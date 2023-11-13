Black Agave / Barrel & Bones Farmers Branch
Food Menu
Shareables
- Buffalo Deviled Eggs$9.99
Buffalo Panko Crusted, Pickled Onions, Chipotle Baconaisse
- Stuffed Avocado Bomb$10.99
Pulled Pork Pibil, Melted Pepper Jack, Bomb Sauce, Jalapeño Aioli
- Fried Green Tomatoes$11.99
Pork Belly Burnt Ends, Pimento Cheese, Charred Pepper Sauce
- Prime Brisket Queso Blanco$12.99
Chopped Brisket, Corn Pico, BBQ Ranch, Tortilla Chips
- Texas Twinkies$10.99
Two Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños, Brisket Cream, Stout Glaze
- Boneyard Brussels$11.99
Honey Glazed Pork Belly, Chili Paste, House Teriyaki
Handhelds
- Spicy Pastrami Brisket$14.99
Sauerkraut, Jack Cheese, House Pickles, Alabama BBQ, Texas Toast
- Smoked Prime Brisket Burger$14.99
Chimchurri, Grilled Onions, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Brioche Bun
- Almost Cuban$14.99
Pulled Pork Pibil, Ham, Jack Cheese, Pickles, Carolina BBQ, Baquette
- Brisket Grilled Cheese$13.99
Prime Chopped Brisket, American Cheese, Texas Toast
- Nashville Hot Chicken$13.99
Crispy Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickles, Pickled Onions
- The Pit Master$16.99
Chopped Brisket, Jalapeño Sausage, Onion Ring, Queso Blanco, Brioche Bun
- House Smoked Turkey Melt$14.99
Bacon, Avocado, Jack Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Jalapeño Aioli, Multi Grain Toast
- Pork Belly Banh Mi$13.99
Smoked Pork Belly, Avocado, Jimica Slaw, Teriyaki, Cilantro, Baguette
- Smokehouse Sandwich$13.99
Your Choice Of Any Protein, Toasted Bun
Texican Tacos
- Pork Al Pastor Taco$3.99
Achiote Marinated Pork, Pineapple. Served with Onions, Cilantro, Radish, Salsa Verde Served On A Corn Tortilla
- Chicken Tinga Taco$3.99
Chipotle Braised Chicken Served with Onions, Cilantro, Radish, Salsa Verde Served On A Corn Tortilla
- Quesabirria Taco$4.99
Guajillo Braised Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese Served with Onions, Cilantro, Radish, Salsa Verde Served On A Corn Tortilla
The Meats
- Texas Prime Brisket 1/2 LB$16.99
Served With House Made Pickles, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce & Texas Toast
- Pulled Pork Pibil 1/2 LB$13.99
Served With House Made Pickles, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce & Texas Toast
- Pork Belly Burnt Ends 1/2 LB$14.99
Served With House Made Pickles, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce & Texas Toast
- Turkey Breast 1/2 LB$13.99
Served With House Made Pickles, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce & Texas Toast
- Half Texas Chicken$14.99
1/2 Smoked Chicken Served With House Made Pickles, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce & Texas Toast
- Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage 1/2 LB$13.99
Served With House Made Pickles, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce & Texas Toast
- House Sausage 1/2 LB$13.99
Combo Plates
- 1 Meat & 1 Side$13.99
- 2 Meats & 1 Side$19.99
Served With House Made Pickles, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce & Texas Toast. Your Choice of Killer Side
- 3 Meats & 1 Side$24.99
Served With House Made Pickles, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce & Texas Toast. Your Choice of Killer Side
- The Sampler$89.99
1/2 Pound Each, Turkey Breast, Smoked Sausage, Chopped Brisket, Sliced Brisket, Pulled Pork Pibil, Pork Belly Burnt Ends, 1/2 Rack Pork Spare Ribs. Served With House Made Pickles, Pickled Onions, BBQ Sauce & Texas Toast. *SIDES ARE A LA CARTE
Soup & Salad
- Cup Roasted Poblano & Brisket Soup$5.99
Tomatillo, Roasted Vegetables, Tortilla Strips, Cheddar, Crema
- Bowl Roasted Poblano & Brisket Soup$9.99
Tomatillo, Roasted Vegetables, Tortilla Strips, Cheddar, Crema
- Smoked Beet Salad$10.99
Arugula, Candied pecans, Queso Fresco, Oranges, Smoked Onion Vinaigrette
- Bootlegger Wedge Salad$9.99
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bacon, Corn Pico, Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Ranch
- Barrel Chopped Salad$11.99
Kale, Cabbage, Carrots, Onion, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Queso Fresco, Candied Pecans, Blackberry Vinaigrette
Bones
- 1/2 Rack Pork Spare Ribs$15.99
Your Choice Of Rub Or Sauce
- Full Rack Pork Spare Ribs$28.99
Your Choice Of Rub Or Sauce
- 3 Monster Wings$11.99
Hickory Smoked & Fried Whole Wings, Ranch Dip, Celery & Carrots. Your Choice Of Rub Or Sauce
- 6 Monster Wings$20.99
Hickory Smoked & Fried Whole Wings, Ranch Dip, Celery & Carrots. Your Choice Of Rub Or Sauce
- 1 Beef Dino Rib$36.99Out of stock
Your Choice Of Rub Or Sauce
Killer Sides
- French Fries$6.99
- Truffle Fries$7.99
Black Truffle Oil, Parmesan Cheese & Parsley
- Twice Baked Potato Salad$6.99
Green Onion, Bacon, Sour Cream, Cheddar & Jack Cheese
- Cole Slaw$6.99
Cabbage, Carrots, Vinegar, Mayonnaise, Mustard
- Mac & Cheese$6.99
Cavattapi Pasta, Milk Velvetta & Cheddar Cheese
- Elote$6.99
Mayonnaise, Sour Cream, Parmessean Cheese, Queso Fresco, Jalisco Salsa, Lime & Cilantro
- Smoked Buffalo Cauliflower$6.99
Smoked Cauliflower Flash Fried, Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Honey & Celery Tops
- Loaded Sweet Potato$6.99
Sweet & Spicy BBQ, Butter, Cheese Blend, Lime Crema, Green Onions & Bacon
- Glazed Smoked Carrots$6.99
Sweet & Tangy Glaze, Cilantro, Butter, Golden Curry Rub
- Onion Rings$6.99
- Fried Okra$6.99
- Vegetable Of The Day$7.99
- Roasted Potato Medley$6.99
Sweet Potatoes, Purple Potatoes, Yukon Gold Potatoes, Garlic Butter & Parmesan Cheese
- Texas Toast$2.99
2 Slices of Texas Toast, cut in half (4 pieces total) Served with a side of Butter