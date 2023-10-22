Menya Musashi Tsukemen & Ramen Federal Way
Ramen
Tonkotsu (pork) based broth. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and one piece of pork belly. Contains fish and soy.
Tonkotsu (pork) based broth with black garlic oil. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and one piece of pork belly. Contains fish and soy.
Tonkotsu (pork) based spicy broth. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and one piece of pork belly. Contains fish, soy and sesame.
Tonkotsu (pork) based broth mixed with black and red. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and one piece of pork belly. Contains fish, soy and sesame.
Tonkotsu (pork) based broth with curry. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and one piece of pork belly. Contains fish and soy.
Tonkotsu (pork) based broth with spicy curry. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and one piece of pork belly. Contains fish, soy and sesame.
Tonkotsu (pork) based broth with miso. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and one piece of pork belly. Contains soy.
Tonkotsu (pork) based broth with spicy miso. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and one piece of pork belly. Contains soy and sesame.
Tsukemen
Tonkotsu (pork) and fish based broth. Served with green onions, menma, diced pork belly and one piece of pork belly. Contains soy and fish.
Tonkotsu (pork) and fish based broth with black garlic oil. Served with green onions, menma, diced pork belly and one piece of pork belly. Contains soy and fish.
Tonkotsu (pork) and fish based spicy broth. Served with green onions, menma, diced pork belly and one piece of pork belly. Contains soy, fish and sesame.
Tonkotsu (pork) and fish based broth mixed with red and black. Served with green onions, menma, diced pork belly and one piece of pork belly. Contains soy, fish and sesame.
Tonkotsu (pork) based broth with curry. Served with green onions, menma, diced pork belly and one piece of pork belly. Contains soy and fish.
Tonkotsu (pork) based broth with spicy curry. Served with green onions, menma, diced pork belly and one piece of pork belly. Contains soy and fish.
Mazemen
Soupless ramen with black garlic oil. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and diced pork belly. Contains fish and soy.
Soupless ramen with black garlic oil and red (spicy). Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and diced pork belly. Contains fish, soy and sesame.
Vegan Ramen
Vegetable based broth. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and two pieces of atsuage (thick fried tofu). Contains soy.
Vegetable based broth with black garlic oil. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and two pieces of atsuage (thick fried tofu). Contains soy.
Vegetable based spicy broth. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and two pieces of atsuage (thick fried tofu). Contains soy and sesame.
Vegetable based broth mixed with black and red. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and two pieces of atsuage (thick fried tofu). Contains soy and sesame.
Vegetable based broth with curry. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and two pieces of atsuage (thick fried tofu). Contains soy.
Vegetable based broth with spicy curry. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and two pieces of atsuage (thick fried tofu). Contains soy and sesame.
Vegetable based broth with miso. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and two pieces of atsuage (thick fried tofu). Contains soy.
Vegetable based broth with spicy miso. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and two pieces of atsuage (thick fried tofu). Contains soy and sesame.
Extra Toppings
Side Dishes
Japanese style fried chicken.
6 pcs. Japanese style fried chicken with house made curry tartar sauce.
Shoestring french fries tossed with nori salt, bonito flaks, okonomi sauce, aonori flakes and mayonnaise.
Shoestring french fries tossed with curry salt topped with diced pork chashu, spicy mayo, green onions and spicy yumyums.
Takoyaki
Rice Bowls
Japanese fried chicken, spicy mayo, katsu sauce and green onions on top of a bowl of rice.
Diced pork belly and green onions on top of a bowl of rice.
5 pieces of seared chashu pork, soft boiled egg, spinach and green onions on top of a bowl of rice.
Curry Bowls
Japanese fried chicken, curry sauce and pickles on top of a bowl of rice.
Curry sauce and pickles on top of a bowl of rice.
Diced pork belly, curry sauce and pickles on top of a bowl of rice.
1 pc of potato croquette, curry sauce, pickles and katsu sauce on top of a bowl of rice.
2 pcs of fried shrimp, curry sauce, pickles and katsu sauce on top of a bowl of rice.
