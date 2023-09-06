Steamed Buns

For the unfamiliar, think of them as Asian tacos! Deliciously fluffy and slightly sweet buns that are steamed and then filled.
“Y’all Pick 3!” (POPULAR)

$16.00

Mix and match your buns!

Bulgogi Meatloaf Bun

$6.00

100% ground beef (no pork). Topped with our sizzling Seoul Sauce.

Riverboat Fried Chicken Bun

$6.00

Topped with our spicy Gangnam Style sauce.

Riverboat Fried Catfish Bun

$6.00

Topped with our Han River Tartar Sauce.

Pulled Pork Bun

$6.00

Topped with our tangy Fat Elvis sauce.

BBQ Jackfruit Bun (vegetarian)

$6.00

Topped with our smokey Beale Street Hickory sauce.

Sandwiches

Topped with a curated sauce, Kimchi Koleslaw and Sesame Pickles on an oversized, buttered and toasted brioche sandwich roll.
The MemRib

$14.00

Pulled meat from our Pork Ribs on a soft hero roll. Topped with tangy Fat Elvis sauce.

The MemFish (fried catfish)

$14.00

Topped with our Han River Tartar Sauce.

Bulgogi Meatloaf Sandwich (POPULAR)

$14.00

100% ground beef (no pork). Topped with our sizzling Seoul Sauce.

Riverboat Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Topped with our spicy Gangnam Style sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Topped with our tangy Fat Elvis sauce.

BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich (vegetarian)

$14.00

Topped with our smokey Beale Street Hickory sauce.

Bibimbap-Style Bowls

Inspired by Korean bibimbap. Your choice of filling is served over Asian-style white rice, then topped with sauce, Kimchi Koleslaw, Sesame Pickles and a fried egg.
Bulgogi Meatloaf Bowl

$15.00

100% ground beef (no pork). Topped with our sizzling Seoul Sauce.

Riverboat Fried Catfish Bowl

$15.00

Topped with our Han River Tartar Sauce.

Riverboat Fried Chicken Bowl (POPULAR)

$15.00

Topped with our spicy Gangnam Style sauce.

Pulled Pork Bowl

$15.00

Topped with our tangy Fat Elvis sauce.

BBQ Jackfruit Bowl (vegetarian)

$15.00

Topped with our smokey Beale Street Hickory sauce.

Bibimbap-Style Salads

Inspired by Korean bibimbap. Your choice of filling is served over mixed greens, then topped with sauce, Kimchi Koleslaw, Sesame Pickles and a fried egg. Our 901 Dressin' and Korean Kornbread Kroutons come on the side.
Bulgogi Meatloaf Salad

$15.00

100% ground beef (no pork). Topped with our sizzling Seoul Sauce.

Riverboat Fried Chicken Salad

$15.00

Topped with our spicy Gangnam Style sauce.

Riverboat Fried Catfish Salad

$15.00

Topped with our Han River Tartar Sauce.

Pulled Pork Salad (POPULAR)

$15.00

Topped with our tangy Fat Elvis sauce.

BBQ Jackfruit Salad (vegetarian)

$15.00

Topped with our smokey Beale Street Hickory sauce.

Meat 'N' Two

A generous-sized entree served with two of our Fixin's.
Bulgogi Meatloaf Meat 'N' Two (POPULAR)

$17.00

100 ground beef (no pork). Topped with our sizzling Seoul Sauce.

Pulled Pork

$17.00

Topped with our tangy Fat Elvis sauce.

BBQ Jackfruit (vegetarian)

$17.00

Topped with our smokey Beale Street Hickory Sauce.

Tiger Tots

Delicious tater tots deep-fried and then seasoned to perfection with our secret blend of spices.
Loaded Tots (POPULAR)

$14.00

Pick your topping and sauce. Go buck wild, mane!

Crispy Original Tots

$8.00

Comes with the dipping sauce of your choice.

"Kim-cheez" Sauce

$1.00

Hey, you got gochujang in my cheese sauce! Two great tastes that go great together.

Pork Ribs

Seasoned with our secret blend of spices and slow-cooked for 24 hours, these fork-tender babies literally fall off the bone.
Full Order (POPULAR)

$38.00

A full order with your choice of finishing sauce.

