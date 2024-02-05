Menya Ultra Clairemont NEW 8199 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.#M
Ramen
- Tonkotsu$14.95
Soup : Special housemade recipe of pork broth, soy sauce and fish flavored oil. Toppings : One slice of pork chashu, boiled bean sprouts, green onion, wood ear mushroom and roasted sesame seeds. *Food Allergy Notice: Please be advised that food prepared here may contain these ingredients: WHEAT, MEAT, FISH, SOY. *To prevent food poisoning, please eat the ramen within 2 hours.
- Tonkotsu Ajitama$15.95
Soup : Special housemade recipe of pork broth, soy sauce and fish flavored oil. Toppings : One slice of pork chashu, one Ajitama (boiled and house marinated egg), boiled bean sprouts, green onion, wood ear mushroom and roasted sesame seeds. *Food Allergy Notice: Please be advised that food prepared here may contain these ingredients: WHEAT, MEAT, FISH, SOY. *To prevent food poisoning, please eat the ramen within 2 hours.
- Tonkotsu Chashu$18.95
Soup : Special housemade recipe of pork broth, soy sauce and fish flavored oil. Toppings : 6 slices of pork chashu, boiled bean sprouts, green onion, wood ear mushroom and roasted sesame seeds. If you want, you can add egg to make Ajitama(egg) Chashu Ramen! Please chose from extra toppings below! *Food Allergy Notice: Please be advised that food prepared here may contain these ingredients: WHEAT, MEAT, FISH, SOY. *To prevent food poisoning, please eat the ramen within 2 hours.
- Miso$15.95
Soup : Special recipe of pork broth, housemade miso, fish flavored oil and garlic oil.Topping : 1 slices of pork chashu, bean sprouts, green onion, wood ear mushroom, grated ginger and red pepper. *Food Allergy Notice: Please be advised that food prepared here may contain these ingredients: WHEAT, MEAT, FISH, SOY, SESAME *To prevent food poisoning, please eat the take-out ramen within 2 hours.
- Miso Chashu$19.95
Soup : Special recipe of pork broth, housemade miso, fish flavored oil and garlic oil.Topping : 5 slices of pork chashu, bean sprouts, green onion, wood ear mushroom, grated ginger and red pepper. *Food Allergy Notice: Please be advised that food prepared here may contain these ingredients: WHEAT, MEAT, FISH, SOY, SESAME *To prevent food poisoning, please eat the take-out ramen within 2 hours.
- Miso Negi$16.95
Soup : Special recipe of pork broth, housemade miso, fish flavored oil, garlic oil and chili oil. Topping : green onion, soy sauce, sesame oil, 2 slices of pork chashu, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, roasted sesame seeds and black pepper. *Food Allergy Notice: Please be advised that food prepared here may contain these ingredients: WHEAT, MEAT, FISH, SOY, SESAME *To prevent food poisoning, please eat the take-out ramen within 2 hours.
- Miso Spicy 1$17.95
Soup : Special recipe of pork broth, housemade miso, mackerel flakes, fish flavored oil and garlic oil. Topping : 2 slices of pork chashu, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, green onion, soy sauce, sesame oil, black pepper and red pepper. *Food Allergy Notice: Please be advised that food prepared here may contain these ingredients: WHEAT, MEAT, FISH, SOY, SESAME *To prevent food poisoning, please eat the take-out ramen within 2 hours.
- Miso Spicy 2$18.45
Soup : Special recipe of pork broth, housemade miso, mackerel flakes, fish flavored oil and garlic oil. Topping : 2 slices of pork chashu, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, green onion, soy sauce, sesame oil, black pepper and red pepper. *Food Allergy Notice: Please be advised that food prepared here may contain these ingredients: WHEAT, MEAT, FISH, SOY, SESAME *To prevent food poisoning, please eat the take-out ramen within 2 hours.
- Miso Spicy 3 Ultra Hot$18.95
Soup : Special recipe of pork broth, housemade miso, mackerel flakes, fish flavored oil and garlic oil. Topping : 2 slices of pork chashu, bean sprouts, wood ear mushroom, green onion, soy sauce, sesame oil, black pepper and red pepper. *Food Allergy Notice: Please be advised that food prepared here may contain these ingredients: WHEAT, MEAT, FISH, SOY, SESAME *To prevent food poisoning, please eat the take-out ramen within 2 hours.
