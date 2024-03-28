Mendhi House 14633 West Warren Avenue
appetizers
Breakfast
- Beef Gallaba$17.00
Beef Gallaba consists of sautéed beef with onions, bells peppers, cilantro, and our in house spices.
- Chicken Gallaba$14.00
Chicken Gallaba consists of sautéed chicken with onions, bell peppers,cilantro, and our in house spices.
- Lamb Liver$16.00
Lamb liver consists of sautéed lamb liver with onions, bell pepper, cilantro, and our in house spices.
- Shakshooka$11.00
Shakshooka consists of 4 eggs scrambled with onions, bell peppers, cilantro, and our in house spices.
- Fassoulia$11.00
Fassoulia consists of white kidney beans sauteed with onions, bell peppers, cilantro and our in house spices,and is served either dry on a plate or as a stew in a clay pot.
- Fowl$11.00
Fowl consists of mashed Fava beans with onions and our in house spices served as a stew in a clay pot.
- Deghah$17.00
Deghah consists of ground beef sautéed with onion, bell pepper, tomatoes, cilantro, and our in house spices.
- Areeka$12.99
- Masoub$12.99
Entree
- Lamb Haneeth$29.99
Haneeth is a slow roasted dish cooked with either lamb or chicken rubbed with our special in house Haneeth spices.
- Lamb Mendi$35.99
Mendi is a flavorful and aromatic rice dish that is typically made with tender meat (such as lamb, goat, or chicken) and a special blend of in house spices known as our Mendi spice.
- Lamb Zorbian$29.99
Zorbian is our flavorful and smoked dish cooked with either chicken or lamb with our special in house zorbian spices.
- Turkish Haneeth$32.99
Turkish style Haneeth is our specialty Haneeth dish served in a clay pot with rice and veggies covered with bread.
- Texas Haneeth$32.99
Texas style Haneeth is our specialty Haneeth tweaked into having a Smokey aromatic taste served with some honey and rice on the side.
- Lamb Burma$32.99
Lamb Burma is an exquisite dish carrying the taste, and aroma of authentic Yemeni Cuisine. Succulent strips of lamb in a syrupy Curry sauce studded with our in house hawaij spices.
- Half Chicken Mendi$16.99
Mendi is a flavorful and aromatic rice dish that is typically made with tender meat (such as lamb, goat, or chicken) and a special blend of in house spices known as our Mendi spice
- Whole Chicken Mendi$27.99
Mendi is a flavorful and aromatic rice dish that is typically made with tender meat (such as lamb, goat, or chicken) and a special blend of in house spices known as our Mendi spice
- Half chicken Mathbi$16.99
Chicken Mathbi is marinated with our in house Mathbi spices grilled to perfection served with rice.
- Whole chicken Mathbi$27.99
Chicken Mathbi is marinated with our in house Mathbi spices grilled to perfection served with rice.
- Half Chicken Zorbian$18.99
Zorbian is our flavorful and smoked dish cooked with either chicken or lamb with our special in house zorbian spices.
- Whole Chicken Zorbian$29.99
Zorbian is our flavorful and smoked dish cooked with either chicken or lamb with our special in house zorbian spices.
- Turkish Chicken$22.99
Turkish style chicken mendi consists of a half of our speciality chicken mendi served in a clay pot with rice and vegetables covered with bread.
- One Pomano Fish$19.99
Pompano fish is known for its sweet, mild flavor and firm texture. It is considered a delicacy in many culinary traditions. It’s baked with our home made spices and served with either rice or fries.
- Two Pompano Fish$34.99
Pompano fish is known for its sweet, mild flavor and firm texture. It is considered a delicacy in many culinary traditions. It’s baked with our home made spices and served with either rice or fries.
- 1pc Salmon$19.99
Our Salmon fish comes as a 8Oz fillet seasoned with our in house spices and perfectly baked, served with a plate of rice.
- 2pc Salmon$34.99
Our Salmon fish comes as a 8Oz fillet seasoned with our in house spices and perfectly baked, served with a plate of rice.
