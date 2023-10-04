Mesa Regal 4700 E Main St
Appetizers
House Chips
Our in-house signature crunchy potato chips.
Chips and Salsa
Tri-colored tortilla chips served with salsa.
French Fries
Crisp; golden brown outside with a fluffy potato center.
Sweet Potato Fries
Vibrant and colored, crinkle cut sweet potato fries, with a natural sweet and salty flavor.
Pretzel Bites
12 pretzel bites served with cheese
Onion Rings
Crisp, golden battered onion rings
Mozzarella Halfmoon
5 Breaded and fried mozzarella halfmoons served with marinara dipping sauce.
Jumbo Chicken Wings
Authentic mouthwatering New York style jumbo chicken wings. Includes one dipping sauce.
Jumbo Chicken Wings
Double up on our authentic mouthwatering New York style jumbo chicken wings. Includes two dipping sauces.
Chicken Tenders
Chicken breast battered and fried with a crispy outside and juicy center. Includes two dipping sauces.
Tenders and Fries
Two chicken tenders fried with a crispy outside and juicy center. Served with a side of French Fries. Includes one dipping sauce.
Quesadilla
A garlic herb flour tortilla filled with a blend of cheddar and Monterey jack cheese.
Grilled Cheese
Your choice of bread and cheese for this classic sandwich!
Fried Avocado
Extra Sauces
Soup & Chili
Baked Potato Bar
BYOP
Build your own baked potato with your choice of add ons.
Fiesta Potato
Nacho cheese, seasoned ground beef, bell peppers and red onion.
Chili Potato
Chili, shredded cheese, bacon and red onion.
Buffalo Chicken Potato
Chicken, pepper jack cheese, red onion and Buffalo sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Potato
Chicken, bacon, red onion and ranch.
Hot Dog Cart
Hotdog
All beef hotdog inside a warm potato bun. Served with our signature house chips.
Sonoran Dog
All beef hotdog wrapped in a piece of bacon and topped with onion and roasted green chilis. Served with our signature house chips.
Chicago Dog
All beef hotdog with relish, pickle spear, tomato, onion and celery salt. Served with our signature house chips.
Chili Cheese Dog
All beef hotdog with our classic chili, shredded cheese and onions. Served with our signature house chips.
Nachos
Nachos and Cheese
Tri-colored tortilla chips piled high, topped with mild nacho cheese.
Vegetable Nachos
Tri-colored tortilla chips layered with mild nacho cheese, bell peppers, onions, corn, black beans, tomatoes and black olives.
Deluxe Nachos
Tri-colored corn tortilla chips topped with mild nacho cheese, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes with your choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken.
12" Pizzas
Entrees
Meatloaf
Home-made meat loaf with mashed potatoes and a vegetable medley. Topped with a savory brown gravy.
Fish and Chips
3 Pieces of battered pollock or cod served with fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Fried Chicken meal
3 Pieces of dark meat chicken served with a side of coleslaw and corn.
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Spaghetti and meatballs with garlic bread
Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo for an all time favorite. Comes with our signature house chips and a pickle spear.
Turkey Sandwich
Sliced turkey, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, pickles and mayo. Comes with our signature house chips and a pickle spear.
Hot Ham and Cheese
Ham with your choice of melty cheese. Comes with our signature house chips and a pickle spear.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Crispy chicken patty topped with marinara and melty mozarella and parmesan cheeses. Served with our signature house chips.
ALT
Fresh sliced avocado, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo. Comes with our signature house chips and a pickle spear.
Meatball Sub
Meatballs with marinara and mozzarella cheese on a toasted french roll. Served with our signature house chips.
Horsey
Cold roast beef topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and special horseradish mayo. Comes with our Signature house chips and a pickle spear.
French Dip
Sliced roast beef, your choice of cheese on a toasted French roll with au jus and chips.
Rueben
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 island dressing on toasted rye bread. Comes with our signature house chips and a pickle spear.
Egg Salad
Fresh made egg salad with green olives and topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Comes with our signature house chips and a pickle spear.
Chicken Salad
Classic chicken salad mixed with celery, onion and seasonings then topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Comes with our signature house chips and a pickle spear.
Cali Club
Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado and mayo. Comes with our signature house chips and a pickle spear.
Chipotle Chicken Avocado melt
Oven roasted chicken breast, melted cheese, sliced avocado, tomato, lettuce and topped with chipotle mayo. Comes with our Signature house chips and a pickle spear.
Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens with tomato, onion and cucumber.
Southwest Chop
Mixed greens, chicken, corn, onions, tomatoes, black beans and crispy onions. Comes with your choice of dressing.
Taco Salad
Mixed greens, shredded cheese, tomato, red onion, bell peppers, black olives and your choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken. Served in a 10" flour tortilla shell with salsa and sour cream.
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, ham, tomato, corn, egg and blue cheese crumbles. Comes with your choice of dressing.
Crispy Chicken
Mixed greens, crispy fried chicken, tomato, cucumber, onion and your choice of dressing.
Burgers
Cal-Am Classic
Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Served with our signature house chips.
Turkey Burger
Turkey patty topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion and our signature cranmayo. Served with our signature house chips.
Beyond Meat Burger
Plant-based protein burger patty with the lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles. Served with our signature house chips.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken patty topped with coleslaw, red onion and pickles. Served with our signature house chips.
Ol' Smokey
Angus beef patty with melted cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions and smothered in BBQ sauce. Served with our signature house chips.
Jalapeño Stack
Angus beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon, jalapenos and 1000 island dressing. Served with our signature house chips.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Angus beef patty, melted swiss, mushrooms and red onions. Served with our signature house chips.
Arizona Burger
Angus beef patty, fried avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Served with our signature house chips.
Patty Melt
Angus beef patty, red onion, swiss cheese and your choce of sliced bread. Served with our signature house chips.
Desserts
Snickers Ice Cream Bar
Made with creamy peanut butter ice cream, smooth caramel and crunchy peanuts and covered in a chocolate shell, SNICKERS Ice Cream Bars are a delicious treat that take satisfaction to a new, frozen level.
Root Beer Float
A 24 oz. cup of root beer with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Brownie Blondie Toffee Crunch
Caramelized, dense and chewy butterscotch brownie stuffed with semisweet chocolate chucks and scattered with crunchy buttery toffee.