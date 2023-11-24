Mersim's Kitchen 126 E Ridgeway Ave, Suite A
Drinks
Soda
Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee
Bottled Drinks
Lunch
Sides
Appetizers
Sandwiches
- Personal Pita$14.56
Thin, hand-stretched pastry, stuffed with filling, and rolled into bosnian pie-like pita.
- Chicken Sandwich$14.56
Tender chicken breast fried to a golden crust, and served on a warm bun with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
- Gyro$14.56
Thinly-sliced lamb and beef, stuffed into a warm and fluffy pita, topped with lettuce, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce
- Kickin Burger$15.60
Half-pound grilled beef burger with onions, fried peppers and melted pepper jack cheese topped with chipotle mayo on a toasted bun.
- Spicy Western Burger$15.60
Half-pound grilled beef burger with grilled mushrooms, jalapenos, and melted pepper jack cheese topped with onion rings and BBQ sauce
- Minal Burger$17.68
Half-pound grilled beef burger with swiss, cheddar, turkey bacon, grilled onions, andmushrooms, topped with lettuce, ketchup and mustard on a toasted bun
- Build Your Own Burger$15.60
CHEESE: cheddar, american, swiss, pepper jack TOPPINGS: lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, turkey bacon SAUCES: mayo, chipotle mayo, mustard, ketchup, ranch, bbq
Bosnian
- Half-Portion Cevapi$8.32
Tender minced beef sausages tucked between two soft and lightly grilled lepinje, served with a side of fresh onions and your choice of sour cream or ajvar, our roasted red pepper sauce.
- Cevapi (Minced Beef Sausages)$15.60
Tender minced beef sausages tucked between two soft and lightly grilled lepinje, served with a side of fresh onions and sour cream and ajvar, our roasted red pepper sauce.
- Balkan Burger$19.76
A large, juicy minced beef patty served on a bed of fresh lettuce, onions and tomatoes, topped with ranch, and served in a lepinje.
- Chicken Kebabs$18.72
Tender chicken breast threded onto a wooden skewer, served with lepinje and rice.
- Beef Kebabs$24.96
Juicy tenderloin beef kebabs threaded onto a wooden skewer, grilled to your liking and served with a lepinje and rice.
Specialties
- Beef Goulash$15.60
Delicious and comforting beef stew made with a rich paprika seasoned broth served over a bed of al dente pasta , mashed potatoes and homemade bread.
- Stuffed Peppers$16.64
Similar to our cabbage rolls, stuffed peppers with the same mixture of ground beef and rice, served with mashed potatoes and fresh homemade bread.
- Grah (Bean Stew)$16.64
Hearty bean stew simmered with smoked beef, served with fresh ho,memade bread.
- Sarma (Cabbage Rolls)$16.64
Cabbage leaves stuffed with ground beef and rice, simmered in a paprika-seasoned broth, served with mashed potatoes and fresh homemade bread.
- Beef Stew$15.60
Soup/Salad
Tacos (Copy)
Dinner Menu
Sandwiches
- Personal Pita$14.56
Thin, hand-stretched pastry, stuffed with filling, and rolled into bosnian pie-like pita.
- Chicken Sandwich$14.56
Tender chicken breast fried to a golden crust, and served on a warm bun with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
- Philly Cheesesteak$14.56
Thinly-sliced beef and melted porvolone cheese atop a fresh roll
- Gyro$14.56
Thinly-sliced lamb and beef, stuffed into a warm and fluffy pita, topped with lettuce, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce
- Kickin Burger$15.60
Half-pound grilled beef burger with onions, fried peppers and melted pepper jack cheese topped with chipotle mayo on a toasted bun.
- Spicy Western Burger$15.60
Half-pound grilled beef burger with grilled mushrooms, jalapenos, and melted pepper jack cheese topped with onion rings and BBQ sauce
- Minal Burger$17.68
Half-pound grilled beef burger with swiss, cheddar, turkey bacon, grilled onions, andmushrooms, topped with lettuce, ketchup and mustard on a toasted bun
- Build Your Own Burger$15.60
CHEESE: cheddar, american, swiss, pepper jack TOPPINGS: lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, turkey bacon SAUCES: mayo, chipotle mayo, mustard, ketchup, ranch, bbq
- Taco$3.00
Sides
- Fries (Regular)$3.12
- Fries (Sweet Potato)$4.16
- Onion Rings$4.16
- Mashed Potato$3.12
- Twice Baked Potato$3.12
- Vegetable Rice$3.12
- Steamed Broccoli$3.12
- Garlic Green Beans$3.12
- Asparagus$3.12
- Side Salad$4.16
- Balkan Salad$4.16
Shredded green cabbage seasoned with salt, topped with oil and vinegar
- Half-Portion Cevapi$8.32
Tender minced beef sausages tucked between two soft and lightly grilled lepinje, served with a side of fresh onions and your choice of sour cream or ajvar, our roasted red pepper sauce.
Appetizers
Kids Menu
- Mac and Cheese$8.32
Includes your choice of fries or broccoli and milk, chocolate milk, sunny d, apple juice, fruit punch or mixed berry juice.
- Grilled Cheese$8.32
Includes your choice of fries or broccoli and milk, chocolate milk, sunny d, apple juice, fruit punch or mixed berry juice.
- Chicken Strips$10.40
Includes your choice of fries or broccoli and milk, chocolate milk, sunny d, apple juice, fruit punch or mixed berry juice.