- Beef Fahsa$18.99
Beef Fahsa is a Yemeni stew which consists of shredded beef with our in house spices and lamb broth broth served in a clay pot.
- Saltah$14.99
Saltah is a Yemeni stew which consists of mixed vegetables (potato, okra, zucchini, & carrots) mashed with lamb broth and our in house spices served in a clay pot.
- Tuna Fahsa$17.99
Seafood Fahsa is a Yemeni stew which consists of sautéed onions and peppers mixed with in house spices with tuna and vegetables served in a clay pot.
- Lamb Head$10.00
Mediterranean
- Shish Kabob SQ$6.00
- Shish Tawook SQ$6.00
- Shish Kefta$6.00
- Lamb Chops$30.00
5pc Lamb chops served with rice or fries and a side of soup or salad.
- Mix Grill for 1$24.99
1sq of shish kabob, 1sq of shish kefta, 1 sq of shish tawook served with rice or fries, soup or salad.
- Mix Grill for 2$39.99
1sq of shish kabob, 1 sq of shish kefta, 2sq of shish tawook, and a half chicken mathbi served with rice or fries, and soup or salad
- Mix Grill for 4$79.99
2sq of shish kabob, 3sq of shish kefta, 3sq of shish tawook, and a whole chicken mathbi served with rice or fries, and soup or salad.
Platter
- Mix Mendi for 2$69.99
Mix mendi for two consists of an order of lamb mendi with a half chicken mendi served on rice, with your choice of one of our stews either fahsa or saltah, and one side of soup or salad.
- All Lamb Mendi for 2$84.99
All lamb mendi for 2 consists of two orders of lamb mendi served on rice, with your choice of one of our stews either fahsa or saltah, and and one side of soup or salad.
- Mix Mendi for 4$129.99
Mix mendi for four consists of two orders of lamb mendi, a whole chicken mendi, with your choice of one of our stews either fahsa or slatah, and one side of soup or salad.
- All Lamb Mendi for 4$149.99
All lamb mendi for 4 consists of 4 orders of lamb mendi served on rice, wirth your choice of one of our stews either fahsa or saltah, and one side of soup or salad.
- Mix Mendi for 8$249.99
Mix mendi for eight consists of 4 orders of lamb mendi, two whole chickens served on rice, with two options of our stew either fahsa and/or saltah, and two sides of salad and/or soup.
- All Lamb Mendi for 8$299.99
All lamb mendi for eight consists of eight orders of lamb mendi served on rice, with two options of our stew either fahsa and/or saltah, and two sides of salad and/or soup.
- Mix Haneeth for 2$64.99
Mix haneeth for two consists of two pieces of lamb haneeth, a half chicken mendi served on rice, with one option of our stews either fahsa or saltah, and one side of soup or salad.
- All Lamb Haneeth for 2$74.99
All lamb mendi consists of 4 pieces of lamb haneeth served on rice, with an option of our stews either fahsa or saltah, and one side of soup or salad.
- Mix Haneeth for 4$119.99
Mix haneeth for four consists of four pieces of lamb haneeth, a whole chicken mendi served on rice, with an option of our stews either fahsa or saltah, and one side of soup or salad.
- All Lamb Haneeth for 4$139.99
All lamb haneeth for four consists of eight pieces of lamb haneeth served on rice, with an option of one of our stews either fahsa or saltah, and one side of soup or salad.
- Mix Haneeth for 8$229.99
Mix Haneethfor eight consists of eight pieces of lamb haneeth, two whole chicken mendi serevd on rice, with two options of our stews either fahsa and/or saltah, and two sides of soup and/or salad.
- All Lamb Haneeth for 8$279.99
All lamb Haneeth for eight consists of 16 pieces of lamb haneeth sereved on rice, with two options of our stews either fahsa and/or saltah, and two sides of soup and/or salad.
- Whole Lamb Mendi$600.00
Specialty order call a day in advance
- Half Lamb Mendi$300.00
Specialty order call a day in advance
- Whole Lamb Haneeth$550.00
Specialty order call a day in advance
- Half Lamb Haneeth$280.00
Specialty order call a day in advance