Menya Ramen House (Ridgewood) 76 North Maple Avenue
VALUE SET
Couple Set
Family Set
APPETIZERS
Beef Gyoza
Fried marinated-beef gyoza served with in-house dipping sauce.
Veggie Gyoza
Fried veggie gyoza served with in-house dipping sauce
Kimchi Gyoza
Fried gyoza stuffed with pork & kimchi served with in-house dipping sauce
Chicken Karaage
Boneless Japanese fried chicken
Karaage Kushi (Squid)
Fried breaded squid on a skewer (x2)
Takoyaki
Fried octopus puff topped with seaweed powder, bonito flakes, sauce
Edamame
Soy beans flavored with powdered seaweed and sea salt
RAMEN
Ramen
Shio
Chicken broth with shio (salt) tare, thin straight noodles topped with roasted marinated pork, scallions, onions, bamboo shoots and fried ginger & garlic chips.
Shoyu
Chicken broth with shoyu (soy sauce) tare, thin straight noodles topped with roasted marinated pork, scallions, onions, bamboo shoots and dried seaweed.
Spicy Miso Tonkotsu
Pork bone broth & miso paste, wavy thick noodles topped with roasted marinated pork, scallion, onion, charred corn, homemade spicy oil.
Tonkotsu
Pork bone broth & sea salt tare, thin straight noodles, roasted marinated pork, scallion, wood ear mushrooms, ginger, black garlic oil.
Spicy Kaisen
Clear chicken broth with homemade spicy oil, wavy thick noodles topped with prawns, clams, scallops, homemade tofu, green peppers, shiitake mushrooms, scallions and fried onions
Truffle Shio
chicken broth flavored with truffle oil topped with marinated chicken, scallions, onions, bamboo.
Spirit Lifter (Vegan)
Curry flavored veggie broth with tomato paste topped with okra, onions, corn, homemade tofu, mushrooms.
Kimchi Miso (Vegan)
Vegetable broth with original miso, wavy thick noodles topped with vegan kimchi, homemade tofu, shiitake mushrooms, bamboo shoots, scallions, onions, charred corn and sesame seeds.
Add-Ons
Extra Soup / Stock
EXTRA SOUP AVAILABLE UPON ORDERING RAMEN BOWL(S). The soup type will the same as the ramen bowl ordered. For orders with multiple ramens, please specify which soup you would like.
Chashu (Marinated, Charred Pork)
Ginseng Marinated Chicken (3 Pieces)
Kaedama (Extra WAVY Noodle)
Kaedama (Extra STRAIGHT Noodle)
Homemade Spicy Oil
Garlic Oil
Truffle Oil
Ajitama
Marinated soft boiled egg