
$40.00Out of stock

C.A.B T-bone steak * roasted potatoes * mix veggies

Clasic

Chesapeake Carbonara
$34.00

pasta * jumbo lump crab meat *gulf shrimp * scallops * applewood smoked bacon * onions * broccoli * mushrooms * cream * parmigiana Reggiano * sunny side egg

Seafood Diablo
$30.00

clams * mussels * calamari * scallops * gulf shrimp * house made chipotle marinara

Alla Cubana
$28.00

pancetta * tomatoes * garlic * vodka * red pepper flake * heavy cream * penne pasta * grill Atlantic salmon

Scallops Fettuchine
$38.00

applewood smoked bacon * garlic * cherry tomatoes * snap peas * carrots * seared U/10 scallops

Spinach & Lobster Ravioli
$42.00

spinach & ricotta ravioli * creamy parmesan sauce * mushrooms * green onions * tempura lobster strips

Sausage & Broccolini Linguine
$18.00

Italian sausage * Broccolini * garlic * olive oil * litte homemade marinade sauce * linguine

Veggie Lasagna
$18.00

homemade veggie lasagna * side salad

Seafood Saffron
$28.00

gulf shrimp * mussels * linguine pasta * saffron cream sauce

Seafood Lasagna
$36.00

gulf shrimp * salmon * rockfish * crab meat * ricotta cheese * mozzarella cheese * cream sauce * side salad

Gamberi Scampi
$28.00

Sides

French Fries
$6.00
Asparagus
$7.00
Garlic Spinach
$7.00
Mashed Potatoes
$5.00
Mix Veggies
$6.00
Cream Spinach
$8.00
Broccoli
$5.00
Broccolini
$7.00
Side bread
$4.00

Dessert

Churros & Ice cream
$10.00
Creme Brulee
$10.00
Tiramisu
$10.00
Vainilla Ice cream
$6.00
Chocolate cake & Ice Cream
$12.00
Ice cream Nachos
$10.00

Special

Chicken Francese
$22.00

battered chicken breast fried to golden brown perfection on top of freshly made risotto, sauteed organic spinach topped with white wine garlic lemon sauce

Coffee Filet Mignon
$32.00

6oz coffee rub filet seared to perfection with freshly made mashed potatoes, carrots & Broccoli topped with demi mushroom sauce

Kids Menu

Kids meals come with French Fries & Drink
Kids Tenders
$10.00
Kids Cheese Burger
$10.00
Mac & Cheese
$10.00
Kids Spaghetti
$10.00
Kids Grilled Cheese
$10.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Mac & Cheese
$10.00
Kids Tenders
$10.00
Kids Grilled Cheese
$10.00
Kids Cheeses Burger
$10.00
Kids Butter Pasta
$10.00

DRINKS

Sodas

Coke
$4.00
Sprite
$4.00
Diet Coke
$4.00
Ginger
$4.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Ice tea
$4.00
Sweet tea
$4.00
Pepsi
$4.00
Diet Pepsi
$4.00
Starry
$4.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Dr. Pepper
$4.00
Chocolate Milk
$4.00
Milk
$4.00
Coffee
$4.00
Piña Colada
$7.00

Juice

Apple juice
$4.00
Orange juice
$4.00
Pineapple juice
$4.00
Cranberry juice
$4.00