- Cheeseburger$9.36
Includes your choice of fries or broccoli and milk, chocolate milk, sunny d, apple juice, fruit punch or mixed berry juice.
Soup and Salad
Steaks
- 12oz Ribeye 21 Day Aged$32.24
Fresh, 21 day aged hand cut daily. Includes your choice of soup or salad plus one side. Add grilled onions, mushrooms or asparagus for $2.
- 16oz Ribeye 21 Day Aged$39.52
Fresh, 21 day aged hand cut daily. Includes your choice of soup or salad plus one side. Add grilled onions, mushrooms or asparagus for $2.
- 12oz New York Strip 21 Day Aged$32.24
Fresh, 21 day aged hand cut daily. Includes your choice of soup or salad plus one side. Add grilled onions, mushrooms or asparagus for $2.
- 8oz Sirloin$18.72
Fresh, hand cut daily. Includes your choice of soup or salad plus one side. Add grilled onions, mushrooms or asparagus for $2.
Pasta
- Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo$21.84
Fettuccini pasta tossed in our creamy made from scratch alfredo sauce and topped with grilled chicken.
- Creamy Parmesan Chicken$22.88
Chicken breast served in a creamy, garlic parmesan sauce with a side of mashed potatoes.
- Shrimp Alfredo$21.84
Fettuccini pasta tossed in our creamy made from scratch alfredo sauce and topped with grilled shrimp.
Seafood
- Salmon$23.92
Served on a bed of rice. Includes your choice of soup or salad plus one side.
- Grilled Tilapia$21.84
Served on a bed of rice. Includes your choice of soup or salad plus one side.
- Breaded Tilapia$21.84
Served on a bed of rice. Includes your choice of soup or salad plus one side.
- Grilled Shrimp$21.84
Served on a bed of rice. Includes your choice of soup or salad plus one side.
- Breaded Shrimp$21.84
Served on a bed of rice. Includes your choice of soup or salad plus one side.
- Chilean Sea Bass$36.40
Served on a bed of rice with colored carrots.
- Halibut$36.40
Served on a bed of rice with colored carrots.
- Walleye$26.52
Desserts
Bosnian
- Cevapi (Minced Beef Sausages)$15.60
Tender minced beef sausages tucked between two soft and lightly grilled lepinje, served with a side of fresh onions and sour cream and ajvar, our roasted red pepper sauce.
- Balkan Burger$19.76
A large, juicy minced beef patty served on a bed of fresh lettuce, onions and tomatoes, topped with ranch, and served in a lepinje.
- Beef Kebabs$24.96
Juicy tenderloin beef kebabs threaded onto a wooden skewer, grilled to your liking and served with a lepinje and rice.
- Chicken Kebabs$18.72
Tender chicken breast threded onto a wooden skewer, served with lepinje and rice.
- Cobanski Cevap$21.84
- Vienna Steak$16.64
Platters
- Mixed Meat Platter for 1$29.12
This platter consists of a steak kabab, a chicken kabab, a chicken tender, a chicken wing, three cevapi sausages, a beef kielbasa, a wanton, a mozzarella stick, fries and onion rings, and lepinje.
- Mixed Meat Platter for 2$58.24
2 times everything on the platter for one
- Mixed Meat Platter for 3$87.36
3 times everything on the platter for one
- Mixed Meat Platter for 4$116.48
4 times everything on the platter for one
- Mixed Meat Platter for 5$145.60
5 times everything on the platter for one
- Mixed Meat Platter for 6$174.72
6 times everything on the platter for one
- Mixed Meat Platter for 7$203.84
7 times everything on the platter for one
- Mixed Meat Platter for 8$232.96
8 times everything on the platter for one
- Seafood Platter for 1$36.40
This platter consists of an 8oz talipia, 6 oz salmon, crab leg cluster, fried calamari, fried shrimp skewer, grilled shrimp skewer, lobster tail, a scallop, corn on the cob and potatoes. Along with your choice of soup or salad.
- Seafood Platter for 2$72.80
2 times everything on the platter for one
- Seafood Platter for 3$109.20
3 times everything on the platter for one
- Seafood Platter for 4$145.60
4 times everything on the platter for one
- Seafood Platter for 5$182.00
5 times everything on the platter for one
- Seafood Platter for 6$218.40
6 times everything on the platter for one
- Seafood Platter for 7$254.80
7 times everything on the platter for one
- Seafood Platter for 8$291.20
8 times everything on the platter for one
Specialties
- Beef Goulash$15.60
Delicious and comforting beef stew made with a rich paprika seasoned broth served over a bed of al dente pasta , mashed potatoes and homemade bread.
- Sarma (Cabbage Rolls)$16.64
Cabbage leaves stuffed with ground beef and rice, simmered in a paprika-seasoned broth, served with mashed potatoes and fresh homemade bread.
- Stuffed Peppers$16.64
Similar to our cabbage rolls, stuffed peppers with the same mixture of ground beef and rice, served with mashed potatoes and fresh homemade bread.
- Grah (Bean Stew)$16.64
Hearty bean stew simmered with smoked beef, served with fresh ho,memade bread.
- Pepper Crusted Prime Rib$30.16
Freshly cut prime rib made to order, served with a side of mashed potatoes.
- Veal Roast$21.84
- Beef Stew$15.00
- Beef Paprikash$15.00
- Lovacka Snicla (Schnitzel)$21.84