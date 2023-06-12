Memphis Mojo Cafe New Account 7124 Hwy 64 suite 101
Food Menu
Appetizers
Mojo Fries
Seasoned Fries topped with our Bacon, Chorizo Gravy, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Diced Candied Bacon and garnised with chives
Mojo Tots
Seasoned Tots topped with our Bacon, Chorizo Gravy, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Diced Candied Bacon and garnised with chives
Corn Nuggets
Fried Pickles
Hand Batter Dilled Pickle Chips Served with our Cilantro Dill Aioli
Bacon Cheese Fries
Seasoned Fries topped with melted Sharp Cheddar, Diced Bacon and garnished with chives
Bacon Cheese Tots
Seasoned Tots topped with melted Sharp Cheddar, Diced Bacon and garnished with chives
Philly Fries
Seasoned Fries topped with thinly sliced ribeye, sauteed onions and peppers topped with provolone cheese, our house chipotle aioli and garnished with chives
Philly Tots
Seasoned Tots topped with thinly sliced ribeye, sauteed onions and peppers topped with provolone cheese, our house chipotle aioli and garnished with chives
Burgers
Mojo Burger
6oz patty topped with mustard, pickle and onions in between a Brioche Bun
Smoked Cheeseburger
6oz patty topped with Smoked Gouda cheese, carmelized onions, candied bacon and our chipotle aioli in between a Brioche Bun
Bluff City Burger
6oz patty topped with provolone cheese, home made slaw, Candied Bacon and Memphis style BBQ sauce in between a Brioche Bun
Mushroom Swiss Burger
6oz patty topped with sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and our sun dried tomato aioli in between a Brioche Bun
Bacon Pimento Burger
6oz patty topped with a Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese, Candied Bacon, Tomato and Pickles in between a Brioche Bun
Jalepenon Burger
6oz patty topped witih sauteed jalepenos, Jack Cheese, Crunchies and our house Chipotle Aioli in between a Brioche Bun
Bacon Cheeseburger
6oz patty topped with American Cheese, Candied Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo in between a Brioche Bun
Super Burger
2-6oz patty (Double patty) bottom patty topped with American Cheese, top patty topped with Smoked Gouda Cheese, carmelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mustard and our house Chipotle Aioli in between a Brioche Bun
Turkery Burger
Turkey patty topped with lettuce, tomato, and our sun dried tomato aioli
Mojo Sliders
3-20z patties topped with mustard, pickle and onions
Hwy 64 Sliders
3-2oz special blend patty (angus, chorizo, and bacon) topped with our house jam and chipotle aioli
Funky Chicken Sliders
3-Blackened grilled chicken seared with BBQ sauce and topped with our homemade slaw
Banging Fish Sliders
3-Blackened grilled fish topeed with pickle, and our homemade slaw
Veggin' Out Burger
Veggie Patty topped with lettuce, tomato, avocados and our sun dried tomato aioli in between a Brioche Bun
Impossible Burger
Impossible Patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles in between our Brioche Bun
Phillys, Wraps, and Sammies
Philly Cheesesteak with Provolone
Thinly Sliced Ribeye sauteed with onions and peppers topped with Provolone Cheese and our house Chipotle Aioli on a 6" Hoagie
Philly Cheesesteak with Sharp Cheddar
Thinly Sliced Ribeye sauteed with onions and peppers topped with Melted Sharp Cheddar and our house Chipotle Aioli on a 6" Hoagie
Chicken Philly with Provolone
Blackened grilled chicken sauteed with onions and peppers topped with Provolone Cheese and our house Chipotle Aioli on a 6" Hoagie
Chicken Philly with Sharp Cheddar
Blackened grilled chicken sauteed with onions and peppers topped with Melted Sharp Cheddar and our house Chipotle Aioli on a 6" Hoagie
Buffalo Chicken Philly
Blackened grilled chicken sauteed with onions topped with Swiss Cheese and Buffalo Sauce on a 6" Hoagie
Steak Wrap
Thinly Sliced Ribeye topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a 6" Hoagie
Chicken Wrap
Blackeded grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a 6" Hoagie
Fried Chicken Tender Wrap
Fried Chicken Tenders topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a 6" Hoagie
Chik Sammie
Blackened Grilled Chicken topped with Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and mayo in between a Wheatberry Bread
Buffalo Chik Sammie
Fried Chicken Tenders dipped in our Buffalo sauce topped with, Lettuce, Tomato and mayo in between a Wheatberry Bread
Fish Sammie-Grilled
Blackened Grill Fish topped with Slaw and our Cilantro Dill Aioli in between a Wheatberry Bread.
Fish Sammie - Fried
Hand battered Deep fried Fish topped with Slaw and our Cilantro Dill Aioli in between a Wheatberry Bread.
Others
Fish Taco - Fried
3- Hand battered fried Fish topped with slaw, lettuce, pico de gallo and our signature Mojo sauce on a corn tortillas
Fish Taco - Blackened Grilled
3-Blackeded grilled Fish topped with slaw, lettuce, pico de gallo and our signature Mojo sauce on a corn tortillas
Shrimp Taco - Fried
3-Hand battered fried Shrimp topped with slaw, lettuce, pico de gallo and our signature Mojo sauce on a corn tortillas
Shrimp Taco - Blackened Grilled
3-Blackeded grilled Shrimp topped with slaw, lettuce, pico de gallo and our signature Mojo sauce on a corn tortillas
3-piece Tenders (Fried)
House Salad - Blackened Grilled Chicken
Blackened Grilled Chicken on top of a Bed of lettuce with onions, tomatos, Smoked Gouda cheese and Crutons
House Salad - Chicken Tenders
Deep Fried Chicken Tenders on top of a Bed of lettuce with onions, tomatos, Smoked Gouda cheese and Crutons
Fish PoBoy - Fried
Hand battered Deep fried Fish topped with Slaw, Lettuce, Tomato and our signature Mojo Sauce on a 6" Hoagie
Fish PoBoy - Grilled
Blackened Grilled Fish topped with Slaw, Lettuce, Tomato and our signature Mojo Sauce on a 6" Hoagie
Shrimp PoBoy - Fried
Hand battered Deep fried Shrimp topped with Slaw, Lettuce, Tomato and our signature Mojo Sauce on a 6" Hoagie
Shrimp PoBoy - Grilled
Blackened Grilled Shrimp topped with Slaw, Lettuce, Tomato and our signature Mojo Sauce on a 6" Hoagie