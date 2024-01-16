The Silver Jug Café
Shareables
- Cheeseburger Sliders
Four all-beef sliders with candied bacon, caramelized onions, bacon onion jam and cheddar cheese on toasted brioche buns.$11.95
- Tacos
Three homemade corn masa tortillas with grilled chicken or shrimp topped with pepper jack cheese, shredded lettuce, red onion, avocado, cilantro and chipotle crema.$12.50
- Charcuterie Board
Chef’s selection of artisanal cheese, meats and crackers served with olives, seasonal nuts, dried fruits and pickled vegetables.$14.95
- Hummus Plate
Hummus topped with olive oil, olive tapenade and pickled onions on a bed of arugula served with sliced vegetables.$10.75
- Whipped Feta Dip
Topped with marinated chickpeas and served with pita.$10.75
Lunch
Salads
- Harvest Salad
Mixed greens dressed with shrimps, avocado, red onion, and cucumber and tossed in our Cilantro lime vinaigrette$10.50
- Cobb Salad
Baby Bibb lettuce, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, onion, hard-boiled egg, and shredded cheddar cheese tossed in our buttermilk ranch dressing$13.50
- Strawberry Spinach Salad
Fresh strawberries, candied pecans, red onion, and sliced cucumber tossed in our house made champagne vinaigrette.$10.50
- Caesar
Romaine topped with homemade croutons, shaved parmesan, and tossed in our signature Caesar dressing$10.50
Sandwiches
- Philly 6 inch
Thinly sliced ribeye, sautéed peppers and onions with bib lettuce, provolone and mayo on a 12” toasted hoagie.$7.75
- GodFather 6 inch
Thinly sliced Genoa salami, black forest ham, Capicola, provolone cheese, shredded iceberg, Pepperoncinis, onion, olive oil, vinegar, and oregano on a 12” toasted hoagie.$7.00
- Grilled Cheese
Grilled sourdough with cheddar cheese$10.25
- Ruben
Corned beef layered with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on toasted marbled rye$12.50
- Bacon Cheeseburger
All beef burger topped with tomato, caramelized onions, extra sharp cheddar, mixed greens, and mayo, on a toasted brioche bun$14.00
- Philly 12 inch$15.50
- GodFather 12 inch$14.00
- Kids Grilled Cheese$8.00
- BLT
Thick sliced, applewood smoked bacon with iceberg lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted country white bread$10.25
- Lemon Grilled CHK
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, avocado and swiss cheese on toasted sourdough with honey mustard$12.50
- Grilled Veggie Club
Grilled yellow squash and zucchini layered with arugula and avocado on a chunky grain bread with hummus, olive tapenade, and mayo.$11.95
- Egg Salad
Chopped hard boiled egg whipped with celery, relish, and mayo with lettuce and tomato on a croissant$11.50
- Tuna Salad
Albacore Tuna, celery, and red onion salad with lettuce and tomato on a croissant$11.50
Sides
Beverages
Handcrafted Juice
- Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemon juice, lavender syrup, and handpicked mint. Garnished with a lemon wheel and a mint sprig$4.99
- Orange Juice
Fresh squeezed orange juice garnished with an orange wheel$4.99
- Limeade
Fresh squeezed lime juice, cane sugar, and handpicked mint. Garnished with a lime wheel and a mint sprig$4.99
- Pear Nector$4.99
- Glass of Water No Ice
- Glass of Water