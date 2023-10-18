Memo's Bar and Grill 302 Harry S. Truman Parkway suit K
NEW MENU
Appetizers
1/2 pound crispy jumbo shrimp * honey sriracha * green onions * crispy wontons
house made risotto * parmesan * smoke gouda * panko breading * creamy pomodoro sauce
fresh jalapeños * cream cheese * parmesan * Boursin Cheese * red peppers * panko breading * sweet chili sauce
garlic butter crostini * baby arugula * prosciutto * whole burrata cheese * balsamic drizzle
fresh eggplant * ricotta cheese * spinach * housemade marinade * fresh basil
panko fried goat cheese * baby spinach * berry compote * sliced baguette * agave drizzle
spanish octopus * baby arugula * cherry tomatoes * homemade garlic lemon sauce
homemade 3 blend cheese crab dip * sherry wine * jumbo lump crab meat. * Old Bay * carrots * baguette
fresh calamari choice of (Fried or Grilled) * parmesan cheese * lemon * chipotle rémoulade
panko fried mozzarella cheese * marinara sauce
Soups
half & half * jumbo crab meat * sherry * Old bay seasoning
Award winning recipe * jumbo crab meat
Salads
baby arugula * fresh strawberry * toasted walnut * feta cheese * dried cranberries * raspberry walnut dressing
Honey lemon salmon * mixed greens * goat cheese * crispy chickpeas * pickled cucumber & onions * red beets * honey white balsamic dressing
Iceberg lettuce * blue cheese dressing * blue cheese crumbs * smoke bacon * tomatoes * green onions * lemons
chopped romaine hearts * Caesar dressing * homemade garlic butter croutons * parmesan cheese
Burgers
house made applewood smoked bacon burger sauce * pepper jack cheese * jalapeños * crispy onion straws
three cheese crab dip * crab meat * cheddar cheese
Cheddar cheese * banana peppers * beer battered onion rings
house ground beef and seasoning to perfection your choice of veggies and cheese
Sandwiches & Wraps
Ciabatta bread * sweet & spicy dry rubbed chicken breast * lettuce * tomato * Havarti cheese * applewood smoked bacon * mayonnaise
Butter toasted brioche * jumbo lump crab cake * lettuce * tomato * tartar * lemon
ciabatta * smoked turkey breast * applewood smoked bacon * Havarti cheese * organic baby spinach * red onion * avocado * roasted garlic mayonnaise
Ciabatta * fresh mozzarella * tomato * roasted peppers * grilled zucchini * grilled portobello mushrooms * organic baby spinach * balsamic glaze
Marble rye bread * thin sliced corn beef * 1000 island dressing * Swiss cheese sauerkraut
Fluor tortilla * Buffalo crispy chicken * tomatoes * lettuce * blue cheese * ranch dressing * avocado
Flour tortilla * crispy chicken * sweet chili * red peppers * cucumber * spring mix * crispy wontons * drizzle of cucumber wasabi dressing
Brioche bun * Buffalo crispy chicken * Mac & cheese * cheddar cheese
Rye bread * turkey * Swiss cheese * coke slaw * 1000 island dressing
Seafood
house made Jumbo lump crab cakes * garlic roasted broccoli * mashed potatoes * tartar * lemons
Flour tortillas * blackened yellowfin tuna * baby spinach * seaweed salad * crispy wontons * cucumber wasabi dressing
grilled Atlantic salmon * lemon garlic butter * asparagus * mashed potatoes
Grilled local wild rockfish * white rice * julienne mixed vegetables * coconut milk & curry panang sauce
grilled Spanish octopus * peppers * onions * roasted potatoes * garlic olive oil chimichurri on a hot skillet
branzino filet * lemon butter sauce * clams * shrimp * tarragon * mashed potatoes * roasted baby carrots
Steaks
C.A.B 24oz porterhouse steak * roasted Carrots * grill asparagus * cajun bacon cream sauce
grill 14oz Certified Angus ribeye * broccolini * roasted garlic potatoes * mushrooms Demi glaze
bone-in seasoning pork chop * mashed potatoes * broccolini * applewood smoked bacon cream sauce
new Zeeland rack of lamb marinated with garlic & Rosemarry * mashed potatoes * grilled asparagus * shiitake mushroom marsala
breaded pork chop * crispy brussel sprouts * baby arugula * cherry tomatoes v olive oil * balsamic glace
6oz filet mignon * lobster tail * broccolini * mashed potatoes *brown butter cream sauce
C.A.B 6oz filet mignon * roasted broccoli * mashed potatoes
C.A.B T-bone steak * roasted potatoes * mix veggies
Clasic
pasta * jumbo lump crab meat *gulf shrimp * scallops * applewood smoked bacon * onions * broccoli * mushrooms * cream * parmigiana Reggiano * sunny side egg
clams * mussels * calamari * scallops * gulf shrimp * house made chipotle marinara
pancetta * tomatoes * garlic * vodka * red pepper flake * heavy cream * penne pasta * grill Atlantic salmon
applewood smoked bacon * garlic * cherry tomatoes * snap peas * carrots * seared U/10 scallops
spinach & ricotta ravioli * creamy parmesan sauce * mushrooms * green onions * tempura lobster strips
Italian sausage * Broccolini * garlic * olive oil * litte homemade marinade sauce * linguine
homemade veggie lasagna * side salad
gulf shrimp * mussels * linguine pasta * saffron cream sauce
gulf shrimp * salmon * rockfish * crab meat * ricotta cheese * mozzarella cheese * cream sauce * side salad
Sides
Dessert
Special
battered chicken breast fried to golden brown perfection on top of freshly made risotto, sauteed organic spinach topped with white wine garlic lemon sauce
6oz coffee rub filet seared to perfection with freshly made mashed potatoes, carrots & Broccoli topped with demi mushroom sauce