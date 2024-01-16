Mena Coffee Company 414 Mena Street
Espresso Based Drinks
Espresso
- Long Black = espresso poured on top of hot water$3.20+
4 shots of espresso poured on top of hot water Creating a deeper, bold and aromatic flavor.
- Latte Hot = espresso + steamed milk$5.75
Espresso and Steamed Milk
- Iced Latte = espresso + milk + ice$5.25+
Espresso, Milk and Ice
- Mocha = espresso + chocolate +whipped cream + chocolate drizzle$5.75
Espresso, dark chocolate + steamed milk + whipped cream
- Iced Mocha = espresso + milk + ice + whipped cream$5.25+
Espresso + dark chocolate + milk + ice + whipped cream
Tea’s and more……
Tea’s
Kid Coffee (Milk Steamer)
Simple Pleasure Snacks
Energy
Power-Sips
- Big Breezy = watermelon + strawberry + vanilla + Red Bull energy + sweet cream$6.75
Red Bull Infused + watermelon + strawberry + vanilla + sweet cream
- Fruit Punch = raspberry + vanilla + Red Bull energy + sweet cream$6.75
Red Bull infused + raspberry + vanilla + sweet cream
- Blue Bayou = blue curaçao + coconut + Red Bull energy + sweet cream$6.75
Red Bull infused + blue curaçao + coconut
Our Favorites
Espresso or Cold Brew
- Golden Elixir = vanilla + caramel + w/ caramel drizzle$5.25+
Espresso + milk + vanilla + caramel + w/ caramel drizzle
- Jelly Roll = almond + raspberry + salted caramel$5.25+
Espresso + milk + almond + raspberry + salted caramel
- Wild Mustang = hazelnut + white chocolate + bourbon caramel$5.25+
Espresso + milk + hazelnut + white Chocolate + bourbon caramel
- Daily Delight = honey + lavender + vanilla$5.25+
- The Cookie = chocolate macadamia nut + white chocolate$5.25+
Mena Coffee Company 414 Mena Street Location and Ordering Hours
(307) 899-5422
Closed