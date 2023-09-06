Memphis Seoul Crown Heights
Steamed Buns
“Y’all Pick 3!” (POPULAR)
Mix and match your buns!
Bulgogi Meatloaf Bun
100% ground beef (no pork). Topped with our sizzling Seoul Sauce.
Riverboat Fried Chicken Bun
Topped with our spicy Gangnam Style sauce.
Riverboat Fried Catfish Bun
Topped with our Han River Tartar Sauce.
Pulled Pork Bun
Topped with our tangy Fat Elvis sauce.
BBQ Jackfruit Bun (vegetarian)
Topped with our smokey Beale Street Hickory sauce.
Sandwiches
The MemRib
Pulled meat from our Pork Ribs on a soft hero roll. Topped with tangy Fat Elvis sauce.
The MemFish (fried catfish)
Topped with our Han River Tartar Sauce.
Bulgogi Meatloaf Sandwich (POPULAR)
100% ground beef (no pork). Topped with our sizzling Seoul Sauce.
Riverboat Fried Chicken Sandwich
Topped with our spicy Gangnam Style sauce.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Topped with our tangy Fat Elvis sauce.
BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich (vegetarian)
Topped with our smokey Beale Street Hickory sauce.
Bibimbap-Style Bowls
Bulgogi Meatloaf Bowl
100% ground beef (no pork). Topped with our sizzling Seoul Sauce.
Riverboat Fried Catfish Bowl
Topped with our Han River Tartar Sauce.
Riverboat Fried Chicken Bowl (POPULAR)
Topped with our spicy Gangnam Style sauce.
Pulled Pork Bowl
Topped with our tangy Fat Elvis sauce.
BBQ Jackfruit Bowl (vegetarian)
Topped with our smokey Beale Street Hickory sauce.
Bibimbap-Style Salads
Bulgogi Meatloaf Salad
100% ground beef (no pork). Topped with our sizzling Seoul Sauce.
Riverboat Fried Chicken Salad
Topped with our spicy Gangnam Style sauce.
Riverboat Fried Catfish Salad
Topped with our Han River Tartar Sauce.
Pulled Pork Salad (POPULAR)
Topped with our tangy Fat Elvis sauce.
BBQ Jackfruit Salad (vegetarian)
Topped with our smokey Beale Street Hickory sauce.
Meat 'N' Two
Tiger Tots
Pork Ribs
Wings
Gluten-Free
Fixin’s
Ramen 'N’ Cheese (POPULAR)
Our twist on traditional mac & cheese baked with ramen noodles and gochujang.
Kimchi Koleslaw
Southern-style creamy coleslaw with diced kimchi.
Kollard Greens
Why do we spell it with a "K"? Because they're practically Korean! Gochujang and other Asian spices are mixed into our slow-cooked, bacon-based greens.
Korean Kornbread
Southern-style cornbread a little on the spicy side!
Mane! Medley (roasted veggies)
Roasted broccoli, carrots and daikon radish (popular in Korea) are tossed in our secret blend of seasonings and a tasty Asian vinaigrette, then served chilled. As they say in Memphis, it's delicious, mane!
Sesame Pickles
Cucumber slices pickled in a blend of Asian oils, vinegars and seasonings.
Desserts
Death By Chocolate
Three decadent, delicious layers — milk chocolate, white chocolate and dark chocolate -- on a bed of crushed cookies. What a way to go!
Strawberry Soju Cake (POPULAR)
Our unique take on a traditional rum cake but with Good Day Strawberry Soju -- Korea's version of sake and the world's No. 1-selling liquor by volume. It'll leave you feeling good, mane!
Banana Pudding
Rich, creamy goodness in every bite.
Chocolate Banana Pudding
Traditional banana pudding loaded with chocolate, and made from scratch to boot!
Peach Bread Pudding
A traditional Southern favorite with a peachy twist!
Signature Sauces
Atomic K-Pop
If you dare!
Beale Street Hickory
Smokey BBQ sauce
Bulldog
Mild BBQ sauce
Fat Elvis
Tangy BBQ sauce
Gangman Style (POPULAR)
This richly creamy and very spicy sauce will make you want to break out the bling and the lasso and dance!
Han River Tartar Sauce
Lightly spicy
Seoul Sauce
Hot and similar to a Buffalo sauce