- Vegan Miso$14.95
Vegan Soup : housemade miso, soy milk, sesame oil and and special mushroom oil. Topping : bean sprouts, cabbage, carrot, green onion, garlic, shimeji mushroom and fried onion. *Food Allergy Notice: Please be advised that food prepared here may contain these ingredients: WHEAT, SOY, SESAME *To prevent food poisoning, please eat the take-out ramen within 2 hours.
- Tantan Men$15.95
Soup : Special recipe of pork broth, housemade miso, sesame paste, chili oil and vinegar. Topping : Seasoned minced pork, bean sprouts, bok choy, roasted sesame seeds, pepper and spicy paste. *Food Allergy Notice: Please be advised that food prepared here may contain these ingredients: WHEAT, MEAT, SOY, SESAME. *To prevent food poisoning, please eat the take-out ramen within 2 hours.
- Black Tantan Men$15.95
Soup : Special recipe of pork broth, housemade miso, black sesame paste, chili oil and vinegar.Topping : Seasoned minced pork, bean sprouts, bok choy, roasted sesame seeds, pepper and spicy paste. *Food Allergy Notice: Please be advised that food prepared here may contain these ingredients: WHEAT, MEAT, FISH, SOY, SESAME. *To prevent food poisoning, please eat the take-out ramen within 2 hours.
- Paiko Pork Tantan$21.95
Soup : Special recipe of pork broth, housemade miso, sesame paste, chili oil and vinegar. Topping : Pork cutlet (Paiko), seasoned minced pork, bean sprouts, green onion, roasted sesame seeds, pepper and thread cut red pepper.*Food Allergy Notice: Please be advised that food prepared here may contain these ingredients: WHEAT, MEAT, SOY, SESAME. *To prevent food poisoning, please eat the take-out ramen within 2 hours.
- Paiko Chicken Tantan$21.95
Soup : Special recipe of pork broth, housemade miso, sesame paste, chili oil and vinegar. Topping : Chicken cutlet (Paiko), seasoned minced pork, bean sprouts, green onion, roasted sesame seeds, pepper and thread cut red pepper.*Food Allergy Notice: Please be advised that food prepared here may contain these ingredients: WHEAT, MEAT, SOY, SESAME. *To prevent food poisoning, please eat the take-out ramen within 2 hours.
Appetizers
Appetizers CLMM
- Edamame$4.95
Boiled Soy Beans
- Gyoza 3pc$3.95
Deep Fried Dumplings
- Gyoza 6pc$6.95
Deep Fried Dumplings
- Chicken Karaage 3pc$5.45
House marinated chicken fried to perfection.
- Chicken Karaage 5pc$8.95
House marinated chicken fried to perfection.
- Negipon Karaage 3pc$5.95
House made ponzu sauce, mayonnaise and green onion atop Japanese style fried chicken.
- Negipon Karaage 5pc$9.95
House made ponzu sauce, mayonnaise and green onion atop Japanese style fried chicken.
- Nagoya Karaage 3pc$5.95
House-made sweet soy sauce and black pepper mixed Nagoya style fried chicken.
- Nagoya Karaage 5pc$9.95
House-made sweet soy sauce and black pepper mixed Nagoya style fried chicken.
- Okonomi French Fries$9.95
Special okonomi sauce, bonito flakes, mayonnaise, seaweed flakes, and gingers atop french fries
- French Fries$5.95
Regular potato fries
Alcohol CL
Sake CL
Goods
- Cap Gold$35.00
Now available at all locations. Menya Ultra Original Cap. Free size adjustable. Choose Gold or Silver Logo on front black cap. This item is also redeemable from your Menya Ultra Points. Sign up our news letter and earn 500 points to get free cap!
- Skateboard$300.00
Japanese designer boards are available to pick up all locations by appointments only. Custom Skateboard from Japan displayed in Hillcrest location is now available to purchase. Limited items. Please ask our staffs for more informations. This skateboard can be free to purchase by 1500 Menya Ultra Points! Sign up our news letter and start earning your points!