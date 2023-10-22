Ramen

ORIGINAL RAMEN
$14.75

Tonkotsu (pork) based broth. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and one piece of pork belly. Contains fish and soy.

BLACK RAMEN
$16.50

Tonkotsu (pork) based broth with black garlic oil. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and one piece of pork belly. Contains fish and soy.

RED RAMEN
$16.50

Tonkotsu (pork) based spicy broth. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and one piece of pork belly. Contains fish, soy and sesame.

HYBRID RAMEN
$17.00

Tonkotsu (pork) based broth mixed with black and red. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and one piece of pork belly. Contains fish, soy and sesame.

CURRY RAMEN
$16.50

Tonkotsu (pork) based broth with curry. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and one piece of pork belly. Contains fish and soy.

SPICY CURRY RAMEN
$17.75

Tonkotsu (pork) based broth with spicy curry. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and one piece of pork belly. Contains fish, soy and sesame.

MISO RAMEN
$16.50

Tonkotsu (pork) based broth with miso. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and one piece of pork belly. Contains soy.

SPICY MISO RAMEN
$17.75

Tonkotsu (pork) based broth with spicy miso. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and one piece of pork belly. Contains soy and sesame.

Tsukemen

ORIGINAL TSUKEMEN
$15.75

Tonkotsu (pork) and fish based broth. Served with green onions, menma, diced pork belly and one piece of pork belly. Contains soy and fish.

BLACK TSUKEMEN
$17.50

Tonkotsu (pork) and fish based broth with black garlic oil. Served with green onions, menma, diced pork belly and one piece of pork belly. Contains soy and fish.

RED TSUKEMEN
$17.50

Tonkotsu (pork) and fish based spicy broth. Served with green onions, menma, diced pork belly and one piece of pork belly. Contains soy, fish and sesame.

HYBRID TSUKEMEN
$18.00

Tonkotsu (pork) and fish based broth mixed with red and black. Served with green onions, menma, diced pork belly and one piece of pork belly. Contains soy, fish and sesame.

CURRY TSUKEMEN
$18.00

Tonkotsu (pork) based broth with curry. Served with green onions, menma, diced pork belly and one piece of pork belly. Contains soy and fish.

SPICY CURRY TSUKEMEN
$18.75

Tonkotsu (pork) based broth with spicy curry. Served with green onions, menma, diced pork belly and one piece of pork belly. Contains soy and fish.

Mazemen

BLACK MAZEMEN
$16.50

Soupless ramen with black garlic oil. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and diced pork belly. Contains fish and soy.

HYBRID MAZEMEN
$17.00

Soupless ramen with black garlic oil and red (spicy). Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and diced pork belly. Contains fish, soy and sesame.

Vegan Ramen

VEGAN ORIGINAL RAMEN
$14.75

Vegetable based broth. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and two pieces of atsuage (thick fried tofu). Contains soy.

VEGAN BLACK RAMEN
$16.50

Vegetable based broth with black garlic oil. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and two pieces of atsuage (thick fried tofu). Contains soy.

VEGAN RED RAMEN
$16.50

Vegetable based spicy broth. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and two pieces of atsuage (thick fried tofu). Contains soy and sesame.

VEGAN HYBRID RAMEN
$17.00

Vegetable based broth mixed with black and red. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and two pieces of atsuage (thick fried tofu). Contains soy and sesame.

VEGAN CURRY RAMEN
$16.50

Vegetable based broth with curry. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and two pieces of atsuage (thick fried tofu). Contains soy.

VEGAN SPICY CURRY RAMEN
$17.75

Vegetable based broth with spicy curry. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and two pieces of atsuage (thick fried tofu). Contains soy and sesame.

VEGAN MISO RAMEN
$16.50

Vegetable based broth with miso. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and two pieces of atsuage (thick fried tofu). Contains soy.

VEGAN SPICY MISO RAMEN
$17.75

Vegetable based broth with spicy miso. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and two pieces of atsuage (thick fried tofu). Contains soy and sesame.

Extra Toppings

GREEN ONIONS
$1.75
BEAN SPROUTS
$1.75
CORN
$1.75
CLOUD EAR MUSHROOMS
$1.75
MENMA
$1.75
FRIED GARLIC
$1.75
FRIED ONION
$1.75
FIRE BALL
$1.75
SPINACH
$2.25
AJITAMA
$2.25
ATSUAGE
$2.25
SEARED PORK CHASHU (1 PC)
$2.75
SEARED PORK CHASHU (3 PC)
$6.75

Side Dishes

EDAMAME
$5.50

PORK GYOZA
$8.25

VEGGIE GYOZA
$8.25

CHICKEN KARAAGE
$7.25

Japanese style fried chicken.

CHICKEN NANBAN
$12.75

6 pcs. Japanese style fried chicken with house made curry tartar sauce.

POPCORN CHICKEN
$6.75

OKONOMI FRIES
$7.25

Shoestring french fries tossed with nori salt, bonito flaks, okonomi sauce, aonori flakes and mayonnaise.

LOADED MUSASHI FRIES
$8.75

Shoestring french fries tossed with curry salt topped with diced pork chashu, spicy mayo, green onions and spicy yumyums.

Takoyaki

ORIGINAL TAKOYAKI
$11.00
WASABI TAKOYAKI
$11.00
CURRY TAKOYAKI
$11.00
JAPANESE MUSTARD TAKOYAKI
$11.00
NEGI PONZU TAKOYAKI
$11.00
MENTAIKO TAKOYAKI
$11.00
HALF & HALF TAKOYAKI
$12.00

Rice Bowls

KARAAGE DON
$8.25+

Japanese fried chicken, spicy mayo, katsu sauce and green onions on top of a bowl of rice.

CHASHU DON
$7.25

Diced pork belly and green onions on top of a bowl of rice.

SEARED CHASHU DON
$8.25

DELUXE CHASHU DON
$16.50

5 pieces of seared chashu pork, soft boiled egg, spinach and green onions on top of a bowl of rice.

WHITE RICE
$3.00

Curry Bowls

KARAAGE CURRY DON
$8.25+

Japanese fried chicken, curry sauce and pickles on top of a bowl of rice.

MUSASHI CURRY DON
$5.50

Curry sauce and pickles on top of a bowl of rice.

CHASHU CURRY DON
$7.25

Diced pork belly, curry sauce and pickles on top of a bowl of rice.

CROQUETTE CURRY DON
$8.00

1 pc of potato croquette, curry sauce, pickles and katsu sauce on top of a bowl of rice.

EBI FRY CURRY DON
$8.50

2 pcs of fried shrimp, curry sauce, pickles and katsu sauce on top of a bowl of rice.

Extras

EXTRA RAMEN NOODLES
$3.50
EXTRA TSUKEMEN NOODLES
$5.25
EXTRA RAMEN BROTH
$8.00
EXTRA TSUKEMEN BROTH
$8.00
EXTRA VEGAN RAMEN BROTH
$8.00

Soft Drinks

COKE
$3.00
DIET COKE
$3.00
SPRITE
$3.00
ICED GREEN TEA
$3.50
ICED OOLONG TEA
$3.50
CALPICO
$3.50
PERRIER
$3.75
RAMUNE
$3.75