Half Order

$22.00

A half order with your choice of finishing sauce.

Wings

Seasoned with our secret blend of spices, poached and then deep-fried to perfection.
20 Wings (POPULAR)

$30.00

A serving of 20 wings with your choice of one of our signature sauces.

10 Wings

$17.00

A serving of 10 wings with your choice of one of our signature sauces.

5 Wings

$9.00

Five wings with your choice of one of our signature dipping sauces.

Gluten-Free

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00
BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich (vegetarian)

$15.00
Pulled Pork Bowl (POPULAR)

$16.00
BBQ Jackfruit Bowl (vegetarian)

$16.00

Fixin’s

That's Southern for "sides," y'all!
Ramen 'N’ Cheese (POPULAR)

$6.00

Our twist on traditional mac & cheese baked with ramen noodles and gochujang.

Kimchi Koleslaw

$6.00

Southern-style creamy coleslaw with diced kimchi.

Kollard Greens

$6.00

Why do we spell it with a "K"? Because they're practically Korean! Gochujang and other Asian spices are mixed into our slow-cooked, bacon-based greens.

Korean Kornbread

$6.00

Southern-style cornbread a little on the spicy side!

Mane! Medley (roasted veggies)

$6.00

Roasted broccoli, carrots and daikon radish (popular in Korea) are tossed in our secret blend of seasonings and a tasty Asian vinaigrette, then served chilled. As they say in Memphis, it's delicious, mane!

Sesame Pickles

$6.00

Cucumber slices pickled in a blend of Asian oils, vinegars and seasonings.

Desserts

Just like our Granny used to make!
Death By Chocolate

$8.00

Three decadent, delicious layers — milk chocolate, white chocolate and dark chocolate -- on a bed of crushed cookies. What a way to go!

Strawberry Soju Cake (POPULAR)

$8.00

Our unique take on a traditional rum cake but with Good Day Strawberry Soju -- Korea's version of sake and the world's No. 1-selling liquor by volume. It'll leave you feeling good, mane!

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Rich, creamy goodness in every bite.

Chocolate Banana Pudding

$8.00

Traditional banana pudding loaded with chocolate, and made from scratch to boot!

Peach Bread Pudding

$8.00

A traditional Southern favorite with a peachy twist!

Signature Sauces

Atomic K-Pop

$1.00

If you dare!

Beale Street Hickory

$1.00

Smokey BBQ sauce

Bulldog

$1.00

Mild BBQ sauce

Fat Elvis

$1.00

Tangy BBQ sauce

Gangman Style (POPULAR)

$1.00

This richly creamy and very spicy sauce will make you want to break out the bling and the lasso and dance!

Han River Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Lightly spicy

Seoul Sauce

$1.00

Hot and similar to a Buffalo sauce

Drinks

Cane Sugar Coca-Cola

$4.00
Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

$2.00
Brisk Lemon Iced Tea

$2.00
Bottled Water

$1.00

Soju

Good Day® Apple

$13.00
Good Day® Blueberry

$13.00
Good Day® Cherry

$13.00
Good Day® Grapefruit

$13.00
Good Day® Green Grape

$13.00
Good Day® Lychee

$13.00
Good Day® Mango

$13.00
Good Day® Peach

$13.00
Good Day® Pineapple

$13.00
Good Day® Pomegranate

$13.00
Good Day® Strawberry

$13.00
Good Day® Watermelon

$13.00

Korean Beer, Makgeolli, Soju Hard Seltzer

Terra® (Korean lager)

$7.00
Makku® Original Makgeolli

$9.00
Makku® Blueberry Makgeolli

$9.00
Makku® Mango Makgeolli

$9.00
Makku® Passion Fruit Makgeolli

$9.00
Hummy® Asian Pear Soju Seltzer

$9.00
Hummy® Honey Melon Soju Seltzer

$9.00
Hummy® White Peach Soju Seltzer

$9.00

Domestic Beer & Cider

Citizen Cider® Unified Press

$10.00
Industrial Arts® Metric Pilsner

$8.00
Lagunitas® IPA

$5.00
White Claw® Ruby Grapefruit

$5.00