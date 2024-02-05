Tonkotsu Chashu

$18.95

Soup : Special housemade recipe of pork broth, soy sauce and fish flavored oil. Toppings : 6 slices of pork chashu, boiled bean sprouts, green onion, wood ear mushroom and roasted sesame seeds. If you want, you can add egg to make Ajitama(egg) Chashu Ramen! Please chose from extra toppings below! *Food Allergy Notice: Please be advised that food prepared here may contain these ingredients: WHEAT, MEAT, FISH, SOY. *To prevent food poisoning, please eat the ramen within 2 hours.